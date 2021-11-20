2-point conversion in OT propels Trinity Episcopal to VISAA Division I championship over Benedictine

A last-second push from Benedictine forced the VISAA Division I championship game into overtime, but a pair of connections from Trinity Episcopal quarterback Jack Toscano to Trai Ferguson for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion earned the title for the Titans 22-21 on Saturday.

The state championship is a first for Trinity (8-3) football under its new classification. Titans coach Sam Mickens also coached them to D-II titles in 2014 and 2015, and he said that this year’s win proved the program’s place in the local football scene.

“Now is the time, I’m serving notice right here,” Mickens said. “People need to start recognizing Trinity Episcopal. We’ve got players over here that deserve offers, and we’re some of the best players in the 804. Put some respect on Trinity’s name.”

Neither team broke through in the first quarter with neither defense giving up much yardage.

It took until the final 5 minutes of the second frame for Toscano to sling a 19-yard pass to Cam Fleming, following an interception by Fleming. Then Toscano did it again to end the quarter, this time throwing to Mario Thompson. He kicked both PATs, too, for good measure.