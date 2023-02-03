Traveling while on dialysis is a logistical nightmare.

But in the early spring of 2022, Mills Godwin girls volleyball coach Chris Wakefield did just that so he could continue on with his cherished state of normality.

Even amid an increasingly arduous battle with polycystic kidney disease, a rare genetic condition which causes cysts filled with fluid to grow on the kidneys, slowly damaging them and sometimes leading to life-threatening failure, Wakefield needed to be on the court with his Richmond Volleyball Club travel team, doing what he loves.

The coach was hooked up to a machine for 8 hours as he slept at night. Tammy and Mike Wright, parents of two of Wakefield's players over the years, Jamie and Carmen Wright, helped him lug medical equipment, plus a ball cart that Wakefield insisted on bringing, through airport security.

He had to go to an urgent care center in St. Louis when the headaches, dizziness and blood pressure spikes became too much. He had to convince doctors to let him attend a tournament in Chicago. He threw up in a courtside trash can at a gym in Florida because he'd rushed the heating of the dialysis fluid and sent his body into shock.

The last instance was when Tammy Wright, who'd worked with other Godwin parents to organize a fundraiser and kidney disease awareness game for Wakefield that fall, decided further intervention by the coach's volleyball family was necessary.

“That was rough; that’s when I’m like, ‘What the heck? We’ve got to do something,'" said Wright, whose daughters played a combined 10 years under Wakefield.

"That was a turning point in my head, like, ‘OK, I’m going to start getting tested now.’ I didn’t even know what blood type I was.”

***

Wakefield had been on the kidney transplant list at VCU’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center since his doctors first broached the idea of a transplant in June 2021.

Donor evaluation for a kidney transplant takes months. Tammy Wright and her older daughter Carmen, a first-team All-Metro setter for Wakefield her senior year in 2019, both began testing that summer to see if they might be a match.

It was the day before Thanksgiving, and Wakefield was on his way to pick up ribs at Sam's Club when he received the text from Wright.

"So, what are you doing on the 27th of December?" she asked.

"I don't think I'm doing anything," Wakefield replied.

"Well, do you want a used kidney?" Wright said matter-of-factly.

Then Wakefield called her. The two shared a good laugh recounting the story, sitting on the bleachers in Godwin's gym last Friday.

"That's how it happened. It was a normal conversation, like we talk and text all the time. We're very close," Wakefield said, with an appreciative glance toward Mike and Tammy.

"It wasn't like getting it from a stranger. She's like a second mother to me, and I'm very close with her, the family and the kids. It just felt right for me."

Wakefield was not overly emotional upon receiving the news from Wright, because he'd come close to getting a transplant from the parent of a former Godwin player in May of that year.

But two days before the surgery, doctors called it off due to issues with bloodwork.

“When I got that call, my emotions were through the roof. Like 9 in the morning, I got it from the coordinator, I’m ecstatic, emotional and everything," Wakefield said of the first prospective donor.

“So I go from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. That was rough. So when I got the call [from Wright], I remembered that moment. And I didn’t want to get back to that.”

So the two agreed that they would, at least initially, play things close to the chest and keep the news of the transplant within their immediate circles. But the week before Wright and Wakefield's surgeries, they went through their pre-operation procedures and got the green light from doctors.

“That’s when the floodgates opened and we told everyone," Wakefield said.

***

Wakefield got to the hospital first at the crack of dawn on December 27. When Wright walked in, he gave her a big hug, and they sat down together.

Doctors called Wright back first, and removed her kidney before calling Wakefield back to the operating room. Everything went well medically, and Wright was up and walking that same evening.

But Wakefield had an 11-inch incision and tubes all over his body. Still, when nurses woke him the next morning to help him walk for the first time, he had one thing on his mind.

"I said if you’re getting me up to go walk then I’m going to see Tammy, that’s where I’m going," said a laughing Wakefield.

"It hurt walking, I ain’t gonna lie. But I had to go see her.”

The recovery has been straightforward for both. But when asked if he's back to normal a little more than a month removed from the transplant, Wakefield shook his head.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve even known what 100% normal felt like," he said.

The condition, which Wakefield's mother and grandmother both dealt with, had affected him for much of his life, but only reached a dire point over the last four years and particularly in the last two. His mother is a transplant survivor.

Though he'd take four to five naps a day, Wakefield tried to convince himself that he was just tired. In the last two years, high blood pressure, constant dehydration and swelling of the hands and feet began to set in, finally prompting him to seek help, something he'd always struggled with.

Since the surgery, he eats and sleeps much better, and smiles a lot more. Wakefield coached a three-day volleyball tournament about two weeks after the operation.

"I couldn't stay home," he said. "If I can walk, I can stand and sit down, so I'm going then. I had to be on the sideline. I had to."

***

Wakefield coached the Eagles' JV and varsity teams this past fall, never once missing a game despite battling through the worst days of his condition.

When asked if he ever considered stepping away, he laughed and shook his head.

“Mentally maybe I stepped away, I wasn’t there mentally, it was difficult, I probably shouldn’t have [coached],” Wakefield said.

“It was tough. I was juggling a lot, overdoing it for sure. I can look back now and say that. I did the best that I could, I’ll tell you that. ... Probably the most challenging season I've ever dealt with."

Wakefield was compelled to stay on the sideline in part because he's quit just one thing in his life, and vowed never to do it again.

His freshman year at Highland Springs, he quit legendary basketball coach George Lancaster's golf team. Though Wakefield assured that he's a strong golfer nowadays, he was not at the time.

He regrets the decision to this day.

"I couldn’t handle the idea of sucking at something. So I quit. Coach Lancaster was disappointed," he said.

“But that was the only thing I quit in my life, and I was like, ‘never again.’ Nope.”

***

Wakefield never did quit. And now, he's finally getting back to his normal.

At an Eagles basketball game a couple weeks ago, longtime Godwin health and PE teacher Penny Stevens told Wakefield she hadn't seen him smile as he was that night in nearly four years.

“It really felt good to know that people wanted to help," Wakefield said of the support from the Godwin and RVC communities. "That was part of my fear of asking for help, in terms of asking and then not having anybody wanting to help."

It was in the fall of 2021 that Wright and other Eagles volleyball parents started a GoFundMe to help with Wakefield's medical expenses.

It raised more than $20,000 compared to an initial $5,000 goal, with donations coming in not just from Godwin and RVC families, but from other schools, general community members and even coaches in other states that knew Wakefield.

“There are a lot of people out here that have issues that are afraid to ask for help, probably for the same reason I was. I’ll implore anyone to do that," Wakefield said.

"It changed my life, and it took a huge weight off of my shoulders to finally have the courage to ask and see the response that came from them. So that would be my message to anyone -- ask for help. People want to help. But no one will if you don’t ask.”

Wright wanted to help. And she did.

Wakefield's "second mother" ended the interview with a poignant suggestion.

"You can live a perfectly healthy life with one kidney," she said, looking sideways at Wakefield.

"People should consider donating."

Recognize anyone? 8 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives 20190522 FEA POD poolDONE.JPG-RIC0028784291 20190507 FEA POD blackhistory-RIC0028772530 20190509 FEA POD SnowballDONE-RIC0028772526 20190506 FEA POD arcDONE.JP-RIC0028744336 20190508 FEA POD stonesDONE.JPG-RIC0028772532 20190531 FEA POD hospitalDONE-RIC0028785444 20190530 FEA POD bravesDONE.JPG-RIC0028785442 20190504_INS_POD_p01-RIC0028744331