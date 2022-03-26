'A truly beautiful moment': Thomas Dale's Madison McConico shatters state triple jump record

If five wasn't Madison McConico's lucky number before, it should be now.

Her fifth jump at last year’s Class 6 outdoor track and field meet netted her first state triple jump championship. Her fifth jump at February’s indoor state meet got McConico her second.

Her fifth jump this past Saturday inserted her name into history.

McConico, a senior at Thomas Dale, earned a national championship and shattered a longstanding state record in the process. She leaped to a mark of 43 feet, 6½ inches (13.27 meters) in the girls triple jump championship at the Adidas Track Nationals in Virginia Beach.

It usurped the Virginia state record by more than a foot and was the fifth greatest indoor triple jump by a high school girl in U.S. history.

“I feel like the shock has finally worn off, and it’s like an everlasting state of joy,” McConico said Thursday. “I’ve worked so hard never even dreaming about marks like this. And to see it happen way before I thought I would, it’s just amazing.”

The previous indoor record of 42 feet, 4¾ inches was set in 1999 by Gar-Fi eld’s Sheena Tosta, who later went on to win a silver medal in the hurdles at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

McConico’s mark also stands as the best in Virginia history, regardless of season. Former Dale star and All-Metro athlete of the year Titiana Marsh set the outdoor record at the Class 6 state meet in June 2017 at 43 feet, 5 inches. Marsh is also third on the indoor list at 42 feet, 4 inches, behind McConico and Tosta.

Coach Jamarri Price coached both Marsh and McConico at Dale. For McConico and the latest crop of Knights track stars, Marsh, now a senior at the University of Georgia, was an “urban legend of talent,” the type of figure that jumpers aspire to be.

“I often think by myself, man, I’m fortunate. I’ve had Chris Tyree, I’ve had Titiana Marsh, and now I’ve had Madison McConico,” Price said.

McConico’s state-title jump in February went 41 feet, ½ inch, which was her personal best at the time. She combined with star sophomore Devyn Parham, a hurdler and jumper, to score the Knights just enough points for another team championship.

Price worked with McConico and Parham for how they wanted to tackle any of the national meets. The availability of the meet in Virginia Beach made it more feasible for Price to travel with the group after having his first child just about a month ago.

The two weeks between the Class 6 meet and national meet were spent working on the smallest of details for McConico and Parham. There was no more concern about scoring points, it was just about focusing all of their energy into their best events.

McConico didn’t start jumping until she joined the team at Dale as a freshman, but since then, she’s adopted Price’s passion for jumping and the sport as a whole. The conversations and adjustments they share in practice would sound unintelligible to anyone out of their jumping circle.

“I feel like we have this secret language that nobody else understands,” McConico said. “It really just makes me feel confident in myself. … We’re total nerds about triple jump.”

McConico said she made some tweaks ahead of the meet that had her sprinting faster than she ever had before. Her first jump was a testament to this: She was just slightly off timing and recorded a foul. But both her and Price sensed how strong the jump was, regardless.

Price often has phrases and idioms at the ready to express himself. In this situation, it was “chase the feeling, don’t chase the thought.” He wanted her to find that sweet spot for a big jump again without overloading her expectations for a big result.

After a couple jumps trying to thread that needle, McConico embarked on her fifth jump and hit all the checkpoints in her approach. She hit the sand, got up and tried to start gearing up for her sixth and final jump without paying too much mind to her mark.

Her coach would normally share that same mindset. But this time, he let his game face slip for just a moment. He looked at her and pointed at the board that displayed what she just did.

“I put my hands on my head with my mouth hanging open out of shock,” McConico said. “It was beautiful, and it got better with every second. While I was standing there dumbfounded, the first thing that snapped me out of it was Devyn running up to me, jumping, excited. And then I look over at Price with this huge smile on his face, and the officials also supporting me.