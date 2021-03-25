 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
0 comments

High school results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Mills Godwin 3, J.R. Tucker 1

Top performers: Godwin — Lucas Pelkey 9 digs, 3 aces; Joe Thompson 10 kills, 5 blocks; Robert Pelkey 23 digs, kill

Records: Godwin 4-4, Tucker 4-3

Thomas Dale 3, Colonial Heights 1

Top performers: Colonial Heights — Alex Chini 22 kills, 7 blocks, 4 digs; Phillip Page 21 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces, 6 digs; Logan Spearman 4 kills, 2 digs Thomas Dale — Deklan Wingo 31 kills, 5 aces; Braxton Martin 7 kills

Records: Colonial Heights 5-2, Thomas Dale 9-1

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All the top dunks from Monday's Second Round NCAA tournament games

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News