A five-game win streak is the type of momentum any team wants when going into a state tournament, and L.C. Bird has it.

On Tuesday, the Skyhawks extended that mark by claiming the Region 5C title against Glen Allen.

"It's rewarding for the team, especially our seniors," coach Chevette Waller said.

Leading up to the matchup, the Skyhawks first needed to prove themselves to be a top team in the district and region, which was no easy task.

"The Dominion District schedule is a monster load because you're playing Cosby, Manchester, Monacan," Waller said. "We were exposed to really good competition early."

There were setbacks early in the season.

"We had some new pieces," Waller said. "I knew we were pretty talented; I knew we were pretty skilled. I think my biggest obstacle for this team was, 'How were those pieces going to come together?'"

Waller said that the players needed to buy into what needed to happen to have a strong season, including following the non-negotiables to be able to help the team succeed.

"The non-negotiables are five things you have to do regardless of whether your shot has fallen," Waller said. "If you do those five non-negotiables we will be successful."

The players bought in and also had to make adjustments amongst themselves, involving more team bonding experiences, in order to be able to become a strong unit.

"We weren't really playing together at the beginning of the season," senior Kyah Smith said. "As the season went on we got better and we're playing together now."

"We started off very strong and then our team went through a drought," junior Trinity Dale added. "We found a way to come together and play hard and we played with energy like we were having fun, and now it's playoff time and now we are locked in."

In the end, the adjustments that coaches and players made were fruitful. The adversity paid off in the region title game, where the Skyhawks were sluggish early.

"We started off pretty slow," Smith said. "We weren't rebounding, we weren't talking on defense and we weren't running our plays, but once we got a good break going we called a timeout and we got back together and we went on a really good run."

Now the team is looking to not only build off of the momentum going into Friday's game, but they are also cleaning up mistakes from Tuesday's game.

"It's about not getting flustered or getting too out of your mind when things are bad, because the game is just about possession and runs," Dale said. "It's about making sure you are calm and collected and not getting frustrated to the point where you can't come back from it."

The Skyhawks will travel to Meadowbrook to take on Fleming High School at 7 p.m. on Friday.

