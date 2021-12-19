804 Coaches for Change Community Classic among high school holiday basketball events

804 Coaches for Change will hold a three-day high school basketball event this week to promote unity and honor people making a difference in schools and communities.

On Wednesday at Henrico High, the 804 Coaches for Change Community Classic will feature four girls games. On Thursday, four boys games — highlighted by No. 4 Steward vs. No. 9 St. Christopher’s, and No. 5 Varina vs. No. 8 Collegiate — will be played at Henrico.

Before games, Richmond youth will be featured, “teachers, bus drivers, frontline workers and more will be honored, and those that are less fortunate will be assisted,” according to a release.

A private dinner for participating teams will be held on Tuesday, with former area basketball standouts speaking about their lives, how the game helped them and what’s needed to bring about change.

804 Coaches for Change formed in June 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests against racism and police brutality, to educate, inspire and empower student-athletes to confront racism and social injustice.