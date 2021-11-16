A year after her mother's death, Midlothian's Gabriella Garcia emerges as a cross country champion

Midlothian senior Gabriella Garcia entered Saturday’s Class 5 state cross country meet with the goal of a championship. She also entered the day with a heavy heart.

This same weekend last year, Garcia’s mom, Kathleen, passed away from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. She had been battling the illness since Garcia was a sophomore at Midlothian.

As Garcia prepared for her race, she spoke to her coach, Stan Morgan, about what she was feeling. Morgan, who has coached Midlo’s cross country team for 32 years, gave her a piece of advice followed by a fist bump for good luck.

“I said, 'Gabriella, just realize your mom is going to be up there looking down on you, and she’s going to help you get through this race,'" Morgan said.

Garcia, with a maroon ribbon pinned on her jersey, crossed the finish line after 18 minutes and 50 seconds on the course at Great Meadow in The Plains. Her pre-race fist bump was replaced by an emotional hug with her trusted mentor after she seized the Class 5 girls state title.