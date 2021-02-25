2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Team-by-team info, schedules and the first T-D Top 10

Outlook: This young Trojans team under a first-year coach has a lot of unknowns about it. They probably won't be a contender on a state level, but could make some noise in the Bay Rivers District.

CLASS 2, REGION A

King William

Coach: Scott Moore

2019: 9-4

Offense: With junior second-team All-Metro running back Demond Claiborne (5-11, 190) and junior quarterback Jayveon Robinson, the Cavaliers have weapons. Claiborne, who has been timed at 4.36 seconds in the 40, was an all-state pick as an all-purpose player. Robinson was a receiver last year. They will run behind returnees Nathan Baker (6-5, 304), Tim Jarratt and Chase Rosso (6-3, 235), and Drew Newcomb (6-2, 280). Sophomores Kaleb Shelton and Montae Roane are the receivers.

Defense: Moore will have an experienced unit once everyone gets into the swing. Five players in the first two levels -- linebackers Tre Robinson and Ryan Southern, and linemen Rosso, Elijah Adams (6-3, 315) and Kavontay Gaines – are back. Claiborne and J. Robinson are in the secondary.