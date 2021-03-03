2021 high school boys volleyball preview: Patrick Henry, Deep Run and James River aim to repeat as state champs

CLASS 5: For Deep Run (23-0), the experience comes from setter Wade Every and outside hitters Ian Wagenhauser and Tyler Grey. Sophomore Makary Czekajlo will need to step up in the middle, which Pond says is the Wildcats’ most inexperienced position. Alejandro Campos can spell Every at setter, as Deep Run looks to build depth as the season progresses.

Glen Allen (17-6) returns three starters in seniors Sam Kinter and Jack Rutkowski and junior Brooks Cowart. Junior Trevor Foy will man the middle. Coach Kevin Foy will look for defense to carry the Jaguars as they grow offensively but says blocking could be a weakness early.

No one is sleeping on Midlothian (15-3), which returns four starters from its first year in Class 5 in 2019. Setter Nick Steele and outside hitters Cubi Nguyen, Zach Hinz and Matthew Burger lead the way for head coach Ian Wajciechowski, who looks to junior Colin Mendoza to man the middle.