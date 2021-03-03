2021 high school boys volleyball preview: Patrick Henry, Deep Run and James River aim to repeat as state champs

Three defending state champions, and many others who wish to be, have waited six long months to finally take the court as the Virginia High School League boys volleyball season begins this week.
Winners of four straight state crowns, the last three in Class 1-4, Patrick Henry begins a new era as Wes Bolyard, whose Maggie Walker Green Dragons fell to the Patriots in the 2019 state final, moves to Ashland to replace Michael Townsend.
“The legacy that Patrick Henry has built is pushing these kids to believe; I want that, too,” Bolyard said.
For three-time defending Class 5 champion Deep Run, the theme is “young, yet experienced,” according to head coach Kevin Pond. Continuing to push the Wildcats will be Glen Allen, Deep Run’s state title match opponent each of the past two seasons.
In Class 6, James River looks to win its fifth championship in six seasons, and seventh overall, which would extend its VHSL record for most championships. While going back to back on three separate occasions, the Rapids have never completed a three-peat. Of note, the team to deny James River a title in 2017? Their archrival Cosby, which is ready to make another championship push of their own.
This truncated season will consist of no more than twelve regular-season matches. Region and section tournaments are slated to begin on Monday, April 12th and must be completed by April 17th. State semifinals will be held on April 20th, with state championships on April 23rd and 24th.
Hanover County schools will only play each other during the regular season, as is the case for Henrico County schools and Maggie Walker Governor’s School.
CLASS 6: James River (22-1 in 2019) enjoys great senior leadership thanks to 2019 second team all-state honorees Connor Pinney at setter and Cole Grubbs in the middle. Pinney has 850 assists for his career, and Grubbs begins the year with 206 kills and 71 blocks. Juniors Drew Barfield, Michael Cummins and Ryan Collier are part of a group of underclassmen which head coach Michael Blankenbecler says must step up for the Rapids to return to the championship stage.
Thomas Dale (13-5) returns three all-state performers, all seniors. Libero Gabe Palmer and outside hitters Deklan Wingo and Isaiah Oriente bring tons of experience, having helped the Knights to the Class 6 final in 2018 as sophomores. Coach Joshua Forbes calls this “the best passing team by far I have had in my eight years at Thomas Dale”. Forbes has two capable setters in junior Styles Newcomb and senior Gavin Carraway.
Cosby (14-5) will build around first-team all-state outside hitter Justin Sawyer, along with fellow seniors Graham Canaday in the middle and Jackson Loppacker at setter. Junior Caleb Collins joins Sawyer on the outside attack. Coach Marc Drooker sees a solid group of juniors, led by Collins, Colin Selk, Wyatt Packer and Tayden Packer, who will need to contribute quickly for the Titans to push the Rapids, and the Knights, come late April.
CLASS 5: For Deep Run (23-0), the experience comes from setter Wade Every and outside hitters Ian Wagenhauser and Tyler Grey. Sophomore Makary Czekajlo will need to step up in the middle, which Pond says is the Wildcats’ most inexperienced position. Alejandro Campos can spell Every at setter, as Deep Run looks to build depth as the season progresses.
Glen Allen (17-6) returns three starters in seniors Sam Kinter and Jack Rutkowski and junior Brooks Cowart. Junior Trevor Foy will man the middle. Coach Kevin Foy will look for defense to carry the Jaguars as they grow offensively but says blocking could be a weakness early.
No one is sleeping on Midlothian (15-3), which returns four starters from its first year in Class 5 in 2019. Setter Nick Steele and outside hitters Cubi Nguyen, Zach Hinz and Matthew Burger lead the way for head coach Ian Wajciechowski, who looks to junior Colin Mendoza to man the middle.
A whopping six senior starters are back for J.R. Tucker (10-10), led by setter Raphel Rustom, middle Owen Hahn and outside hitter Ryan Lowry. The experience will help offset the lack of a home-court advantage, as work continues on the new Tigers campus, slated to open later this year. ... Atlee will lean on Connor Hammock, Garrett Bond and libero Andrew Keely for first-year head coach Lee Mayo. ... Hermitage also has a new head coach in James Whitaker. The Panthers have two options at setter in R.J. Bailey and Alex Tillery, while Ryan Coles and Zach Easton will set the offensive pace on the outside. ... Manchester (10-11) only returns one starter in senior outside hitter Mitchell Schuler, the Lancers’ all-time leader in kills and aces. Juniors Jack Dillon at setter and Gavin Brady at libero must contribute early.
CLASS 1-4: Patrick Henry makes its run for a fifth straight state crown behind the outside power of senior Cameron Miller and junior Davis Luck. Senior Hill Sewell provides significant leadership and experience at setter. Freshman Stephen Matthews steps into the libero role for the Patriots.
Connor Dixon takes over at Maggie Walker, and the cupboard is full for the 2019 state runner-up. Setter Charlie Unice, libero Eli Benesh and middle blockers Reed Bonkovsky and Stamate Theofanos return, with junior outside hitter Matteo DeLuca leading the offensive attack.
At Monacan, it’s a rebuild for new coach Michael Ball. The Chiefs lost ten seniors, and lean on seniors Cade Sawyer, Sam Wittenbraker and Cole McCartt to provide a foundation to help Ball build for the future. ... Hanover returns five starters from an uncharacteristic down year in 2019, led by seniors Conor McFadden, Cory Peay, Josh Brooks and Charles Bowles. Sophomore Michael Patrick looks to contribute in the middle. ... Mechanicsville may have new setters, but there’s strong experience around them. C.J. Poisant and Bryce Carter lead the attack, while Daniel Throckmorton and Evan Barnes man the middle. Christian Parent and Will Oliver work to solidify the setter position. ... Petersburg (1-13) returns four starters, with Wesley Bradley and Bernard Fuller anchoring defense, while Jaden Walker, Joseph Briscoe and newcomer Christopher Fields do the same offensively.. ... At Colonial Heights (10-10), two juniors provide leadership for coach Mark Lee: middle Alex Chini and defensive specialist Mason Bennett. The roster is deep but inexperience will be an issue early.