High school results

BASEBALL
Glen Allen 10, Deep Run 0
W: Kinsler L: Pote
Top performers: GA — Eli Brooks 2-4, RBI; Ethan Brooks 2-3, RBI
Records: Glen Allen 3-0, Deep Run 2-1
SOFTBALL
Atlee 10, Patrick Henry 0
W: Hammock PH: Dull
Top performers: PH — Blackstone 1-2; Atlee — Hammock 2-4, 7 K; Ayer 2-4; Bucholz 4-4, 4 RBI
Hanover 10, Mechanicsville 0
Top performers: HAN — Lilly Parrish 5 innings, 0 hits, 5 K, 0 ER, 2-3, RBI; Alyssa Broaddus 1-3, 2 B, 2 RBI; Alexis Currie 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB
Collegiate 15, St. Anne’s-Belfield 8
W: Rao L: Morris
Top performers: COL — Jordan Gross 4-5, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 runs, 2 SB; Samantha Rao 3-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Laila Gwathmey 2-4, 3B, 1 RBI, 3 runs; STAB — Wynter Morris 1-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI
Records: Collegiate 6-6, St. Anne’s-Belfield 0-4
New Kent 10, Jamestown 1
W: Ellis L: Basset
Top performers: McKenna Mueller 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Jess Taggart 2-4, 2B, R, 4 RBI, Gracie Ellis 2-4, 2B, R, 18 L, 2 BB
BOYS LACROSSE
James River 15, Powhatan 8
Goals: JR — Carter 4, Pereira 3, Thelan 3, Forrest 2, Somerville 2, Newsome
Assists: JR — Pereira 3, Carter, Somerville, Thelan, Newsome, Forrest
Matoaca 11, Thomas Dale 10
Goals: TD — Mangano 4, Etheridge, Woolridge, Faris, Boyd, Taylor, Shotwell; MAT — Hanshaw 3, Wilkerson 3, Kunkle 2, Newman, Schultheis, Drocoulis
Records: Thomas Dale 1-1, Matoaca 1-0
Deep Run 21, Mills Godwin 2
Goals: MG — Link, Hedrick; DR — Slusher 5, Wyman 2, Carter 3, Krug 2, Moorefield 2, M. McNally, Schindler, J. McNally, Jarvis
Assists: MG — Pelkey, Vernon; DR — Wyman 4, Slusher, Meng, Albertson, Moorefield
Saves: MG — Williams 7, Seaman 7; DR — Balagtas, Baker
Records: Mills Godwin 1-1; Deep Run 2-0
Douglas Freeman 16, Collegiate 9
Goals: DSF — Jones 6, Vidunas 4, McCabe 4, Martin 2; COL — Hanson 3, Lewis 3, Beeghly, Marlatt, Mountcastle
Saves: DSF — Holtz 13; COL — Brown 9
Records: Douglas Freeman 2-1, Collegiate 10-3
GIRLS LACROSSE
Powhatan 21, James River 10
Goals: POW — Campbell 5, Krauss 4, McMullin 3, Hayden 3, Payne 2, Adams 2, Fitzimmons, Flippo JR — Stass 5, Silkman 2, Smith, Socala, Overby
Assists: POW — Krauss 4, Adams 2, McMullin 2, Campbell
Saves: POW — Grell 7; JR — Rogan
Records: Powhatan 3-1
Collegiate 17, Douglas Freeman 9
Goals: DSF — Nease 6, Wilson 2, Davis; COL — H. Brost 7, Hester 3, Kimball-McKavish 3, Bartzen, D. Storey, L. Storey, Ferguson
Assists: DSF — Wilson; COL — Hester 4, H. Brost 2, Boggs, Kimball-McKavish, L. Storey, Ferguson
Saves: DSF — Barlow 6; COL — Greenberg 5
BOYS SOCCER
Goochland 10, Amelia County 2
Goals: GCH — Flammia, DaSilva, Doersch, Meiller
Records: Goochland 3-0
GIRLS SOCCER
Trinity Episcopal 1, Christchurch 0
Goals: TES — Mileski
Saves: TES — DeRoco 3; CCS — Wilson 16
Records: Trinity Episcopal 9-4, Christchurch 5-4-1
Trinity Episcopal 6, St Anne’s-Belfield 0
Goals: TES — S. Placide 3, Wilkes 2, Buckner
Saves: TES — DeRoco 4; STAB — Johnson 14
Records: Trinity Episcopal 8-4, St. Anne’s-Belfield 2-5
Hampton Roads 4, Steward 2
Goals: STE — Caldwell, Chalmers
Saves: STE — Luzzatto 8
Records: Steward 2-6-1, Hampton Roads 3-5
Other score
King William 13, Middlesex 2
BOYS TENNIS
Clover Hill 7, Powhatan 1
Singles: Pfab (POW) d. Kim 6-2, 6-0; Gittleman (CH) d. Voorhees 6-0, 6-1; Getsko (CH) d. Frame 6-4, 6-3; Tripathi (CH) d. Rusin 6-1, 6-2; Squarzin (CH) d. Lawson 6-4, 6-3; Lipanovich (CH) d. Rogers, 6-7, 6-3, 10-8
Doubles: Ohm/Squarzin (CH) d. Frame/Rusin 6-8; Lipanovich/Lyall (CH) d. Lawson/Rogers
Records: Powhatan 1-3, Clover Hill 4-1
Douglas Freeman 9, Varina 0
Singles: Harper d. Mosley 8-0; E. Schulman d. McCarther 8-0; Adams d. Martin 8-0; Sama d. Peck 8-1; L. Schulman d. Winslow 8-0; DSF for.
