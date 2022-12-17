'804 on three': Local seniors shine at Big River Rivalry All-Star Football Game

"804 on three!"

"One, two, three -- 804!"

Though pads popped aplenty and good-natured trash talk abounded, the North of the River and South of the River factions in Saturday's eighth iteration of the Big River Rivalry All-Star Football Game came together after the final whistle for a collective huddle and that appropriate chant to put a bow on the 2022 high school season.

At Randolph-Macon's Day Field and in front of a thousand-plus onlookers that included a rocking Highland Springs band and droves of local coaches, media and football families, North of the River defeated South of the River 33-21 behind Hanover quarterback Cole Elrod, Armstrong running back Kemari Eberhardt and a dominant defensive line spearheaded by Douglas Freeman end Jason Abbey (Virginia Tech) and Varina tackle Marquis Vincent.

Elrod was named North MVP, and Trinity Episcopal receiver Trai Ferguson earned South MVP honors.

"Just trust the athletes around us, give them the ball, make easy throws, easy plays, easy runs, let them go to work and have some fun with it," Elrod said of what got his North offense going in the second half after the game was tied 7-7 at halftime.

The Hawks signal caller threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Highland Springs running back Aziz Foster Powell late in the third quarter.

"It's definitely fun to meet new people, go to practice every day for one week and play with a bunch of fellas that know how to play football," Elrod said of the experience participating in what's essentially the area's Senior Bowl and a cherished opportunity for many prospective college players still in the recruiting process to showcase their talents.

"It's a pretty solid team athletically and physically, it's been a blast."

Ferguson, who's set to play at the Naval Academy, hauled in six passes for 130 yards and a long touchdown from Powhatan QB Dylan Trevillian early in the second quarter.

Ferguson missed half his senior season with a sprained ankle. Though he's got his college destination figured out, he played Saturday simply for want of one last high school football game.

"It was all [Trevillian]," Ferguson said of the 83-yard connection with the Indians signal caller. "It was a run play, and he was like 'Trai, fade.' He threw it up, gave me a chance and I came down with it."

L.C. Bird athlete Jashaun Amin also shined for the South. The Region 5C finalist and VMI recruit caught three passes for 89 yards and two scores, one on a screen pass from Midlothian QB Cooper Meads and the other on a wild fourth-quarter connection with Trevillian.

On the latter, Amin adjusted while the ball was in the air and showed off A+ footwork to keep his feet in bounds near the right pylon and catch the high-arcing ball whilst falling to the ground.

"[Trevillian] looked at me before the play, I knew I was on-on-one, we had great chemistry in practice," Amin said. "Once I seen the ball in the air, I just had to go get it."

Amin said practice leading up to the game had "a great vibe all week," and though his team lost, they had plenty of fun in the process.

Eberhardt had two second-half TD carries (5 and 18 yards). He shared a smile and an embrace with his grandfather, James Robinson, on the field after the game. Robinson led a family cheering section for the Wildcats standout.

"Just a good time, all good players coming together to finish off our high school season, our high school career," Eberhardt said.

"Just great guys to be around."

Abbey and Vincent spent plenty of time in the backfield, and helped keep the South's running game from finding traction.

Highland Springs receiver Caron Ferguson and Patrick Henry athlete Gracyn Ross had electric punt return TDs for the North in the first and third quarters, respectively. North defensive back Kenny Faison (Varina) had an interception, as did South linebacker Gavin Hall (Matoaca).