2021 high school girls volleyball preview: It's an unorthodox season, but area teams are thrilled to be playing

Coach Rod Crooks begins his first season at Caroline with a group working to learn a new system amid abbreviated practice time. Four seniors — outside Lydia Tillapaugh, libero Jasmine Baker, defensive specialist Morgan Alexander and right-side hitter Jordan Mines — will be featured for the Cavaliers. Freshman outside Audrey Edwards could turn some heads.

Goochland reached the 2019 Class 3 state semifinals on the heels of a 24-5 season. This program is excelling under third-year coach Rachel Jacobsen, and has depth and versatility in solid front and back rows this season. Senior hitters Taylor Michaels and Megan Harlow will be featured, as will junior outside Nova Wonderling and junior libero Blair Bussells. Sophomore middles Nicole Brown and Nina Smith will patrol the net, and sophomore hitter Layla Ford is a new name to watch.

After a 16-5 2019 season, King William is led by two returning upperclassman hitters, senior Addie Johnson and junior Emma Anderson. Johnson had 109 kills and 203 digs in 2019, while Anderson had 100 and 31, respectively. Sophomore libero Samantha Pitts will anchor the defense.