A Prince George athlete is one of the best high jumpers in America, thanks in part to a 'father figure' coach

“It really didn’t hit me until I got home and I was like, ‘Bro, I’m No. 1 in the nation,’” Victoria said. Even two months later, that jump still stands as the third best in the country and the best in Virginia by four inches. It’s also tied for the best ever indoor mark for any Richmond boy.

Victoria and Stevens have developed a close relationship during the past four years after a difficult childhood for Victoria. Victoria’s mother died when he was younger, and his father had spent a long time in jail.

His coach drives him home from practice every day, helping keep Victoria on course and in check while pursuing his goals.

“He ended up taking care of me when we were at our lowest,” Victoria said. “He’s like a father figure to me. … Some days I have bad days in track, some days I have family problems, so we’ll talk about that. We also talk about the future, what I’m gonna do if track doesn’t work out, or what I’ll do if track does work out and I make it to the Olympics.”

Those bad days happen every once in a while for Victoria, when his confidence is wavering. But Stevens is always in the driver’s seat ready to steer him in the right direction.