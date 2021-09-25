A conversation with 804 quarterback guru Malcolm Bell

On mentoring young Black quarterbacks:

“You just have to be a certain mold for people to take you serious at the quarterback position. I think it’s gotten way better, it’s become a norm thanks to the Lamar Jacksons, Patrick Mahomes and all those guys being Black quarterbacks running NFL offenses. I think it’s become, not a thing of the past, it still comes up. But there are teachable moments where you have to tell them ‘I understand, I’ve been through it before,'" Bell said.

“As a Black quarterback specifically, you have to be the cleanest quarterback you can be. It’s not just about how you throw the ball, what it looks like when it comes out of your hand. It’s before that, it’s the mechanics piece, like how do you get from Point A to Point B."

“That’s a big thing for me, being a Black quarterback and being underrated, also being a shorter quarterback. You find a lot of discrepancies and doubts. But you have to tell them that 'Hey, as a Black quarterback, we have to check every single box. It’s not just a couple things that you can be good at and get away with it. You have to be polished at everything to get a chance to play at that next level, and that's how I approach it from 10 years old.”