High school notes: Highland Springs alum Harry Lee Daniel is the school's new AD

Springers alum Daniel takes over as AD

Former Highland Springs football and basketball standout Harry Lee Daniel has been named the school’s activities director.

He replaces Ricky Lilly, now an assistant principal at Highland Springs.

Daniel was a two-sport All-Metro pick in football and in basketball in 2007-08. He had 111 career receptions and more than 20 career touchdowns, and he scored more than 1,000 career points. He averaged 18.6 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals as a senior for the Springers.

Daniel, who played football at Richmond, has been on the Springers’ football coaching staff for the past five years. The past two years, Daniel has been dean of students, as well as an academic advisor and event monitor, according to a release from the school.

Life Christian to play four football games

Coach Charles Scott said Chesterfield-based Life Christian Academy is set to play four football games this fall, and all will be out of state.