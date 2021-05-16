Harrisburg rally sends Flying Squirrels to third consecutive loss

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Aldrem Corredor’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Harrisburg Senators a 2-1 victory and sent the Richmond Flying Squirrels to their third consecutive loss in a Double-A Northeast game Sunday.

A solo home run by Vince Fernandez, his third of the season, gave Richmond the lead in the top off the eighth inning before Harrisburg rallied in the bottom half off Flying Squirrels reliever Norwith Gudino (1-1).

Fernandez and Frankie Tostado had two hits apiece for Richmond, which managed just five hits overall.

The Flying Squirrels’ three-game skid follows a franchise-record eight-game winning streak.

Richmond starter Sam Long pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out out five. Harrisburg counterpart Mario Sanchez went six shutout innings, giving up four hits and a walk while whiffing five.

The Flying Squirrels return home to The Diamond for a six-game series against Bowie starting Tuesday.