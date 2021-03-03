2021 high school girls volleyball preview: It's an unorthodox season, but area teams are thrilled to be playing

Players to watch
Rylie Harris, Atlee: A senior libero, Harris was the defensive anchor for the region champion Raiders. The team captain and first-team all-region and All-Metro selection set an Atlee season record with 414 digs as a junior.
Kaitlyn McNeel, Mills Godwin: The 2019 Region 5B co-player of the year and first-team all-state honoree tallied 303 kills, 69 aces, 48 blocks and 141 digs en route to first-team All-Metro honors as a sophomore. She’s a junior and committed to play at Dayton.
Megan Thompson, Cosby: A second-team All-Metro honoree as a freshman, Thompson had 189 digs, 128 kills and 37 aces. She’ll play libero for the Titans this season.
Natalie Mueller, Powhatan: A senior hitter and captain, Mueller will be a prominent leader for an Indians team with high expectations.
Grace Ward, Deep Run: The sophomore outside accrued 138 kills, 103 digs and 38 aces as a freshman.
Maggie Krause, Manchester: The senior libero was a second-team all-region selection after a junior season in which she compiled 140 digs.
Diana Wesolosky, Midlothian: The Trojans’ senior outside hitter totaled 194 kills last season. She’s one of the best offensive threats around.
Class 6
Thompson leads a Cosby team with plenty of talent, experience and high aspirations. Five seniors — middle Ella St. Pierre, setter/opposite hitter Julia McGuirk, hitters Quinlin Zunk and Claire Satterfield and setter Jordan Jenkins — form the core of this strong Titans team. McGuirk had 349 assists last season, and Jenkins had 218. St. Pierre led the hitters with 72 kills. Sophomore middle Halle Phelps is another name to watch. She had 45 kills and 25 blocks in 2019.
Depth across the board defines a strong James River team with plenty of senior leadership in coach Clark Menger’s 13th year in charge. Senior outsides Anya Stroganoff, Jenae Brooks and Lane Gavin will key the offense, and junior setter Eliana Pisons is the facilitator. Senior libero Lauryn Sims anchors the defense, and senior middle Nicole Brice will look to control the net. Freshman Ireland Wolfe and sophomore Hilary Mills are a couple of new names to watch.
Thomas Dale went 10-8 in 2019 and lost four starters. Three seniors — middle Morgan Payne, outside Yasmeen Ramadan and defensive specialist Ashley Sokol — headline for the Knights. Two juniors — setter / libero Trinity Cathers and outside Kayla Johnson — also will be featured. Among the new names to watch is freshman right side hitter Kayla Newcomb.
Class 5
Defending 5B champion Atlee is loaded with talent and experience. Harris might be the best libero around. She’ll anchor the Raiders defense and captain the team. Brianna Brown is one of the area’s best setters, and her experience should help bring a relatively young group of hitters along fast. Kara Hammock is an imposing presence at the net. Junior track star Jada Foreman is a super athlete, and she’ll play middle. Much could be asked of sophomore hitters Morgan Crawford and Addison Chapman. The Raiders will be one of the favorites in 5B.
Six returning starters will be featured for Clover Hill — outsides Isabella Carter and Jordan May, middles Mia Kincaid and Riley Beeckler, libero Allison Crum and setter Reagan Kruger. Carter and Kruger are sophomores, the rest seniors. Freshman right-side hitter Megan Bolin could contribute heavily, as could junior middle Ashely Storts.
Colonial Heights will lean on defense and consistency in serving, coach Toni Martin said. The Colonials are led by senior outside Caroline Pond and three junior defensive specialists — Camille Adenauer, Natalie Jackson and Mattie McLaughlin. Sophomore defensive specialist Madison Munford also will be featured, as will a large group of freshmen for Martin’s relatively small roster.
Deep Run went 16-4 in 2019 and lost five starters from a senior-laden group. The talented Ward will lead the charge. Senior middle Olivia Yarema had 107 kills and 19 aces last season. She and senior outside Erika Linton will provide experience and leadership for an otherwise young team. Sophomore middles Erin McCourt and Jillian Levin will play prominent roles for a program that has been strong year in and year out.
Glen Allen lost five starting seniors including a key setter. But the Jaguars return a strong group of hitters that includes senior middles Berklee Scott, Abi Starr and Madi Calhoun and senior outside Hana Dubcak. Sophomore middle Hannah Gill moved up to the varsity squad from JV, and she’ll provide a dynamic presence at the net. Junior outsides Kyler Oliver and Emily Zacharias complete a formidable offensive group in need of a setter to facilitate its explosiveness.
It will be a season of rebuilding for a Henrico team that lost four starters. Three juniors — setter Jenyse Hill, setter / outside Kennedy Francis and hitter Jaden Jones — will lead the way for the Warriors. Freshman outside Casey Thomas could contribute heavily as well.
An experienced Hermitage team features a deep senior class. Passer Ella Selfe, hitters Temaya Charity and Grace Stocks, setter Taylor Henry and middle Caroline Glass make up a solid core of senior leaders. Junior hitters Emani Henderson, Tiana Bey and Trinity Greene Earley complete a group with plenty of offensive depth that may want for defensive pieces.
A young Highland Springs team will lean on its athleticism in coach Patrice Franklin’s 11th year in charge. The Springers lost five starters, but return three key seniors — outside Toni Davis, setter Aiyana Tate and defensive specialist Ebony Waterman. Senior middle Iyanna Rogers, a basketball star, will bring a formidable presence at the net.
