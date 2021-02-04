After 0-4 start, the Powhatan girls basketball team has won five of six

Powhatan girls basketball couldn’t practice or be together until the beginning of this abnormal season. But the hiatus hasn’t stopped coach Kristy Henderson’s team from making the most of its rigorous schedule.
In just their second year as a member of the Dominion District, the Indians already were adjusting to a step up in competition. Then came a period of quarantine during winter break that forced Powhatan to reschedule its first two games. Their first practice was Thursday, Jan. 7, then came an unenviable gantlet — No. 10 L.C. Bird on Saturday, No. 1 Monacan on Monday, No. 9 Midlothian on Tuesday and No. 8 James River on Thursday.
Powhatan (5-5) lost all four. Since, they’ve won five of six, and Henderson said she’s proud of the growth exhibited by a young team that includes just one senior.
“I felt like we were not in game-shape ready,” Henderson said of the beginning of the season.
“But as time has gone on, I feel like we are better prepared and playing much better. We’re playing some tough competition, but I feel like we’re doing pretty good holding our own.”
Leading the charge is 5-foot-10 junior Faith Henderson, who’s averaging 18.8 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
“She loves basketball, she’s passionate about it, great academic kid, driven,” Henderson said of her leading scorer and daughter.
Powhatan used Henderson in the post more last year. This season, she’s developed her ballhandling and outside shot to facilitate a more all-around game. She’s also improved her court vision, pushing the ball in transition more and passing out of double teams effectively.
Henderson’s husband, Mike, is Powhatan’s football coach, and Kristy said growing up in a “sports-oriented” family helped Faith develop a love for the game at a young age.
Freshman forward Katherine Cerrullo (5-foot-10) has been a key presence down low, averaging 11.7 points and 12 rebounds. Junior point guard Kayla Terry, a three-year starter, also has been key, averaging 7.4 points and 3 assists. And Jillian Ratfliff, the team’s lone senior, has provided a defensive presence.
“We are really growing week to week with the players we have, they’re all contributing in some way,” Kristy Henderson said, adding that the tight-knit group has been building chemistry since playing together in their middle school days.
“We want to finish strong, we are getting better each week with intensity, enthusiasm and effort.”
