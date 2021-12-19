804 Coaches for Change Community Classic among high school holiday basketball events

804 Coaches for Change will hold a three-day high school basketball event this week to promote unity and honor people making a difference in schools and communities.
On Wednesday at Henrico High, the 804 Coaches for Change Community Classic will feature four girls games. On Thursday, four boys games — highlighted by No. 4 Steward vs. No. 9 St. Christopher’s, and No. 5 Varina vs. No. 8 Collegiate — will be played at Henrico.
Before games, Richmond youth will be featured, “teachers, bus drivers, frontline workers and more will be honored, and those that are less fortunate will be assisted,” according to a release.
A private dinner for participating teams will be held on Tuesday, with former area basketball standouts speaking about their lives, how the game helped them and what’s needed to bring about change.
804 Coaches for Change formed in June 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests against racism and police brutality, to educate, inspire and empower student-athletes to confront racism and social injustice.
“It’s important that we continue the original vision of our founder Coach Darryl Watts of Armstrong High School,” Del Harris, a vice president in the organization and the boys coach at Collegiate, said in a release.
“We will continue to press forward using basketball as a platform to address issues regarding racial inequality and support uplifting the voices of our young people. All change takes time, but little steps of positive progress, no matter how small, will unite our community and continue to build compassion and hope together.”
Single-game tickets are $10. Day passes are $15, and two-day passes are $25. All tickets and passes can be purchased at the door.
The event is one of several on tap in the next two weeks locally. Among those is the longtime Benedictine Capital City Classic, which has changed names to the Benedictine Schools of Richmond Capital City Classic and added a girls tournament.
Area events:
Girls Springer Holiday Tourney
At Highland Springs HS
Monday’s quarterfinals
L.C. Bird-Collegiate, 3 p.m.
Hermitage-Edison, 4:30
Clover Hill-J.R. Tucker, 6
Highland Springs-Meadowbrook, 8
Tuesday’s semifinals
Upper bracket winners, 3
Lower bracket winners, 6
Wednesday’s final, 6 p.m.
Battle in the Birdcage
At Hanover HS
Girls
Tuesday’s semifinals
Powhatan-King George, 1:30
Dinwiddie-Hanover, 5:30
Wednesday’s final, 5:30 p.m.
Boys
Tuesday’s semifinals
Powhatan-King George, 3:30
Dinwiddie-Hanover, 7
Wednesday’s final, 7 p.m.
804 Coaches For Change Community Classic
At Henrico HS
Girls
Wednesday’s games
Varina-Huguenot, 1:30
Steward-Henrico, 3:30
Trinity Episcopal-Midlothian, 5:30
Virginia Academy-Saint Gertrude, 7:30
Boys
Thursday’s games
Midlothian-Henrico, 1:30
Church Hill Academy-Armstrong 3:30
St. Christopher’s-Steward, 5:30
Varina-Collegiate, 7:30
Henrico Holiday Hoops
Boys at Henrico HS
Dec. 27 quarterfinals
Douglas Freeman-Deep Run, 2:30
Henrico-Matoaca, 4
Mills Godwin-Patriot, 5:30
St. Christopher’s- Church Hill Academy, 7:15
Dec. 28 semifinals
Upper bracket winners, 5:30
Lower bracket winners, 7:15
Dec. 29 final, 7:15 p.m.
Tri-City Holiday Classic
Dec. 28 quarterfinals
At Hopewell HS
Dinwiddie-Atlee, 6
Hopewell-Monacan, 7:45
At Petersburg HS
Prince George-Brunswick, 6
Petersburg-Freedom, 7:45
Dec. 29 Semifinals
Upper bracket: at Hopewell, 7:45
Lower bracket: at Petersburg, 7:45
Dec. 30 final at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
The Ville Holiday Classic
At Mechanicsville HS
Girls
Dec. 28 semifinals
New Kent-King William, 2
Colonial Heights-Mechanicsville, 5:30
Dec. 29 final, 5:30 p.m.
Boys
Dec. 28 semifinals
Colonial Heights-King William, 4
Grace Christian-Mechanicsville, 7:15
Dec. 29 final, 7:15 p.m.
Benedictine Schools of Richmond Capital City Classic
At Benedictine
Boys
Dec. 28 quarterfinals
Archbishop Ryan-Carmel, 3
Mt. St. Joe’s-Meadowbrook, 4:45
Georgetown Prep- St. Anne’s-Belfield, 1:15
Cristo Rey-Benedictine, 8:30
Dec. 29 semifinals
Upper bracket winners, 5:15
Lower bracket winners, 7
Dec. 30 final, 7
Girls
Dec. 28 semifinals
Steward-CVHAA, 11:30 a.m.
Richmond Chris.-Saint Gertrude, 6:30
Dec. 30 final, 5:15 p.m.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd