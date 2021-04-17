High school results

BOYS TRACK
Benedictine 56, Trinity Episcopal 33
100m: Ngendakuriyo (BEN) 10.9; 1,600m: Sauls (TE) 4:51.3; 4x100 relay: Benedictine A 46.5; 400m: Edmonds (BEN) 52.6; 800m: Morrissey (BEN) 2:23.4; 200m: Dipboye (TE) 23.9; 3,200m: Janus (BEN) 11:53.2; 4x400 relay: Benedictine A 3:48.8; shot put: Hamez (TE) 36-6; long jump: Crews (BEN) 18-3.5; triple jump: Edmonds (BEN) 38-11
GIRLS TRACK
St. Gertrude 45, Trinity Episcopal 34
100m: Versen (TE) 13.3; 1,600m: Kehoe (SG) 5:38.4; 4x100 relay: St. Gertrude A 1:01.4; 400m: Adamson (SG) 1:09.1; 800m: Kehoe (SG) 2:40.7; 200m: Versen (TES) 28.6; 4x400 relay: St. Gertrude A 4:59.7; shot put: Hurlbert (TES) 28-4; long jump: Versen (TES) 14-8; triple jump: Pickral (SG) 29-3
BOYS LACROSSE
Collegiate 11, Woodberry Forest 5
Goals: COL — Marlatt 2, B. Stoever 2, J. Stepanian, Fallon, Hanson, Beeghly, Kulp, Smithson; WFS — Chitwood, Nejna, Reid, Doolan, Monroe
Assists: COL — Fallon, Hanson, Marlatt, Smithson; WFS — Reid, Chitwood, Nejna
Saves: COL — Brown 9; WFS - Martin
Records: Collegiate 7-0, Woodberry Forest 2-3
St. Christopher’s 6, Blue Ridge 3
Goals: STC — Butcher 2, McCoy, Council, Matthews, Mack; BR — Charboneau, Foster, Amacher
Assists: STC — Butcher, McCoy, Council, C. Mullins; BR — Amacher
Saves: STC — Goode 13; BR — Bland 11
Records: St. Christopher’s 3-1, Blue Ridge 2-3
Trinity Episcopal 14, Benedictine 5
Goals: TES — Snow 6, Jenkins 5, Erlenbach 2, Jenkins BEN — Marshall 2, Wigg, Hyman, Marks
Assists: TES — Martin 4, Jenkins, Hall, Ferguson
Saves: TES — Clark 7, McLeon 2 BEN - Joyce 9
Records: Trinity Episcopal 1-1, Benedictine 0-5
GIRLS LACROSSE
Collegiate 18, Norfolk Academy 7
Goals: COL — Crawford 4, Brost 4, Kimball-McKavish 4, Storey 3, Boggs, Boardman, Ferguson; NA — Fiveash 3, Brooks 2, Ruffin 2
Assists: COL — Hester 3, Boggs 2, Dillard 2, Storey, Crawford, Brost, Ferguson; NA — Ruffin 2
Saves: COL — Greenberg 4, Word 2
BOYS TENNIS
St. Christopher’s 9, Norfolk Academy 0
Singles: Ramsey d. Akkina 8-1; Engel d. Fox 8-3; Fisher d. Burke 8-4; King d. Shumadine 8-0; Kuhlen d. Howerton 8-0; Manetas d. Stoney 8-2
Doubles: Ramsey and Fisher d. Akkina and Fox 8-3; Engel and King d. Burke and Shumadine 8-2; Manetas and Kuhlen d. Howerton and Peck 8-3
Records: St. Christopher’s 6-0, Norfolk Academy 2-1
Collegiate 9, Woodberry Forest 0
Singles: Colina d. He 8-3; Bor d. T. Mills 8-0; Coleman d. B. Mills 8-1; Atiyeh d. Cockman 8-1; Conquest d. DuPuy 8-5; Simonton d. Barrus 8-4
Doubles: Colina and Coleman d. He and T. Mills 10-1; Bor and Conquest d. B. Mills and Cockman 10-2; Atiyeh and Simonton d. DuPuy and Barrus 10-6
Trinity Episcopal 7, St Anne’s-Belfield 2
Singles: Sancilio (TES) d. Chase 8-0; Mitchell (TES) d. Morris 8-0; Hewitt d. Humphreys (TES) 8-3; Guerette (TES) d. Come 8-6; Reece (TES) d. Edmonds 8-0; Borders (STAB) d. Strickler 8-4
Doubles: Sancilio and Mitchell (TES) d. Chase and Morris 10-1; Hewitt and Guerette (TES) d. Humphreys and Xie 10-1; Edmonds and Borders (STAB) d. Reece and Jepson 11-9
Benedictine 5, John Paul the Great 4
Singles: Lugo (BCP) d. Z. Kreitzer 8-5; S. Schoenborn (BCP) d. Hanna 8-2; A. Schoenborn (BCP) d. Horan 8-6; Bruzzini (JPG) d. Nyfeler 8-3; Withers (JPG) d. Tran 8-6; M. Kreitzer (JPG) d. Wentzel 8-3
Doubles: A. Schoenborn and S. Schoenborn (BCP) d. Yup and M. Kreitzer 8-1; Lugo and Nyfeler (BCP) d. Taylor and Mokrzycki 8-2; Long and Loesel (JPG) d. Wentzel and Tran 8-3
Records: Benedictine 1-3, John Paul the Great 1-2
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5, Region B final
Atlee 3, Mills Godwin 1
Top performers: Mills Godwin — Kaitlyn McNeal 18 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Jamie Wright 22 assists Atlee — Addison Chapman 7 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Rylie Harris 20 digs, assist, ace; Kara Hammock 8 kills, 3 aces, 4 blocks
Records: Atlee 14-0, Mills Godwin 13-1
BASEBALL
Collegiate 11, Fork Union Military Academy 1
Top performers: Eric McDaniel 2-4 with 6 RBI (grand slam), 2.2 IP, 5 k’s, 0 runs
Records: Collegiate 4-2, Woodberry 2-1
St. Christopher’s 11, Trinity Episcopal 5
Top performers: STC — Griff O’Ferrall 2 for 5, 2 R, RBI; Curtis Hale 1 for 2, 2 R, RBI; Carter Schmitt 2 RBI; Harrison Coble 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Charley Knighton 1 for 3, 2 RBI; TES — JD Stemhagen 2 for 4; Josiah HArrison 4 for 4, 2 R, 3 RBI; John Lucas 2 for 4, R, RBI
Records: St. Christopher’s 8-0-1, Trinity Episcopal 2-8
SOFTBALL
Collegiate 11, St. Catherine’s 1
Top performers: COL — Ella Mitchell 1-3, home run, 3 RBI, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases; Jordan Gross 3-4, 4 RBI; Lily Hartley 3-4, double, RBI; STC — 1-3, double
Records: Collegiate 4-1, St. Catherine’s 0-4
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Catherine’s 5, St. Gertrude 0
Goals: STC — Connell 3, Galbraith, Mitchell
Saves: STC — Applewhite, Urbine; STG — Howerton 12, Puccinelli 8
Records: St. Catherine’s 4-0, St. Gertrude 0-2
GOLF
Collegiate 154, Trinity Episcopal 164
9 holes at the Country Club of Virginia’s Tuckahoe Creek Course (Par 36)
COL: Barnes 37, Montague 39, Pace 39, Quindoza 39
TES: Pollard 39, Hoyle 40, Williams 42, McPeak 43