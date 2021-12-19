 Skip to main content
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers
804 Coaches for Change Community Classic among high school holiday basketball events
804 Coaches for Change Community Classic among high school holiday basketball events

804 Coaches for Change will hold a three-day high school basketball event this week to promote unity and honor people making a difference in schools and communities.

On Wednesday at Henrico High, the 804 Coaches for Change Community Classic will feature four girls games. On Thursday, four boys games — highlighted by No. 4 Steward vs. No. 9 St. Christopher’s, and No. 5 Varina vs. No. 8 Collegiate — will be played at Henrico.

Before games, Richmond youth will be featured, “teachers, bus drivers, frontline workers and more will be honored, and those that are less fortunate will be assisted,” according to a release.

A private dinner for participating teams will be held on Tuesday, with former area basketball standouts speaking about their lives, how the game helped them and what’s needed to bring about change.

804 Coaches for Change formed in June 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests against racism and police brutality, to educate, inspire and empower student-athletes to confront racism and social injustice.

“It’s important that we continue the original vision of our founder Coach Darryl Watts of Armstrong High School,” Del Harris, a vice president in the organization and the boys coach at Collegiate, said in a release.

“We will continue to press forward using basketball as a platform to address issues regarding racial inequality and support uplifting the voices of our young people. All change takes time, but little steps of positive progress, no matter how small, will unite our community and continue to build compassion and hope together.”

Single-game tickets are $10. Day passes are $15, and two-day passes are $25. All tickets and passes can be purchased at the door.

The event is one of several on tap in the next two weeks locally. Among those is the longtime Benedictine Capital City Classic, which has changed names to the Benedictine Schools of Richmond Capital City Classic and added a girls tournament.

Area events:

Girls Springer Holiday Tourney

At Highland Springs HS

Monday’s quarterfinals

L.C. Bird-Collegiate, 3 p.m.

Hermitage-Edison, 4:30

Clover Hill-J.R. Tucker, 6

Highland Springs-Meadowbrook, 8

Tuesday’s semifinals

Upper bracket winners, 3

Lower bracket winners, 6

Wednesday’s final, 6 p.m.

Battle in the Birdcage

At Hanover HS

Girls

Tuesday’s semifinals

Powhatan-King George, 1:30

Dinwiddie-Hanover, 5:30

Wednesday’s final, 5:30 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday’s semifinals

Powhatan-King George, 3:30

Dinwiddie-Hanover, 7

Wednesday’s final, 7 p.m.

804 Coaches For Change Community Classic

At Henrico HS

Girls

Wednesday’s games

Varina-Huguenot, 1:30

Steward-Henrico, 3:30

Trinity Episcopal-Midlothian, 5:30

Virginia Academy-Saint Gertrude, 7:30

Boys

Thursday’s games

Midlothian-Henrico, 1:30

Church Hill Academy-Armstrong 3:30

St. Christopher’s-Steward, 5:30

Varina-Collegiate, 7:30

Henrico Holiday Hoops

Boys at Henrico HS

Dec. 27 quarterfinals

Douglas Freeman-Deep Run, 2:30

Henrico-Matoaca, 4

Mills Godwin-Patriot, 5:30

St. Christopher’s- Church Hill Academy, 7:15

Dec. 28 semifinals

Upper bracket winners, 5:30

Lower bracket winners, 7:15

Dec. 29 final, 7:15 p.m.

Tri-City Holiday Classic

Dec. 28 quarterfinals

At Hopewell HS

Dinwiddie-Atlee, 6

Hopewell-Monacan, 7:45

At Petersburg HS

Prince George-Brunswick, 6

Petersburg-Freedom, 7:45

Dec. 29 Semifinals

Upper bracket: at Hopewell, 7:45

Lower bracket: at Petersburg, 7:45

Dec. 30 final at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

The Ville Holiday Classic

At Mechanicsville HS

Girls

Dec. 28 semifinals

New Kent-King William, 2

Colonial Heights-Mechanicsville, 5:30

Dec. 29 final, 5:30 p.m.

Boys

Dec. 28 semifinals

Colonial Heights-King William, 4

Grace Christian-Mechanicsville, 7:15

Dec. 29 final, 7:15 p.m.

Benedictine Schools of Richmond Capital City Classic

At Benedictine

Boys

Dec. 28 quarterfinals

Archbishop Ryan-Carmel, 3

Mt. St. Joe’s-Meadowbrook, 4:45

Georgetown Prep- St. Anne’s-Belfield, 1:15

Cristo Rey-Benedictine, 8:30

Dec. 29 semifinals

Upper bracket winners, 5:15

Lower bracket winners, 7

Dec. 30 final, 7

Girls

Dec. 28 semifinals

Steward-CVHAA, 11:30 a.m.

Richmond Chris.-Saint Gertrude, 6:30

Dec. 30 final, 5:15 p.m.

20200118_SPO_STCHRIS_AWE13 (copy)

Collegiate coach Del Harris says the 804 Coaches for Change will continue its social-justice focus.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

