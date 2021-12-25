Abigail Draper inspires classmates, becomes first New Community athlete to sign national letter of intent

The applause echoing around The School gym heralded much more than a commitment.
It was early November when Sabres senior girls volleyball standout Abigail Draper became the first athlete in New Community history to join a college athletics team.
The entire upper school packed the gym to witness a historic moment for the small school of a couple hundred kids off Hermitage Road, which aims to empower students challenged by dyslexia and related learning differences.
“I didn’t feel like I was breaking history, it just felt like all my hard work was finally paying off,” said Draper, who announced she will play at Division III Christopher Newport amid her family and cheering classmates.
“I knew where I was going, I knew I had a future, and I didn’t have to worry.”
Athletic director Eric Gobble said New Community is striving to build a program that enables students to still pursue their athletic dreams.
When Gobble came to New Community from Trinity Episcopal in 2015, he asked where the campus store was. He was told New Community didn’t have any athletic gear, because students would be embarrassed to reveal they attend a school for kids with learning differences.
So when Draper told Gobble she’d decided to play for CNU, he thought about what her journey meant for her classmates. He knew the moment needed to be special not only as a celebration of Draper, but as an inspiration to those who’ve battled similar doubts about achieving their athletic goals because they learn differently than their peers.
“There are ninth grade, 10th grade girls and boys sitting there thinking, ‘I can do this,’” Gobble said of the ceremony, where school colors were worn in abundance. “And just the idea that seeing one of their own people accomplish that, I’m sure, moving forward for our community, will inspire a kind of belief that hasn’t existed before.”
Draper gravitated toward athletics as a child because it was where she could be herself. She was always a good student on paper, getting A’s and B’s, earning respect from her teachers for a tireless work ethic.
But that was extended too often in the classroom, where learning was a constant uphill battle. Though Draper’s grades were good, she struggled to pass Standards of Learning examinations.
“I think she gravitated toward athletics because she could see results,” said Abigail’s mother, Carol Draper. “If you work hard, you could learn the skills and move on. So she could work hard and progress. In school, she would work hard and not progress.”
Though she didn’t discover volleyball until the eighth grade, Abigail played basketball and competed in gymnastics in her youth. Whereas her academic battle left her isolated in a classroom setting, sports were where she felt at home and made friends.
“Athletics have always been with me. If I couldn’t be good in school, athletics were where I could shine. That’s where I could be social, that’s where I could be myself,” Abigail Draper said. “That’s where I made connections, that’s where I grew. And I didn’t need anyone’s help with anything because I could do it myself. And that was the best part, being independent.”
Draper worked her way up the ladder at Richmond Volleyball Club to earn a spot on the Juniors National Team with guidance and lessons from an assortment of prominent local coaches, including Midlothian’s Sherman Chung, Mills Godwin’s Chris Wakefield, Douglas Freeman’s Drew Lovering and Saint Gertrude’s Andre Spencer.
Along the way, those coaches instilled in her a belief that she could compete at the college level despite attending a school unaccustomed to producing college athletes. Teammates and close friends Kaitlyn McNeel and Ryan Taylor, both of whom play for Wakefield at Godwin, attended Draper’s ceremony and encouraged her throughout the recruiting process.
New Community coach Ed Kassab had never had a player who competed at the club level before Draper arrived as a freshman. This season, her senior year, he had eight.
“That’s Abigail saying ‘Hey, you want to do this? You want to be good? This is what you’ve got to do,’” Kassab said. “She just took all these kids under her wing and never complained.”
Kassab’s own son is a swimmer at New Community who hopes to compete in college, but has faced doubts about his academic circumstance as a slow processor being a hindrance to his athletic endeavors.
“When he sees someone like [Draper] who can, he’s been fired up ever since,” Kassab said. “These kids, they do have questions in the back of their heads, ‘What am I going to do, where am I going to be successful?’”
Draper was named to the Division III all-state second team, making her the second athlete in school history to garner all-VISAA honors. She finished the season with 89 aces, 116 kills, 20½ blocks and averaged 16½ digs.
A right-side hitter by trade, she also played middle for the Sabres, who competed with as few as seven players because of injuries.
Last Wednesday, Draper paced the quaint New Community gym amid bangs emanating from construction on a $5 million campus wellness center next door, which Gobble said will provide Sabres athletes with a major facilities upgrade.
Draper pointed up at the board, which will bear her name as an all-state honoree. Later that afternoon, she thought back to her freshman year — her first at New Community — and the confidence she gained when provided the learning resources she needed to feel comfortable in the classroom, where she virtually re-learned how to read and write.
The next year, she began the long recruiting process that led her to CNU, another new community that Draper said welcomed her with open arms.
“Just knowing that I could make it to college, I could be just as successful as the people next to me, was really big. And knowing that I could do it on my own, as well. And that I could be an athlete and a student and the grades wouldn’t hold me back from that,” she said, smiling through tears.
“When I first came here, I felt guilty for leaving some of my classmates that didn’t have the opportunity to come here. But I realized this means maybe my future job can help other kids in some way, because it’s something I’m passionate about. And I think everyone should have the chance to be successful, even with difficulties, because everyone has difficulties. Mine just happen to be in learning.”
