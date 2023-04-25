BLACKSBURG — While growing up in Egypt, Youssef Ramadan began swimming competitively.

He was a reluctant participant.

"I hated it. I hated the sport," he said. "My parents are the ones who forced me into it.

"There were so many times where I wanted to quit. I would cry because the pool was cold and there were insects at the pool — because we swam at the outdoor pool. Until I was 15 or 16, I hated it."

But he is now grateful to his parents. He blossomed into such a good swimmer that he became an Olympian. And last month, he made Virginia Tech history.

The junior won the 100-yard butterfly at the NCAA championships, becoming the first NCAA champ in the history of the Tech men's and women's swimming and diving program.

"That feeling was the happiest of my life," he said. "And to reach that feeling, you have to fall down and fail and … push through those hard times. That's really what's made me what I am today, those hard times."

He is glad he left home to become a Hokie.

"I wasn't fast when I was a kid. I only got fast when I came here," he said. "I came a long way."

Literally.

Ramadan grew up in Cairo. In addition to swimming, he boxed and played soccer.

He has a stutter, which he said was hard on him as a kid.

"I had a team when I swam. That's what really made me hate the sport. They used to make fun of me," he said. "I would prefer not to have it, … but in a way I'm thankful for it because it helped me … become the strong person I am today."

When he started to win his swim meets, his hate for swimming turned to love.

"The way I feel when I swim, I like that feeling," he said.

Hokies men's and women's swimming coach Sergio Lopez Miro noticed Ramadan at the 2019 world junior championships in Hungary.

"When I saw him dive in and swim that first 20 meters, … I thought that he could be a good one," Lopez Miro said. "He can really generate so much speed with his underwater kick."

After Lopez Miro tracked down Ramadan's phone number, he reached out to Ramadan on FaceTime. Lopez Miro later flew to Egypt to recruit him in person.

"He believed in me and to that I owe him everything because he's the one that handed me this chance," Ramadan said. "He saw that I could be something. I had no idea I could reach the point that I am [at]."

Ramadan, who wanted to swim for an American college so he could get advanced training, reaped a partial scholarship offer. It was his lone college offer.

He left home for Tech in 2020.

"It was hard. Everything isn't the same," he said.

He had learned English in school, but there was more learning to do when he got to Tech.

"There were so many words I didn't know," he said. "The slang here isn't the same as the ones that I read in books."

He misses his family and friends back home, as well as the food. He talks to his parents every day. He has only returned home for two or three weeks the past two summers.

"It would have been so hard to reach where I am now if I had stayed in Egypt. I had to come here," he said. "I would love to go back home, but I have to stay here because I have to swim. That's the price I have to pay."

Ramadan made such a big splash in his first college season that he was named the ACC freshman of the year. He won the 100 butterfly at the ACC championships.

"This sport is at another stage than in Egypt. My first year [at Tech], I was doing … [training] sets that I didn't ever do [before] … in the pool, out of the pool," he said. "The weights, the fitness. … It was crazy how I improved."

He earned All-America honors at the NCAAs that year with an eighth-place finish in the 50 freestyle and as part of a sixth-place relay team. But a nervous Ramadan flinched while on the block for the 100 butterfly prelims, so he was disqualified for the false start.

Later that year, at a meet in California, he met the qualifying time to swim the 100-meter butterfly for Egypt at the Tokyo Olympics, which had been postponed from 2020 to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It had not been not for him to reach his dream. Ramadan said he tried 10 times in a four-week span before finally qualifying. Each time he failed was painful.

He had a time of 51.67 seconds in the prelims at the Olympics, breaking his own Egyptian record and finishing 14th overall to advance to the 16-man semifinals. He was 16th overall in the semifinals.

The Olympics were memorable for Ramadan. He got to march in the opening ceremony. He got to say hi to tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Olympic Village. And when he wasn't swimming himself, he got to watch the other swimming events.

"To be there and seeing the fastest in the world, the highest stage of swimming, … to race with them was insane," he said.

As a sophomore last year, he won the 100-yard butterfly at the ACC championships in an ACC-record and meet-record time of 44.08 seconds. He also won the 100 freestyle, took third in the 50 freestyle and was on a second-place relay team and two third-place relay teams. Ramadan, who helped Tech finish third in the team standings, was named the men's most valuable swimmer of the meet.

He took third in the 100 butterfly at the NCAAs that year with a school-record time of 43.90 seconds, although he figures he could have won the race if he had not suffered a foot cramp. He also took seventh at the NCAAs in the 50 freestyle.

At this year's ACC championships, Ramadan was again named the men's most valuable swimmer of the meet. He won the 100 freestyle with a school-record time of 41.33 seconds and again won the 100 butterfly. He took second in the 50 freestyle and was on a second-place relay team. He helped Tech finish second in the team standings — its highest finish in nine years.

But how would Ramadan fare at the NCAAs in Greensboro, N.C.? The 6-foot, 175-pound Ramdan won the title in 43.15 seconds — the second-fastest time in swimming history, trailing only to Caeleb Dressel's 42.80 at the 2018 NCAAs.

"It was like things that you see in films," said Ramadan, a public health major. "When I touched the wall, … I saw my team and the way they reacted. Everybody was going crazy, so I knew I had won. … I thought that I had won with 43.5, 43.4, but then when I saw 43.1, I was shocked."

It was the 21st NCAA individual title in Tech athletics history, joining 19 crowns in track and field and Mekhi Lewis' wrestling title.

"We're still not a powerhouse swimming-wise. … For us to win an NCAA championship individually, it's huge," Lopez Miro said.

Ramadan also took fifth at the NCAAs in the 50 freestyle. He helped Tech finish ninth in the team standings — its best finish ever.

When the team got home from the NCAAs in Greensboro, N.C., last month, Ramadan threw a party at his apartment to celebrate his NCAA title.

"Had a noise complaint, … but it was worth it," he said.

Earlier this month, he was named the ACC men's swimmer of the year.

"This year I didn't miss any practice. Every single set, I was [giving] my 100%," said Ramadan, who will swim for Egypt at the world championships in Japan this summer. "I got eight hours of sleep every day. I was eating healthy. I was just focused.