High school results

BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Mills Godwin 3, J.R. Tucker 1
Top performers: Godwin — Lucas Pelkey 9 digs, 3 aces; Joe Thompson 10 kills, 5 blocks; Robert Pelkey 23 digs, kill
Records: Godwin 4-4, Tucker 4-3
Thomas Dale 3, Colonial Heights 1
Top performers: Colonial Heights — Alex Chini 22 kills, 7 blocks, 4 digs; Phillip Page 21 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces, 6 digs; Logan Spearman 4 kills, 2 digs Thomas Dale — Deklan Wingo 31 kills, 5 aces; Braxton Martin 7 kills
Records: Colonial Heights 5-2, Thomas Dale 9-1
