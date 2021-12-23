804 Coaches for Change tournament shoots for progress beyond basketball court

“If I don’t understand you, then we build walls. Tearing those walls down is extremely important.”

From that seminal moment, 804 Coaches for Change quickly gained traction. Within days, Watts and others, including Stephen Lewis (St. Christopher’s) and Del Harris (Collegiate), organized a peaceful protest at the Arthur Ashe Monument which drew upward of 400 coaches and supporters and included a walk to the Robert E. Lee statue.

“We knew we needed to come together to show people in the city, especially our youth, that, yeah, it may be bad out there, but we’re here for you, we can have a dialogue about it, we can help fix it,” said Lewis, who serves with Harris as a vice president of the organization. “Most coaches are always there for their players. We just needed to have some substance about it.

“From the protest at the Arthur Ashe statue, it kept growing and growing. I think the initiatives show people that we care about them. We’re more alike than different, and we’re going to continue to do things to bring people together.”

In the ensuing months, local basketball squads met via Zoom in the CARES League, an acronym for conversations about race and equality, with the intent of breaking down barriers.