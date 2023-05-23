Once excited Douglas Freeman freshmen who saw their first varsity girls lacrosse season end after it barely started, now Bridget Wilson, Grace Moore, and Ella Davis are the Mavericks' "Big Three," a group of senior friends who are aiming to lift the team to a third consecutive state title over the next month.

The path to the top of their sport began in the most innocent of ways.

“Bridget and I met in kindergarten,” Moore explained. “I was a really quiet, shy girl, and Bridget was super loud, crazy, always having fun, so complete opposites.”

Wilson slowly began coaxing Moore’s personality to appear, leading to a friendship filled with play dates. Then came middle school, where Davis entered the picture.

“I met both in the sixth grade,” Davis said. “Our team kind of clicked, and, well, they were a huge part of that.”

That “team” was the Tuckahoe Rebels, an independent organization for middle school students to play, or learn, what has become the second fastest growing sport in area high schools over the past decade after swimming.

By the time the trio finally reached Douglas Freeman together, they couldn’t wait to hit the field. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their season lasted all of two games. So the focus turned to improving their games, and the sophomore season.

“When that season came, we were super hype, super excited,” Wilson noted.

They were also ready to make a major impact. Navigating through a season filled with social distancing and unusual practice rules to prevent an outbreak that could interrupt, or cancel, a season, the Mavericks won 12 of 13 games, culminating with their first ever Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 5 state championship, besting Riverside of Loudoun County.

Wilson and Moore were first team All-Metro honorees in 2021 and 2022, with Wilson winning Player of The Year honors as the Mavericks defended their state title with a win, coincidentally, against Riverside, this time on their home turf.

And, while statistics show that Davis, Wilson and Moore combined for the majority of Douglas Freeman’s offense, they each wholly subscribe to the concept of the team. Once underclassmen who sat at the feet of players like Kerry Nease, now at Duke University, the threesome now savor their time as senior leaders, happily taking the next group of Mavericks under their wings.

“We’re all here, ready to play the next game, we all just soak it in and have a really good time,” Davis noted, not worrying about the clock ticking down on their Freeman careers. They are excited to pay it forward while they seek a third consecutive state crown.

As for the aforementioned production? Wilson, Moore and Davis, in the Mavericks’ first eleven games this season, scored 75% of the team’s goals, had 87% of successful draw controls, and 75% of assists.

But you would never know it during practice and other team activities. They note a state title cannot be won if there’s not a natural chemistry amongst the players. When asked about an outstanding attribute of their teammates, each were quick to respond.

“Strength. She’s never down on herself, or other people,” Davis said of Wilson.

“A beast,” Wilson said of her lifelong friend Moore.

“Passionate,” Moore noted of Davis, matching it with the speed and grace she brings to the field.

All three are eternally grateful for the direction and leadership provided by their longtime coach, Christina D’Angelo, noting the countless lessons they will take from her and their time at Douglas Freeman when their next lacrosse chapters begin this fall.

Bridget will play at James Madison, while Grace heads to East Carolina and Ella is set to compete at Wofford College. But first things first, as they seek another Class 5, Region C title this week, and hope to hoist one more VHSL state trophy June 10th, all while they savor their time together.

“It’s fun to come and hang out with this team,” Moore said. “I can have a conversation with anyone and let loose and have fun here.”