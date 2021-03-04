After emotional first game, Deep Run football preparing for high-profile matchup with Douglas Freeman

Every time Deep Run football takes the field this season, it’s doing much more than playing a game — it’s healing.

The Wildcats opened their season last weekend against J.R. Tucker with just 10 players on the field for their first offensive snap. The No. 10 jersey of Gabe Henderson, a junior wide receiver and safety who died last April in a boating accident on Lake Anna, was laid where Henderson would have lined up.

Deep Run will continue to wear Henderson’s No. 10 on the side of its helmets this season. They’ll retire his jersey, and plan to permanently mount a plaque commemorating Henderson at the stadium.

“We’re definitely going to do some beautiful things for him and honor a player that defined our program for us,” said fifth-year Wildcats coach Chad Hornik.

“We feel really good about doing that, we’re excited about the opportunity to do that for he and his family and everybody else that’s been involved.”

Hornik said there were a lot of emotions tied to his team’s first game back without Henderson. His Wildcats went into their first contest since a 36-18 playoff loss to Manchester in November 2019 hoping it might be a return to business as usual.