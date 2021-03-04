High school results
“I mean, we’re all tired."
First the "Redskinettes" and later "The First Ladies of Football," for the first time since 1962 the Washington Football Team won't have cheerleaders this season.
Cheerleaders and members of the marching bands are considered non-essential and therefore included in the absurdly low 250-person spectator count.
Highland Springs leads the pack, but Manchester, Benedictine, Hopewell and Deep Run all have a claim to being the area's best.
He is 1-for-1 lifetime with a home run off his MVP-winning brother, and he plans to keep it that way.
One of the year’s best feel-good stories has met the cold realities of the NFL.
For the first time in four years, James Madison is the top team in the Football Championship Subdivision.
For a high school lacrosse player stricken with cancer, game day at UVA is part of his quest for joy in his remaining time
When David Alexander III opted to stop his cancer treatments last month, he wasn’t giving up on his life. He was making sure he could live it out to the fullest.
The University of Richmond’s second-leading scorer is playing with a fractured finger. So even though the Robins Center held only 100 or so fa…
VCU sorting through injury concerns with Atlantic 10 tournament ahead