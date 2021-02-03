After a long wait and challenges awaiting, high school football practice finally gets set to start

“Just the opportunity for a lot of these kids to get out there and play again, whatever it may look like, the kids are super excited for that.”

A lot of things will look different. Hall said groups are limited to 15 for the first few days of practice in Chesterfield County.

“Once we’re given the OK to [hit], we’re going to go like we normally do,’’ he said. “Where we’re going to be different is the kids on the sideline are going to be spaced out. We probably won’t go as long. You’ve got to hit. We owe it to our kids to teach them how to hit properly and how to tackle properly.

“This is all new territory for us. We’re going to follow the guidelines, and we’re going to have a plan. … You’re always going to have to be flexible. The ultimate outcome is for everyone to be healthy and safe. The second one is to get in every game that you can, and again have the kids come out of that safe as well.”

Players and coaches will bring water and wear masks in practice unless they’re conditioning. During games, trays of water in paper cups will be used, Hall said.