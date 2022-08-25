A place to call home: After three years on the road, J.R. Tucker football set to play in its new stadium

When he was in the seventh and eighth grades, Grayson Starrett went to watch his brother Kyle play home football games at J.R. Tucker High.

He remembers the student section and the atmosphere and wanting to play in front of crowds there.

By the time he got to Tucker as a freshman and was elevated to the varsity halfway through the year, there were no football games played at Tucker. The football field and some other athletic facilities were being torn up to make way for a new school being constructed at the same site.

After three years of practicing in make-do places and playing games at other schools, Starrett and the Tigers have a place to call home. They’ll get a chance to play on their new synthetic turf field when the season opens Friday against Caroline at 7 p.m.

“It’s kind of sad,” said Starrett, an offensive lineman and linebacker. “Senior year, I’ve played three years, zero home games. But I’m excited.

“A lot of my friends I’ve had in all my classes these past few years … have said that they’re going to show up. They don’t usually go to the games, but they’re like, it’s a home game, first one at the stadium, they want to be here.”

Tucker activities director Chris Brown said he’s expecting “a really, really nice crowd.” Tucker has a proud alumni base, he said, and they showed up in force for an alumni day in 2019 before construction started.

“I think Friday will be a chance to kind of revisit that [nostalgia] and then kind of marvel at the structural piece we’ve got now,” he said. “This place is just crazy nice.”

In September of 2018, the Henrico County board of supervisors and school board announced plans to replace the high schools at Tucker (opened 1962) and Highland Springs (opened in 1952). Construction started in the fall of 2019, and both schools opened their new buildings last fall.

The construction displaced many of the Tigers’ athletic teams for two years and the football team for three while Tucker’s new building went up on the old site of the football field near Parham Road.

Brown said the best way he could describe the journey was like getting a trip to Hawaii. “You’ve got this vision of a great place, and it is phenomenal,” he said. “In order to get there, you had to drive across the country and then row a boat to Hawaii. That’s what we did. We’re in Hawaii. Rowing that boat was not easy.”

Brown admires the adaptability and perseverance of everyone affected. The football team dressed in classrooms and often bussed about 15 minutes to Glover Park to practice. Last year, they practiced in the outfield of the baseball and softball fields.

They played their “home” games at Douglas Freeman and Hermitage.

Third-year football coach Phillip Sims said the Tigers never used their circumstances as an excuse and made “everywhere we went our home.”

They won their first three games last year, finished 4-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 1992.

“I’m excited for the kids. I’m excited for the program. I’m excited for the school,” Sims said. “For me, we can play this game on the field, we can play it in a phone booth, we can play it on Parham Road. As long as I’m around football, I’m good to go. … But to have something to call home, something so many people take for granted because pretty much everybody has one, it’s going to be special Friday night.”

The Tigers got an occupancy permit for the field house this week. Senior receiver/defensive back Camron Williams said he’s looking forward to “just having a locker room where we can listen to music and talk before the game and kind of get hyped.”

“I think it’s going to be a good atmosphere,” he said. “I think it’s going to bring good energy for the school year. It’ll have a positive impact on the school.”

Brown said he was grateful for all the help along the way: in transportation, from administrators at other schools sharing their facilities, and from the central office, which helped “keep us kind of upright.”

The Tigers will recognize members of the county schools administration and the county administration, former principals and coaches, as well as the family of Fred Wells, for whom the stadium is named.

Brown said they’ll also acknowledge “the four-year football players for kind of carrying the torch for Tucker football in a really difficult environment.”

“Coming out here for the first game,” Starrett said, “it’ll definitely be something really special, and I’ll remember it my whole life.”