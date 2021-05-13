High school results

BASEBALL
Fork Union 4, Trinity Episcopal 3
W: Smith L: Carter
Top performers: TES — Carter 6.0 IP, 8 H, 0 ER, 2 K’s, BB; Stemhagen 2 for 4, 2 RBI; FUMA — Smith 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K’s, 3 BB; Labasky 3 for 3, 2 RBI; Bowdich 2 for 4, RBI, R
Records: Trinity Episcopal 8-13, Fork Union 4-9
Glen Allen 7, Douglas Freeman 5
W: Kinsler L: Beale
Top performers: GA — Anthony Connor 1 for 3, 2 R, 3B, 2 RBI; Andrew Harris 1 for 3, R, 2 RBI; DSF — Macho Santiago 2 for 4, 2 R, 3B; Andrew Bland2 for 2, R; 2B, 2 RBI
Records: Glen Allen 5-0, Douglas Freeman 3-2
SOFTBALL
New Kent 16, Bruton 0
W: Ellis
Top performers: NK — Norah Murray 3 for 5, 3 runs, 4 RBI; McKenna Mueller 3 for 5, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Jess Taggart 3 for 4, double, run, 3 RBI; Morgan Mills 3 for 5, run RBI
Colonial Heights 10, Hopewell 5
W: Hartman L: Hobbs
Top performers: CH — S. Lindenfeld 3 hits, 2 triples; HW — L. Hobbs 2 hits, 3 RBI
BOYS LACROSSE
James River 15, L.C. Bird 1
Goals: JR — Falls 3, Alfano 2, Thelan 2, Fornash 2, Newsome 2, Beavers, Somerville, Vitale, Miller; LCB — Wilson
Assists: JR — Fornash 2, Falls, Alfano, Vitale
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Gertrude 21, Goochland 0
GOLF
Steward 187, Fredericksburg Christian 206
9 holes at Independence GC (par 36)
STE: O’Hallaron 39, Morton 44, Roberts 50, Bor 54
FC: Priebe 41, Hollyfield 52, Gray 56, Cooke 57
BOYS SOCCER
Goochland 7, Nottoway 1
Goals: GCH — Doersch 3, Flammia 2, Esposito, Green; NTW — Robertson
BOYS TENNIS
Cosby 8, Powhatan 1
Singles: Pfab (POW) d. Johnson 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Coffey (COS) d. Voorhees 6-0, 6-0; Laramore (COS) d. Frame 6-0, 6-0; Zuend (COS) d. Rusin 6-0, 6-2; Johnson (COS) d. Lawson 6-0, 6-0; Allison (COS) d. Rogers 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Johnson/Coffey (COS) d. Pfad/Voorhees 8-1; Craze/Villar (COS) d. Frame/Rusin 8-0; Gomez/Polieloc (COS) d. Rogers/Lawson 8-3
Hanover 9, Mechanicsville 0
Singles: Belote d. Edmonds 6-1, 6-1; M. Lavinder d. Adams 6-3, 6-4; H. Lavinder d. Brooks 6-4, 6-4; Kahn d. Woolard 6-1, 6-2; Settle d. Cole 6-0, 6-0; Santos d. Christiansen 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Belote/Adams d. Edmonds/M. Lavinder 8-3; Brooks/Woolard d. H. Lavinder/Kahn 8-3; Cole/Christiansen d. Settle/Santos 8-0
Atlee 6, Patrick Henry 3
Singles: Wills (ATL) d. Finnegan 6-1, 6-0; Oley (PH) d. Ludwig 6-1, 6-7 (6), 10-7; Felimond (ATL) d. Woodbridge 6-4, 6-4; Walton (PH) d. Edelman 4-6, 6-3, 10-3; Raso (ATL) d. Cheeley 6-3, 7-5; Sarnowski (ATL) d. McCoy 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Finnegan/Oley (PH) d. Wills/Raso 8-6; Felimond/Edelman (ATL) d. Walton/Woodbridge 9-8 (6); Ludwig/Sarnowski (ATL) d. Cheeley/McCoy 8-1
