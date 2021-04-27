Adopted from Russia, Monacan High's Tyler Hensley has developed into a quarterback who will play in college

Hensley was a defensive tackle his first year. By his second year, it was apparent to his youth coaches that Tyler had something else: an arm. He became a quarterback.

***

Hensley, though, didn’t really start to blossom athletically until his teenage years. He played on the varsity as a sophomore at Liberty High in Bedford before the Hensleys moved near Monacan.

He didn’t win the starting job for the Chiefs as a junior. J.J. Allen did. But in the second quarter of the third game, Monacan coach Jim Henderson said Allen went out for a few plays to check out an injury. Hensley came in and threw a touchdown.

“They were like, ‘J.J.’s ready to go back in,’” Henderson said. “And I’m like, ‘We kind of just got a spark right here, let’s see if we can ride this out.’”

Hensley threw another TD pass in the quarter. Then another. Monacan beat James River 34-20, and Hensley became the starter.

“I felt bad for J.J., who has worked his butt off and had come up through our program,” Henderson said. “J.J. went out and played some receiver, played some defensive back for us, and was … on the field and still contributing.