A conversation with 804 quarterback guru Malcolm Bell

If you're a starting quarterback for a high school football team in the Central Region, it's more likely than not you've honed your craft with local QB guru Malcolm Bell.
Bell, a former standout at Henrico High (2010-12) and North Carolina Central, said 57% (24 signal callers) of starting QBs in the area are currently part of his Undefeated Quarterback Training program.
In his own development at the position, Bell said it was difficult to find specialized training for mechanics and in-game scenarios. So after his release from the Canadian Football League where he spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he came home to Richmond and in 2017 began working with QBs at Trinity Episcopal, where he's an assistant coach.
Now Bell works to fill the developmental holes he experienced first-hand for young quarterbacks around the 804.
“My approach to it has been being a genuine guy and really looking out for the development of quarterbacks in the area and not self fame, I think people saw that and gravitated," Bell said.
"I saw first hand, in my development as a quarterback, I wasn’t able to get specific training other than having my high school quarterback coach. So it's just about having a plan and knowing the certain nuances of what a quarterback would need to be successful.”
In a conversation Thursday, Bell broke down the attributes of a few of his top pupils, and discussed the challenges faced by young Black quarterbacks playing a position that has long held barriers of entry for people of color.
Khristian Martin, sophomore, No. 1 Highland Springs: A polished passer for his age with elite pocket awareness and anticipation, Martin has been offered by Maryland and Old Dominion.
“His main focus is not just on football, and I think that’s what makes him such an interesting kid. He carries about a 4.0 GPA, he’s very smart. His football IQ is well beyond his years," Bell said.
“He’s got great size, he can move well and he doesn’t flinch in the pocket. That’s one thing, he understands how to stay available and stay relevant in the pocket where he can move around, make one small movement and still get the ball down the field. It’s almost like sometimes he can see things before they happen.”
Cody Shelton, junior, No. 2 Manchester: An all-region honoree with a 4.26 GPA, Shelton can make all the throws for the high-powered Lancers offense.
"He’s one of the better pure passers in the state of Virginia. His ability to push the ball down the field, to give Manchester’s receivers chances, is just amazing. He’s making all the throws into tight windows," Bell said.
“His skillset, he’s developed a lot as a runner as well in that Manchester offense. He’s looking like he's in good shape, he’s a quarterback with all the attributes to play at a high level, wherever that is. I honestly believe he’s a kid with Division I talent, so it’s all about a team wanting to take the chance on him and his height (5-foot-10). And the way he operates in the pocket, creating passing lanes for himself and staying available in the pocket, I think he can make that happen.”
Ethan Minter, sophomore, No. 3 Thomas Dale: A versatile athlete that can beat you with his legs as much as his arm, Bell said Minter, who's been offered by Virginia and Maryland, is an example of why he started Undefeated Quarterback Training.
“He’s the classic UVA, BYU quarterback. And they call those kids Thorterbacks, in reference to Thor. He’s perfectly built, can sling it with the best of ‘em," Bell said.
Virginia QB coach Jason Beck played the position at BYU.
“Another kid that barely gets a B on his report card. So those kids, they just grasp it differently and grow up a little faster. And that’s why they’re able to make an impact freshman and sophomore year. He flashes so much on film that people really want to watch how he matures through high school and develops. I’m not going to teach him a whole lot about athleticism because he’s already got it. He understands pocket presence, he understands those things so the big thing for me and Ethan, I’m a stickler for clean mechanics. You have to stand back there and look good while you’re throwing.”
Owen Fallen, senior, No. 8 Douglas Freeman: Another example of why Bell started training QBs, Fallen, who's having a breakout senior year for the unbeaten Mavericks, came to Bell's very first summer camp.
“He has a natural feel for the position, his ability is rare. It’s great to see him in his senior year finally get that shot and that opportunity to prove and show exactly what he’s been working on for the past five years," Bell said.
“He’s just out there having fun, he's played this a million times in his head. And now his fourth year, he’s playing lights out because he’s envisioned it, he’s already done it. In his head, this is his shot. I think he’s really taken advantage of that, he's playing high level football.”
Jack Toscano and Taegan Logan, Trinity Episcopal: The senior-freshman duo met at one of Bell's training sessions, and share a bond Bell said is a testament to the community within his program. Logan has been filling in for the injured Toscano the past few weeks.
On Toscano: "He’s near and dear to my heart, one of the first kids I ever trained. He’s made a lot of strides. He’s been able to take over games in all phases, he’s just that type of kid.”
On Logan: “For him to have that don’t flinch mentality when his number got called, I think that says a lot about him and who he can be when he grows up even more.”
On mentoring young Black quarterbacks:
“You just have to be a certain mold for people to take you serious at the quarterback position. I think it’s gotten way better, it’s become a norm thanks to the Lamar Jacksons, Patrick Mahomes and all those guys being Black quarterbacks running NFL offenses. I think it’s become, not a thing of the past, it still comes up. But there are teachable moments where you have to tell them ‘I understand, I’ve been through it before,'" Bell said.
“As a Black quarterback specifically, you have to be the cleanest quarterback you can be. It’s not just about how you throw the ball, what it looks like when it comes out of your hand. It’s before that, it’s the mechanics piece, like how do you get from Point A to Point B."
“That’s a big thing for me, being a Black quarterback and being underrated, also being a shorter quarterback. You find a lot of discrepancies and doubts. But you have to tell them that 'Hey, as a Black quarterback, we have to check every single box. It’s not just a couple things that you can be good at and get away with it. You have to be polished at everything to get a chance to play at that next level, and that's how I approach it from 10 years old.”
“My Black quarterbacks, they’re up against a lot. We have to understand that that’s a thing, it’s always been a thing. Hopefully it will go away one day, but until then, we’ve got continue to prove we can play this position at a high level.”
Bell holds an annual offseason kickoff event, the Undefeated Quarterback Training Holiday Camp + Toy Drive. It's scheduled for Dec. 18 this year, and admission is free for any quarterback eight years or older that brings two toys, which go to a local nonprofit, typically a children's hospital. Registration begins Oct. 1 at https://www.undefeatedqbt.com/.