Goochland 8, Rappahannock 1
Singles: Bernstine (GCH) d. Donovan 8-0; Dameron (GCH) d. Vaughan 8-5; Peskin (GCH) d. Moss 8-1; Taylor (GCH) d. Ginn 8-1; Lewis (RAP) d. Silva 8-6; Bowers (GCH) d. Wonderling 8-6
Doubles: Bernstine/Peskin (GCH) d. Vaughan/Moss 8-0; Dameron/Taylor (GCH) d. Donovan/Lewis 8-3; Silva/Bowers (GCH) d. Ginn/Kurdziel 8-4
Mills Godwin 9, Douglas Freeman 0
Singles: Campbell d. Lim 10-7; Kurup d. Singleton 10-1; Lee d. Hansell 10-0; Hoelting d. St. John 10-1; Garcia d. Harper 10-3; Haught d. Mumford 11-10
Doubles: Campbell/Kurup d. Lim-Singleton 8-1; Lee/Hoelting d. Hansell/Harper 8-1; Garcia/Prakash d. Mumford/Owens 8-2
Records: Mills Godwin 6-1, Douglas Freeman 4-4
Midlothian 9, Monacan 0
Singles: Keating d. Palczyski 6-1, 6-0; Fogle d. Counoupas 6-1, 6-0; Bridges d. Upadhyaya 6-2, 6-0; Truini d. Dossick 4-6, 6-4, 11-9; Anderson d. Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Barrett-Nguyen d. Kopsinis 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Keating/Fogle d. Palczyski/Counoupas 8-2; Bridges/Anderson d. Upadhyaya/Dossick 8-0; Truini/Abel d. Johnson/Kopsinis 8-3
Records: Midlothian 8-1 Monacan 3-6
GIRLS TENNIS
Hermitage 7, Henrico 2
Singles: Ashby (HERM) d Johnson 8-0; Dominguez (HERM) d. Emile 8-1; Adipegba (HERM) d. Patel 8-1; Hogan (HERM) d. Gorane 8-5; Gurney (HERM) d. Konduru 8-1; Brindley (HERM) d. Zhang 9-8
Doubles: Adipegba/Hogan (HERM) d. Johnson/Emile 8-3; Patel/Gorane (HEN) d. Collins/Kip 8-1; Konduru/Zhang (HEN) d. Albareh/Hudson 8-1
Atlee 9, Patrick Henry 0
Singles: Hughes d. Goldman 8-0; Engel d. Hammond 8-2; Decker d. Stockwell 8-0; Losch d. Toone 8-1; Lohr d. Knouse 8-0; France d. Leonardo 8-1
Doubles: Hughes/Engel d. Goldman/Hammond 8-1; Lohr/France d. 8-3; K. Watson/Barba d. Toone/Otto 8-3
Records: Atlee 8-0
Midlothian 8, Manchester 1
Singles: Worrel (MID) d. Samala 8-3; Barefoot (MID) d. S. Breedlove 8-1; Deaver (MID) d. Velocci 8-1; Little (MID) d. C. Breedlove 8-2; Anderson (MID) d. DeAngelo 8-2; Symister (MID) d. Sanders 8-2
Doubles: Worrel/Barefoot (MID) d. Samala/S. Breedlove 8-2; Velocci/C. Breedlove (MAN) d. Schuetzinger/Symister 8-5; Exley/Mawaldi (MID) d. DeAngelo/Sanders 8-4
Records: Midlothian 6-0
Midlothian 9, Monacan 0
Singles: Worrel d. Basset 6-2, 6-3; Barefoot d. Knick 6-0, 6-3; Deaver d. Matthews 6-1, 6-0; Little d. LaBreque 6-1, 6-2; Anderson d. LaFors 6-2, 6-4; Schetzinger d. Martin 4-6, 6-2, 10-7
Doubles: Worrel/Barefoot d. Bassett/Knick 8-0; Deaver/Little d. LaBreque/LaFors 8-0; Anderson/Pollard d. Matthews/Smith 8-2
Records: Midlothian 8-0, Monacan 5-4
Other score
Matoaca 6, Thomas Dale 3