Harrison, Squirrels shackle Harrisburg 3-1

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Kyle Harrison earned his first Double-A victory as part of a dominant pitching performance by Richmond in the Flying Squirrels’ 3-1 Eastern League victory over Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Harrison (1-1), the San Francisco Giants’ top pitching prospect, went six innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and four walks. He struck out eight. Trenton Toplikar, Chris Wright and Cole Waites followed with three shutout innings. Waites earned his first save.
Overall, Richmond pitchers struck out 13 and limited Harrisburg to seven hits. The Senators for 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position.
Shane Matheny blasted his seventh home run to give the Flying Squirrels (34-25), who entered the day tied for the lead Southwest Division, a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Michael Gigliotti singled home a run in the seventh, and Brandon Martorano drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth.