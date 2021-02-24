Hamlin slaps down speculation over JGR's youth movement

Hamlin took exception, though, to industry insiders suggesting proven veterans should be concerned about their jobs.

“I can understand it coming from fans because they’re not prefaced to information that analysts or media are,” he said. “So my thing was just like ‘Have you watched one race in the last two years? … It just dumbfounds me.”

Brad Keselowski also bristled at the segment. The 14-year veteran and former Cup champion is on a one-year contract with Team Penske and waging a fight to prove talent trumps all. Because Keselowski is paid at the high end of the market, he knows he can be replaced by an unproven youngster for a fraction of Keselowski’s paycheck.

“This is all so crazy,” Keselowski responded to Hamlin on Twitter. “Are you younger and can we pay you less? Do you have any followers on social media? Yes? We like you! There are tons of great young drivers, but the hype train is insane.”

Hamlin’s rebuke began on social media, which has again become his sounding board. He was one of the first NASCAR drivers to use Twitter to engage with fans and fellow drivers, but NASCAR fined him in 2010 for criticizing the series, and Hamlin scaled back his online presence.