High school results

BASEBALL
St. Christopher’s 4, Miller School 2
W: Austin L: Brooks
Top performers: Miller — Devin Christopher 1 for 1, 2B, RBI; St. Christopher’s — Griff O’Ferrall 1 for 3, 2 R; Carter Schmitt 1 for 2, 2RBI; Harrison Coble 1 for 3, RBI; Bradley Garner 1 for 3, HR, RBI
Records: Miller 7-3, St. Christopher’s 12-0-1
Eastern View 15, Caroline 8
W: Babich L: Scott
Top performers: Caroline — Tingen 4-5, RBI, R; Beale 4-5, double, 2 R
Records: Caroline 1-1
Steward 12, Christchurch 0
W: Larro L: Ball
Top performers: Steward — Mitch Larro no hitter, 5 IP, 0 hits, 7 K, 1 BB, 2-3, 2 RS; Harrison Goldsmith 2-2, 2RBI; Jamison Hull 2-3, 2 RBI; Michael Lewis 2-3, 2 run HR
Other score
Manchester 10, L.C. Bird 0
GOLF
Benedictine 173, Steward 176
9 holes at Hunting Hawk GC (par 37)
BEN: Gore 42, Deloria 42, Murphy 43, Garbett 46
STE: O’Hallahan 42, Ludwin 43, Stanley 45, Ernst 46
Benedictine 172, Saint John Paul the Great 206
9 holes at Hunting Hawk GC (par 37)
BEN: Murphy 42, Gore 43, Carreras 43, Garbett 44
SJPG: David 49, Pope 51, Newbold 52, Clark 54
BOYS LACROSSE
St. Christopher’s 20, Trinity Episcopal 6
Goals: TES — Snow 4, Ferguson, Erlenbach; STC — McCoy 4, Council 3, Matthews 3, Loupassi 3, Butcher 2, Haver, R. Mullins, Dillard, Weis, Long
Assists: TES — Martin 2; STC — Loupassi 3, McCoy 2, Jordan 2, Mack, Matthews, Westphal, M. Stocks
Saves: TES — Clark 8; STC — Goode 2
Records: Trinity Episcopal 1-4, St. Christopher’s 6-1
Other score
Manchester 13, Monacan 6
BOYS SOCCER
Goochland 8, Cumberland 0
Goals: GCH — Doersch 2, Flammia, DaSilva, Ware, Mullen, Green, Lease
BOYS TENNIS
Collegiate 8, Goochland 1
Singles: Bernstine (GCH) d. T. Colina 8-0; Bor (COL) d. Webb 8-0; Coleman (COL) d. Dameron 8-1; Atiyeh (COL) d. Peskin 8-1; Conquest (COL) d. Taylor 8-0; Simonton (COL) d. Silva 8-0.
Doubles: T. Colina/Coleman (COL) d. Bernstine/Webb 10-4; Bor/Conquest (COL) d. Dameron/Peskin 10-2; D. Colina/Simonton (COL) d. Taylor/Silva 10-0
Records: Collegiate 8-2, Goochland 1-1
Douglas Freeman 9, Henrico 0
Singles: Pollard d. Emile 8-1; Douglas-Council d. Johnson 8-0; Griener d. Gorane 8-0; Riley-Pounders d. Patel 8-0; Bargatze d. Konduru 8-0; Gardner d. 8-0
Doubles: Pollard/Douglas d. Johnson/Emile 8-0; Grenier/Pounders d. Gorane/Patel 8-0; Bargatze/Gardner d. Konduru/Zhang 8-0.
Records: Henrico 0-2
Hanover 9, Mechanicsville 0
Singles: Belote d. Edmunds 6-2, 6-2; Adams d. Lavinder 6-2, 6-2; Brooks d. Settle 6-0, 6-1; Woolard d. Kahn 6-1, 6-0; Cole d. Santos 6-0, 6-2; Christiansen d. Lazear 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Belote/Adams d. Edmunds/Lavinder 8-3; Brooks/Woolard d. Settle/Kahn 8-2; Cole/Christiansen 8-0
Records: Hanover 3-0, Mechanicsville 0-3
Atlee 7, Patrick Henry 2
Singles: Wills (ATL) d. Finnegan 6-0, 6-0; Lunduig (ATL) d. Oley 6-4, 6-2; Felimond (ATL) d. Woodbridge 6-3, 6-4; Edelman (ATL) d. Walton (PH) 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Cheeley (PH) d. Rasso 0-6, 7-5, 10-3; Sarnewski (ATL) d. Morphis 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: Wills/Rasso (ATL) d. Finnegan/Woodbridge 9-7; Oley/Walton (PH) d. Lunduig/Edelman 8-2; Felmond/Sarnewski (ATL) d. Cheeley/McCoy 8-2
Records: Patrick Henry 1-2, Atlee 2-1
GIRLS TENNIS
Hanover 8, Mechanicsville 1
Singles: Weis (HAN) d. Velasco 6-2, 6-0; J. Wood (HAN) d. Davis 6-1, 6-2; Lowery (MECH) d. Woolard 3-6, 6-0, 10-4; Webster (HAN) d. Richman 6-1, 6-1; Tunstall (HAN) d. Dawes 6-2, 6-1; Poythress (HAN) d. Johnson 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: Weis/Webster (HAN) d. Velasco/Davis. 8-0; Wood/Woolard (HAN) d. Richman/Lowery 8-5; Poythress/Mezzenga (HAN) d. M. Lavinder/Dajani 8-0
Lafayette 7, New Kent 2
Singles: St. Clair (LAF) d. K. Ross 6-2, 6-2; Moore (LAF) d. Johnson 6-1,6-0; E. Ross (NK) d. Hatcher 6-0, 6-3; Pitss (LAF) d. Davis 6-3, 7-5, 10-6; Nice (LAT) d. Vorous 6-3, 6-3; Bache (LAT) d. Gowdy 6-2, 6-3, 10-8
Doubles: St. Clair/Hatcher (LAF) d. K. Ross/H. Johnson 8-2; Moore/Pitts (LAF) d. K. Ross/Davis 8-3; Vorous/Gowdy (NK) d. Bache/Yeates 8-2
Record: New Kent 2-1
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Goochland 70, Cumberland 45, Randolph Henry 19
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Goochland 62, Cumberland 46, Randolph Henry 9