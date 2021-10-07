After COVID shutdowns, No. 5 Hopewell may get a gauge against No. 3 Dinwiddie

Irby said the Blue Devils have mandatory testing every Monday. When they have practiced, Irby said they have had to do things differently to try to control the environment.

The Blue Devils have gone to individual sessions and a “small amount of contact.” Even in those situations, Irby said, they’re trying to keep the same players from going against each other.

“We know we’re going to have positive tests,” he said. “That’s just what it is. What we’ve got to do is make sure the contact tracing aspect of it doesn’t hurt us.”

“It doesn’t matter what you do at practice if you can’t play on Friday,” he added. “We’ve just got to be very diligent in making sure we’re taking every protocol very seriously at practice.”

Irby has been pleased with how his team has performed when it has gotten on the field. While Hopewell’s skill players are back from last year, including 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior quarterback Mason Cumbie (483 yards passing, six TDs, two interceptions; 223 yards rushing, four TDs), Hopewell has a lot of newcomers on the offensive line and on defense.

The Blue Devils are playing some freshmen and sophomores.

“Obviously it hasn’t been perfect. It hasn’t been crisp,” Irby said. “Our ability to prepare has changed from years past, so I don’t feel like we’re going to be as prepared as in a normal year … for any game that we play. However, I think our kids are adapting and adjusting to what we’re doing and are really focused on what we’re trying to accomplish and they’re doing a great job with it.”