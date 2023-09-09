Prince George football coach Scott Girolmo didn't say anything to his team on the bus on the the way to Deep Run.

He didn't say anything in the locker room when his Royals were getting ready for their road battle with the Wildcats. He kept quiet as the team ran onto the field and in one last pregame huddle -- his lips were sealed.

Girolmo didn't even speak first in the postgame huddle. Several coaches addressed the Royals, who won 41-14 on Friday for their first victory of the season, before the head coach finally stepped in.

"I did my talking before we left," Girolmo said. "I'm so glad to have had a couple of seniors that spoke today. Their message was one of belief and hope that the hard work that they put in is gonna manifest itself in success. It's their team, and they're starting to take ownership for the connection that has to occur when we're working together. "

Checking in from @DRathletics as the Wildcats host @george_royals .



Both teams come into this looking for first wins. Follow me here.@804Varsity @RTDSports pic.twitter.com/Qk9HHlLEsq — Savannah Reger (@SavannahReger17) September 8, 2023

This week, Girolmo said his team were "not allowed outside at all for practice." The Royals were practicing in the cafeteria and not on a football field.

Add two-straight losses to begin the season on top of that, and some may have lost hope.

"We're getting chippy with one another," Girolmo said. "You can feel the frustration."

The Royals didn't lose hope though, despite everything thrown at them. Friday night at Deep Run, those frustrations came out by way of six touchdowns, five on the ground and one through the air.

Prince George scored on the first drive of the game and didn't slow down on the way to a 35-7 halftime advantage.

The visitors' longest drive of the game was the very first one, taking up half of the first quarter. The Royals didn't throw a single pass in the 12-play drive, emphasizing the run on their way to the end zone.

Girolmo said that's something his staff has really worked on in the offseason, and — now three games in — is something the team is pushing hard to improve upon. To get to their 35-7 halftime lead, the Royals threw only eight pass attempts.

"I'm really proud of the offensive line," Girolmo said. "They're the heart and soul of the team."

Junior quarterback Shaheed Whitfield was part of that rushing explosion. The dual-threat quarterback handed the ball off just as much as he ran it himself, finishing with two rushing touchdowns on the night.

Sophomore running back Nolan Lee finished with 92 yards and senior Isaiah Cox had 30 yards.

Rotating in at quarterback was senior Kamari Harrison and, although listed as a tight end and linebacker on the roster, was a huge catalyst in the Prince George offensive frenzy. Harrison threw passes, took it for himself and handed the ball off, all leading to scores.

"They really do a good job of flying around and making plays," Girolmo said of his playmakers.

Deep Run picks up another, it's 35-14 Prince George. pic.twitter.com/OyX5PP3v7m — Savannah Reger (@SavannahReger17) September 9, 2023

Deep Run fell into a 28-0 second-quarter deficit, and it took a while for JMU baseball recruit and senior quarterback Trey Gauch and Co. to get the offense moving.

The Wildcats turned the ball over chronically. Right after Prince George scored its third touchdown, Deep Run drove all the way to the end other end of the field, but fumbled on the goal line.

Gauch tried to distribute the ball when he had time in the pocket, but several drops cost Deep Run drives and interceptions cut down on time of possession.

In the last drive of the game, the Wildcats fumbled again, and the Royals took a knee to close out their first win of the year. There were hugs, screams and cheers. The full marching band smiled through the music and the cheerleaders jumped up and down.

Final: Prince George 41, Deep Run 14. pic.twitter.com/rmlpDoLEnj — Savannah Reger (@SavannahReger17) September 9, 2023

And in the postgame huddle, when Girolmo came to speak, the team calmed and made it look routine, echoing "believe" after a few speeches.

Girolmo said his team just needs to keep believing.

"I think more than anything, our ultimate goal is to foster unity amongst these guys," Girolmo said. "For them to come out and really play such a great passionate, aggressive first half ... really just have some success that we haven't seen."

Prince George 14 21 7 0

Deep Run 0 7 7 0

PG — Whitfield 10 run (Freeman kick)

PG — Jones-Uqdah 6 run (Freeman kick)

PG — Jones-Uqdah 38 pass from Harrison (Freeman kick)

PG — Harrison 8 run (Freeman kick)

DR — Pham 8 run (Vantre kick)

PG — Whitfield 5 run (Freeman kick)

DR — Miller 7 run (Vantre kick)

PG — Freeman 52 pass from Harrison (kick failed)

RUSHING

PG: Whitfield 8-54, Nolan 9-92, Cox 6-30, Jones-Uqdah 2-23, Harrison 5-26, Starks, 2-3, Mitchell 1-18; DR: Taber 1-0, Miller 9-56, Gauch 2-(-1), Patel, 1-(-1), Pham 1-8, Bucci 2-7.

PASSING

PG: Whitman 2-7-46-0-0, Harrison 2-4-90-2-0; DR: Gauch 8-18-69-0-3

RECIEVING