Doubles: Mumford/Owens d. Mosley/Martin 8-0; Phillips/Kish d. McCarther/Peck 8-2; DSF for.
Records: Douglas Freeman 3-1, Varina 0-4
Goochland 7, Fluvanna 2
Singles: Bernstine (GCH) d. Ruffa 8-0; Webb (GCH) d. Landsburg 8-1; Dameron (GCH) d. Jones 8-2; Peskin (GCH) d. Duenas 8-2; Silverman (FLU) d. Taylor 8-5; Strickland (FLU) d. Silva 8-4
Doubles: Bernstine-Webb (GCH) d. Ruffa-Jones 8-0; Dameron-Peskin (GCH) d. Landsburg-Lyons 8-6; Taylor-Silva (Gch) d. Silverman-Strickland 9-8
Hanover 9, Mechanicsville 0
Singles: Belote d. Edmunds 6-1, 7-6, Adams d. Lavinder 6-1, 6-4; Brooks d. Settle 6-2, 6-1; Woolard d. Kahn 6-0, 6-1; Cole d. Santos 6-0, 6-1; Christiansen d. Lazear W 6-2 6-0
Doubles: Adams/Belote 8-1; Brooks/Ben Touissaint 8-4; Cole/Loce 8-0
James River 6, Midlothian 3
Singles: Quader (JR) d. Keating 6-1, 6-4; Kim (JR) d. Bridges 0-6, 6-3, 10-6; Owen (JR) d. Truini 6-0, 6-0; Fogle (MID) d. Crane 4-6, 6-1, 10-8; Cho (JR) d. Anderson 7-6, 6-4; Griffin Bennett-Nguyen (MID) d. Shepherd 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Owen/Kim (JR) d. Keating/Fogle 8-6; Quader/Crane (JR) d. Bridges/Anderson 9-7; Bennett-Nguyen/Truini (Mid) d. Cho/Shepherd 8-6
Mills Godwin 9, Henrico 0
Singles: Haught d. P. Patel 8-1; Black d. N. Patel 8-1; Vaughn d. Jones 8-1
Doubles: Chen/Wen d. P. Patel/N. Patel 8-1
GIRLS TENNIS
Atlee 8, Patrick Henry 1
Singles: Hughes (ATL) d. Goldman 8-0; Engel (ATL) d. Hammond 8-0; Decker (ATL) d. Stockwell 8-1; Lohr (ATL) d. Toone 8-1; France (ATL) d. Knouse 9-7; Williams (ATL) def. Leonardo 8-2
Doubles: Hughes/Engel (ATL) d. Goldman/Hammond 8-3; Watson/Watson (ATL) d. Stockwell/Knouse 8-5; Toone/Leonardo (PH) d. Payne/Yeatts 8-4
Midlothian 5, James River 4
Singles: Worrel (MID) d. Jeyasingh 7-5, 6-1; Min (JR) d. Barefoot 4-6, 6-4, (10-3); Hott (JR) d. Deaver 6-0, 6-2; Little (MID) d. Smith 6-1, 6-3; Brown (JR) d. Anderson 4-6, 2-6; Pollard (MID) d. Bigger 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), (10-8)
Doubles: Worrel/Barefoot (MID) d. Jeyasingh/Hott 8-5; Little/Deaver (MID) d. Min/Brown 8-6; Smith/Bigger (JR) d. Anderson/Schuetzinger 8-3
Records: Midlothian 4-0, James River 3-1
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
L.C. Bird 65, Clover Hill 42, Midlothian 29, Cosby 25
SP: B. Jennings (CH) 44-10.5; Discus: Ja. Jennings (CH) 130-3; LJ: Gregory (L.C. Bird) 20-6; TJ: Jones (LCB) 41-7.5; HJ: Winfield (LCB) 6-0; 4x800 relay: Cosby 8:58.93; 110 H: Asare (LCB) 16.5; 100: Wilks (LCB) 10.94; 1,600: Luczak (CH) 4:29.29; 4x100 relay: Clover Hill 45.69; 400: Jones (LCB) 52.86; 300 H: Asare (LCB) 41.01; 800: Affolder (LCB) 1:56.93; 200: Bourne (COS) 22.02; 3,200: Bennett (CH) 10:19.42; 4x400 relay: L.C. Bird 3:20.57
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Midlothian 75, L.C. Bird 38, Cosby 37, Clover Hill 14
SP: Zunk (COS) 32-9; Discus: Zunk (COS) 115-9; LJ: Venable (MID) 17-0; TJ: Venable (MID) 33-7.5; HJ: Harrell (MID) 4-6; 4x800 relay: Midlothian 10:20.54; 100 H: Cook (LCB) 16.57; 100: Gardy (MID) 12.87; 1,600: Morley (LCB) 5:22.14; 4x100 relay: Midlothian 51.70; 400: Kelson (LCB) 57.00; 300 H: Pellot-Rosa 45.29; 800: Martin (MID) 2:35.53; 200: Hardy (MID) 26.09; 3,200: Garcia (MID) 11:39.83; 4x400 relay: Cosby 3:59.81