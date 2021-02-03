After a long wait and challenges awaiting, high school football practice finally gets set to start

For Christmas, Manchester High football coach Tom Hall got a lot of gear to deal with the cold this season: a hood that covers his face, thermal socks, Gore-Tex boots, gloves and jackets.
“I’m going to be like Randy in ‘A Christmas Story,’” Hall said with a laugh, referring to the kid in the popular movie who can’t put his arms down because he’s too bundled up.
Consistently colder temperatures are among the challenges for teams as this unusual Virginia High School League football season gets ready to kick off. With the season moved from the fall to February because of the pandemic, teams will be adjusting to COVID-19 protocols, stops and starts due to coronavirus-related pauses, and doing things differently in practice and games.
Still, after about 15 months since most teams last were on the field, “we’re getting an opportunity to play,” Hall said. “That’s what we wanted for the kids.”
Many teams in the area and state are scheduled to begin practice Thursday. Most area public school systems have said they intend to play the shortened six-game season, with the exception of the City of Richmond.
“I think the kids are really excited about starting,” Patrick Henry coach Ken Wakefield said. “There was so much, ‘Are we going to play? Are we not going to play? … They’ve been doing a really good job of showing up to workouts, still working, even when it was the unknown and there were so many questions.
“Just the opportunity for a lot of these kids to get out there and play again, whatever it may look like, the kids are super excited for that.”
A lot of things will look different. Hall said groups are limited to 15 for the first few days of practice in Chesterfield County.
“Once we’re given the OK to [hit], we’re going to go like we normally do,’’ he said. “Where we’re going to be different is the kids on the sideline are going to be spaced out. We probably won’t go as long. You’ve got to hit. We owe it to our kids to teach them how to hit properly and how to tackle properly.
“This is all new territory for us. We’re going to follow the guidelines, and we’re going to have a plan. … You’re always going to have to be flexible. The ultimate outcome is for everyone to be healthy and safe. The second one is to get in every game that you can, and again have the kids come out of that safe as well.”
Players and coaches will bring water and wear masks in practice unless they’re conditioning. During games, trays of water in paper cups will be used, Hall said.
Hand sanitizer will be on the field. Balls and equipment will be wiped down. Players will come dressed for practice, with a coach asking about symptoms and taking temperatures, and work out in their individual groups, Hall said. Players will take their equipment home, and parents are being asked to wash stuff every night and wipe down shoulder pads, knee pads and helmets.
“This is for every kid and every coach at every school: The kids and coaches have to start reducing their circle,” Hall said. “… If they want to have a season, we’re going to have to be smart, and that goes from top to bottom. And that’s still not guaranteeing you’re going to be COVID-free.”
Hall said his team will videotape every practice in case “a kid is around someone who had COVID and we have to quarantine that kid, we can look on the film and see who he was around within 6 feet. … Instead of having to quarantine the whole team, maybe we can just quarantine these certain players or these certain coaches, so we’re not losing [two weeks].”
One of the practice issues with shorter winter days, Hall said, can be field lighting.
With spring sports also needing to use the grass fields in the stadiums for games, Hall said Chesterfield football teams practice on other grass fields that don’t have lights (many of the Henrico County schools have artificial turf on their stadium fields). Hall’s practice field is beside the stadium, so he’s hoping to get enough light from that.
While teams have been working out, practices now will have to be simplified with about three weeks before games start on Feb. 26 (some schools are starting on Feb. 22). Wakefield, in his second season at Patrick Henry, said having Zoom meetings and more time have “kind of been a blessing in disguise” because his team could learn the system better.
Still, Wakefield said, “You don’t know how much rust there’s going to be just from the timing perspective. You [usually] had that whole summer … where you’re around each other and you’re working on timing, you’re working on routes, you’re working on footwork. Now it’s a very different situation because some of these kids are coming in from other sports. We have kids [still in indoor] track. We have kids in basketball who are still finishing up their seasons.
“There are going to be some big adjustments by coaches to have to work around that schedule and be as flexible as possible.”
The cold in February and March and days when it snows present another challenge. Teams won’t go into locker rooms at halftime during games, and most teams can’t go inside to practice because indoor sports are practicing there.
If schools are in session and activities are allowed after snow days, “we’re going to get on the field,” Hall said.
“There is no other option,” Hall said. “We’re going to be in the slop. … We’re just going to go out and get done what we can get done. If we have to, we’ll go practice in the parking lot. Obviously, we won’t hit in the parking lot.
“It’s going to be cold, but it’s going to be cold for everyone. You just have to deal with it.”
