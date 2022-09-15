After delayed start, Powhatan finally gets a look at young football team

Powhatan football coach Mike Henderson had to wait a while to get a look at his 19 new starters in a game.

The Indians had a bye in the opening week, then had their first game canceled when Mechanicsville forfeited after its program was shut down for two weeks during a hazing investigation.

Powhatan finally got on the field last week with a 36-12 victory over Huguenot.

“I think our kids felt like we had the longest summer camp in the history of the world without playing a game,” Henderson said.

The delay, he said, put the Indians behind a little bit at this point of the season.

“We’re in Week 1 and other teams are playing their third game last week,” Henderson said. “Most teams make their biggest improvements between Weeks 1 and 2. You can see that early-season improvement. Here we are playing our first game and ironing out some of the kinks you just can’t do in practice, the tempo of the game.”

While last week was a building block, Henderson figures this week will be a chance for further construction for his team. The Indians travel to No. 9 Manchester (1-1) on Friday (7 p.m.).

“We have a lot of talent,” he said. “We’re just inexperienced. I think we’re going to get better each week. …

“Playing Manchester is a tough week for us certainly, but it’s a great chance to see where we’re at and then as the year goes on see how much we can continue to improve. We’ll only get better playing a team like this. Their speed, their size, how they scheme things up, it’s going to help us get better no matter what happens in this game.”

Henderson likes what he’s seen out of his defense through scrimmages and the game. Both of Huguenot’s touchdowns came on interceptions.

Sophomore middle linebacker Jameson Britt (6-0, 215) had nine solo tackles, and senior back Travis Nichols returned a fumble 80 yards for a TD.

Senior quarterback Dylan Trevillian, one of two returning starters on offense, gives the Indians a chance in every game because of his passing ability, despite the interceptions last week.

“[He] is one of the most underrated players in this area,” Henderson said. “Powhatan, sometimes we’re a little off the beaten path I guess, but he threw for almost [1,703] yards and 23 touchdowns last year. I’m begging people to look at him. … He’s really good.”