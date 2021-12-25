Abigail Draper inspires classmates, becomes first New Community athlete to sign national letter of intent

Draper pointed up at the board, which will bear her name as an all-state honoree. Later that afternoon, she thought back to her freshman year — her first at New Community — and the confidence she gained when provided the learning resources she needed to feel comfortable in the classroom, where she virtually re-learned how to read and write.

The next year, she began the long recruiting process that led her to CNU, another new community that Draper said welcomed her with open arms.

“Just knowing that I could make it to college, I could be just as successful as the people next to me, was really big. And knowing that I could do it on my own, as well. And that I could be an athlete and a student and the grades wouldn’t hold me back from that,” she said, smiling through tears.

“When I first came here, I felt guilty for leaving some of my classmates that didn’t have the opportunity to come here. But I realized this means maybe my future job can help other kids in some way, because it’s something I’m passionate about. And I think everyone should have the chance to be successful, even with difficulties, because everyone has difficulties. Mine just happen to be in learning.”