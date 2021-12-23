804 Coaches for Change tournament shoots for progress beyond basketball court

Nowhere in the title “804 Coaches for Change Community Classic” does the word “basketball” appear.
Sure, this inaugural event included eight roundball games contested Wednesday and Thursday before enthusiastic and solid crowds on the Guy Davis Court at Henrico High School.
Sure, several of the top-ranked girls and boys teams in Central Virginia participated in what the organizers hope will become an annual winter-break affair.
Sure, when the competitive juices kicked in, the squads brought all the gusto they could muster and, as is their raison d’être, played to win.
That said, winning basketball games is hardly the ultimate goal of the 804 Coaches for Change initiative.
Instead, it’s promoting brotherhood, advocating for social justice, and effecting societal change.
“This is about bringing different people from different backgrounds and different communities together,” said Darryl Watts, head boys coach at Armstrong and president of the 18-month-old organization that was created in the aftermath of the George Floyd tragedy.
“It’s about getting to know each other and gaining an understanding of each other. As we gain understanding, we grow closer. The world is a better place when we are closer.
“If I don’t understand you, then we build walls. Tearing those walls down is extremely important.”
From that seminal moment, 804 Coaches for Change quickly gained traction. Within days, Watts and others, including Stephen Lewis (St. Christopher’s) and Del Harris (Collegiate), organized a peaceful protest at the Arthur Ashe Monument which drew upward of 400 coaches and supporters and included a walk to the Robert E. Lee statue.
“We knew we needed to come together to show people in the city, especially our youth, that, yeah, it may be bad out there, but we’re here for you, we can have a dialogue about it, we can help fix it,” said Lewis, who serves with Harris as a vice president of the organization. “Most coaches are always there for their players. We just needed to have some substance about it.
“From the protest at the Arthur Ashe statue, it kept growing and growing. I think the initiatives show people that we care about them. We’re more alike than different, and we’re going to continue to do things to bring people together.”
In the ensuing months, local basketball squads met via Zoom in the CARES League, an acronym for conversations about race and equality, with the intent of breaking down barriers.
The group organized a variety of endeavors including community nights at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to provide leadership, mentoring, and a safe haven for youngsters during the pandemic.
804 Coaches for Change also supported several inner city camps as well as a bookbag drive in Creighton Court and Fairfield Court sponsored by the Police Athletic League and the initiatives of Befriend, whose mission is “to connect people across the city to meet and forge new relationships by uniting through compassion.”
This next step, the Community Classic, isn’t a destination but a way station in a long journey.
“We want to make a difference,” Harris said. “We want to unite and bring people together and have respect and care for everyone.
“We have 15 sponsors. That shows the community outreach. And it’s been good ball played.”
So it has.
Thursday afternoon, Midlothian defeated Banner Christian 81-65 behind Jack Scott’s 27 points and a 51-29 rebounding advantage. Then, Armstrong, led by Ra’quan Lee-Bryson’s 19 points, slipped by Church Hill Academy 55-53.
In the third game, Steward, No. 4 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, defeated No. 9 St. Christopher’s 57-38 behind 18 points by Cam Gregory and 14 by Curtis Blair III and a 42-29 advantage on the glass.
No. 5 Varina closed the evening with a 71-52 win over No. 8 Collegiate. Anthony Fisher (18 points), Alphonzo Billups (16), Kennard Wyche Jr. (12), and Amari Baylor (10) paced the Blue Devils. Jalen Pierce (17) and Colin Ryan (16) were the Cougars’ double-figure scorers.
Midlothian………….24 27 16 14 -- 81
Banner Christian…9 24 14 18 -- 65
Midlothian (5-3) – Reid 8, Clarke 4, Scott 27, Chambers 0, Rudd 17, Johnson 4, Lovasz 3, Candland 0, Tankard 1, Rosenberger 13, Wood 0, Akoto 4, Heaton 0. Totals: 35 5-10 81
Banner Christian (8-3)– Kennedy 19, Minter 8, Robinson 7, Paythress 21, Sylvester 7, Wright 3. Totals: 22 14-21 65.
3-pt. goals: Mid – Scott 5, Lovasz. BC – Kennedy 2, Minter 2, Robinson, Paythress, Wright.
Church Hill Academy……9 15 16 13 -- 53
Armstrong…………………..12 9 19 15 -- 55
CHA (4-14) – Eddins 11, Dev. Atkins 0, Patterson 23, Brooks 0, Goodman 5, Der. Atkins 10, Boatright 3, Jones 0, Goodman 1. Totals: 21 6-10 53
Armstrong (4-3)– Doswell 8, Lee-Bryson 19, Cheatham 12, Jackson 10, Liggins-Johnson 6, Oulahi 0, Walker 0. Totals: 20 10-10-16 55
3-pt. goals: CHA – Patterson 2, Der. Atkins 2, Boatright. Arm – Lee-Bryson 3, Liggins-Johnson 2.
Steward……………..12 19 16 10 -- 57
St. Christopher’s…6 10 8 14 -- 38
Steward (9-0)– Gregory 18, Roberson 2, Barshow 4, T. Smith 7, Blair 14, Booker 3, Mescall 0, Young 0, H. Smith 5, Gray 5, Nelson 0, Morton 0, Heitman 1, Ibrahim 0. Totals: 22 9-14 57.
St. Christopher’s (4-2) – Pulley 9, Greene 6, Hendrick 0, Grant 0, Kovanes 3, Zollar 2,McCoy 0, Cosby4, Bridges 5, Murphy 5, B. Jennings 2, W. Jennings 2, Hunter 0, Bayler 0, Preston 0, George 0. Totals: 17 2-6 38.
3-pt. goals: Stew – Gregory, T. Smith, Blair, H. Smith. SC – Pulley, Murphy.
Collegiate……………12 14 16 10 -- 52
Varina…………………19 17 19 16 -- 71
Collegiate (3-4) – Richardson 7, Pierce 17, Smith 6, Ryan 16, Bell 4, Coleman 0, Condlin 0, Parker 0, Ruth 0, Campbell 0, Aboud 0, Wootton 2, Beeghly 0. Totals: 18 14-18 52.
Varina (6-0) – Carden 6, Wyche 12, Billups 16, Baskerville 6, Baylor 10, Derricott 3, A. Fisher 18, J. Fisher 0. Totals: 28-59 9-18 71.
3-pt. goals: Col – Pierce 2. Varina Billups 2, Wyche, Baskerville, A. Fisher.