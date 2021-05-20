High school results

BASEBALL
Monacan 9, Manchester 0
W: Cook L: Rineg
Top performers: MON — Blanton 1 for 1, 3 RBI; Carris 2 for 3, RBI; Robinson 2 for 3, RBI
Cosby 14, Monacan 4
W: Costin L: Greenidge
Top performers: COS — Grizzard 2 for 4, 3 RBI; Kovach 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI; Harris 2 for 3, 2 R, 4 RBI; MON — Greenidge 2 for 3, RBI; Ivy 1 for 3, RBI
SOFTBALL
Maggie Walker 17, Henrico 1
W: Elliott L: Whitting
Top performers: HEN — Keisha Cummings 2 for 2, Triple, R; MWGS — Keriann Slayton 2 for 3, 2 triples, 3 R; Lacey Wortzel 2 for 4, Double, 2 R; Mallory French 1 for 3, Double, 2 R
Records: Maggie Walker 4-3
Dinwiddie 4, Matoaca 1
W: Hudson L: Branch
Top performers: DIN — Sadie Hudson 4 hits, 5 K, ER; Lauren Parham 2 for 3; Morgan Tucker 1 for 3, 2B; MAT — Brianna Branch 6 K
Records: Dinwiddie 7-0, Matoaca 5-3
BOYS LACROSSE
Thomas Dale 7, Matoaca 4
Goals: MAT — Hunshaw 2, Dracoulis, Kunkle; TD - Mangano 2, Williams 2, Etheridge, Boyd, Shotwell
Records: Matoaca 2-1, Thomas Dale 3-1
GIRLS LACROSSE
Powhatan 24, Clover Hill 6
Goals: POW — Krauss 5, Payne 4, Campbell 3, Hayden 3, McMullin 3, Adams 2, Brasswell, Flippo; CH — Smith 2, Zelbewski 2, Vasquez, Corker
Assists: POW — Krauss 8, Campbell 2, Hayden 2, Adams 2, McMullin 2
Saves: POW — Fens 3, Grell 2; CH 9
Midlothian 24, James River 14
Goals: MID — Underwood 6, South 5, Martin 3, Lucero 2, Miller, 2, Strausburg 2, Burke, Bruycker, Ruggerio, Todd; JR — O. Staas 6, Silman 4, Smith 4, Smith
Assists: MID — Martin 3, Underwood 2, Bruycker, Hatcher, Miller, Ruggerio, South, Strausburg; JR — Smith 3, O. Staas 3, Beale, Silkman, C. Staas
Saves: MID — Singer 9; JR — Rogan 15
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Catherine’s 2, Nansemond Suffolk 0
Goals: STC — Connell, Simpson
Saves: STC — Applewhite; NSA — Mizelle 15
Records: St. Catherine’s 13-0, Nansemond Suffolk 7-4
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5, Region B quarterfinal
Deep Run 6 Prince George 0
Singles: Pande d. Wyatt 6-0, 6-0; Bashir d. Weston 6-0, 6-0; Fleishman d. Wohnig 6-0, 6-0; Butterworth d. Woods 6-0, 6-0; Lee d. Smyth 6-0, 6-0; Narasimhan d. Tarnaski 6-0, 6-0
Records: Deep Run 7-0, Prince George 4-3
GIRLS TENNIS
Class 5, Region B quarterfinals
Deep Run 5, Mills Godwin 0
Singles: Wright d. Kirilov 6-0, 6-1; Hair d. Wang 6-1, 6-1; Kara d. Liu 6-1, 7-6; Nam d. Hagood 6-1, 6-1; Comerford d. N. Blakeney DNF 6-2, 3-4; Perkins d. Dwyer 6-4, 6-1
Records: Deep Run 10-0
Douglas Freeman 5, J.R. Tucker 3
Singles: Terrell (JRT) d. Xie 6-2, 6-2; Hevron (DSF) d. Kidambi, 6-3, 6-0; Kotha (JRT) d. Johnson 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Michalopoulou (JRT) d. Frank 6-1, 6-1; Wood (DSF) d. Sun 6-2, 6-2; Douglas Council (DSF) d. Anderson 6-1, 5-2
Doubles: Hevron/Johnson (DSF) d. Kidambi/Kotha 6-2, 6-1; Wood/Council (DSF) d. Anderson/Zhang
Glen Allen 5, Midlothian 1
Singles: Singh (GA) d. Worrell 6-0, 6-0; Burgo (GA) d. Barefoot 6-0, 3-6, 6-3; Schaffernoth (GA) d. Deaver 6-2, 6-3; Atwell (GA) d. Little 6-4, 6-1; Lee (GA) d. Anderson 6-3, 6-1; Pollard (MID) d. Melton 6-3, 6-2
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Manchester 55, Midlothian 52, Cosby 36, Monacan 23
SP: Robinson (MAN) 45-0; DISC: Uzochukwu (MAN) 144-0; LJ: Sargeant (MON) 19-2; TJ: Sargeant (MON) 41-0; HJ: Uzochukwu (MAN) 5-8; 4x800: Midlothian 8:45.77; 100 hurdles: Bourne (COS) 13.85; 100: Wallace (MID) 11.51; 1,600: Mierchuk (MID) 4:51.92; 4x100: Monacan 44.98; 400: Barnett (MAN) 53.58; 300: Bourne (COS) 38.01; 800: Satterwhite (COS) 2:04.67; 200: Wallace (MID) 22.98; 3,200: Ryan (COS) 10:34.99; 4x400: Midlothian 3:39.28
Other score
Goochland 80, Central Lunenburg 49, Buckingham 19
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Manchester 68, Midlothian 46, Cosby 35, Monacan 15
SP: Wynter (MAN) 32-1; DISC: Zunk (COS) 114-7; LJ: Venable (MID) 16-5.5; TJ: Venable (MID) 35-8; HJ: Darrington (MAN) 4-10; 4x800: Midlothian 10:26.16; 100 hurdles: Robinson (MAN) 15.6; 100: Wynter (MAN) 13.00; 1,600: Marmo (MID) 5:33.54; 4x100: Cosby 49.71; 400: Jackson (COS) 1:00.89; 300: Lewis (MON) 48.93; 800: Wilson (COS) 2:20.36; 200: Wynter (MAN) 26.41; 3,200: Quiram (MID) 12:09.21; 4x400: Manchester 4:25.60
Other score
Goochland 79, Buckingham 54, Central Lunenburg 5