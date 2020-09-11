High school notes: Highland Springs alum Harry Lee Daniel is the school's new AD

Springers alum Daniel takes over as AD
Former Highland Springs football and basketball standout Harry Lee Daniel has been named the school’s activities director.
He replaces Ricky Lilly, now an assistant principal at Highland Springs.
Daniel was a two-sport All-Metro pick in football and in basketball in 2007-08. He had 111 career receptions and more than 20 career touchdowns, and he scored more than 1,000 career points. He averaged 18.6 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals as a senior for the Springers.
Daniel, who played football at Richmond, has been on the Springers’ football coaching staff for the past five years. The past two years, Daniel has been dean of students, as well as an academic advisor and event monitor, according to a release from the school.
Life Christian to play four football games
Coach Charles Scott said Chesterfield-based Life Christian Academy is set to play four football games this fall, and all will be out of state.
Its season will begin next Friday in Little Rock, Ark., against Pulaski Academy. Additional games include Sept. 25 at Elder High School in Cincinnati, Ohio; Oct. 3 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.; and Oct. 23 at McCallie High School in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Eagles are hoping to add a fifth game, Scott said
Last season, Life Christian played a bevvy of elite out-of-state opponents, so the travel-heavy schedule is not out of the ordinary for a program in just its third season of existence.
Life was ruled ineligible for the Life was ruled ineligible for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association postseason last year. The VISAA mandates that teams without a conference, such as Life, play half their schedule against VISAA opponents. But Scott said he asked every school in its division for a game, and every team, except one, turned him down.
— Tim Pearrell, Zach Joachim