J.R. Tucker will feature one senior, middle Katlyn Smith, and one junior, libero Teaghan Bloxton, for an otherwise young group. Freshman setter Jasmin Icalla is a welcome addition, and she’ll play a prominent role. Sophomore outsides Fiona Wyant and Sloan-Marie Householder will spearhead the Tigers’ attack.
Krause will lead a Manchester team full of young talent in a sophomore class that includes hitter Catori Crawford, who had 70 kills as a freshman. The Lancers graduated eight seniors, six of whom were prominent in the everyday rotation for a team that went 8-10 last season.
Senior defensive specialist/libero Karla Mehlbrech spearheads a Mechanicsville team that also features a trio of juniors — setters Kyley Christian and Peyton Porterfield and hitter Erin Pendlebury. Sophomore hitter Julia Slaughter also will play a key role for the Mustangs, who went 10-13 in 2019.
Wesolosky and Morgan Meyers are joined by a bevy of seniors to complete a formidable Midlothian lineup that figures to be one of the best around. Setter Katie Arrington had 371 assists in 2019 and libero Ella Stroud totaled 193 digs. Both are seniors. Four more seniors — right-side hitters Rylee Moore and Sara Rich, middle Grace Graviet and outside Gabrielle Leeper — complete an experienced group with a deep lineup of hitters.
Mills Godwin went 20-0 in the regular season last year before losing to Atlee in the region final. McNeel is the star here, but ninth-year coach Chris Wakefield has a deep, talented group. Junior middle Ryan Taylor, junior right side Sydney Shaffer, junior defensive specialist Emma Fredenburg, senior defensive specialist Liz Froshenko and senior outside Meredith Grott will look to replace production lost from nine seniors. Most notable in that graduated class was first-team All-Metro setter Carmen Wright. Her sister, Jamie, is a sophomore and will try to pick up where the elder Wright left off.
Five returning starters will lead a formidable Prince George team that went 17-4 last year. In coach Wanda Gilbert’s 24th year at the helm, the Royals will feature six seniors — middle Grace Peterson, outsides Ande Davis, Azaria Adkins and Makayla Easter, libero Haley Hines and all-around player Kassidy Reed. Junior outside Jaylin Slaughter provides another strong offensive option for a team that’s particularly strong in serving.
First-year coach Rebekah Rice has a young Varina team with just three returning varsity players. Junior setter Abbie Christian will headline the Blue Devils. Senior defensive specialist Alivia Sabandith will anchor the back row. Senior middle Paris Gordan is a solid blocker and hitter from the right side.
Class 4
Strong middle attacks and blocking across the net highlight a Hanover squad that will also be solid defensively and from the service line. Senior middle Frannie Anthony-Brumfield leads a dominant, deep group of middles that includes juniors Molly Gredel and Reagan Hill and sophomore Elizabeth Patina. Junior setter Jenna Currie will facilitate an offense that also features sophomore outside Lily Hubert and junior opposite Allison Everhart.
Junior setter Claire Williamson totaled 752 assists to go along with 249 digs. She leads a strong Patrick Henry team that went 20-6 last season. A deep group of hitters includes sophomore Addison Six, juniors Wren McLaughlin, Corinne Delgado and Zophia Walker, and seniors Sarah Nadlicki and Jordan Green. Libero Kaiya Markley will lead the defense.
Powhatan returns seven starters from a team that went 19-6 and was the region runner-up. The Indians are two to three players deep all around the court and have high expectations in coach Cindy Bryant’s second season. Two senior hitters — Mueller and McKenzie Urbine — captain this talented group. Senior opposite Julia Nuckols is another offensive threat. Junior defensive specialists / liberos Allie Dulio and Kendall McMullin will key the defense. Junior middle Faith Henderson, Powhatan’s star on the basketball court, is an imposing presence at the net.
Other
Coach Rod Crooks begins his first season at Caroline with a group working to learn a new system amid abbreviated practice time. Four seniors — outside Lydia Tillapaugh, libero Jasmine Baker, defensive specialist Morgan Alexander and right-side hitter Jordan Mines — will be featured for the Cavaliers. Freshman outside Audrey Edwards could turn some heads.
Goochland reached the 2019 Class 3 state semifinals on the heels of a 24-5 season. This program is excelling under third-year coach Rachel Jacobsen, and has depth and versatility in solid front and back rows this season. Senior hitters Taylor Michaels and Megan Harlow will be featured, as will junior outside Nova Wonderling and junior libero Blair Bussells. Sophomore middles Nicole Brown and Nina Smith will patrol the net, and sophomore hitter Layla Ford is a new name to watch.
After a 16-5 2019 season, King William is led by two returning upperclassman hitters, senior Addie Johnson and junior Emma Anderson. Johnson had 109 kills and 203 digs in 2019, while Anderson had 100 and 31, respectively. Sophomore libero Samantha Pitts will anchor the defense.
Coach Cynthia Burnett enters her 33rd year in charge at New Kent with no seniors but 10 returning juniors and three returning sophomores. Sophomore outside Aubrey Hyndshaw led the 2019 squad with 168 kills and 60 aces. Junior Andrea Sorenson is back at libero after leading the Trojans in digs with 302. Junior middle Julia Hathaway touches over 9-foot-8; she had 163 kills and 51 blocks last season. Junior setter Haley Baker runs a fast, aggressive offense. She had 361 assists last season.