After emotional first game, Deep Run football preparing for high-profile matchup with Douglas Freeman

Every time Deep Run football takes the field this season, it’s doing much more than playing a game — it’s healing.
The Wildcats opened their season last weekend against J.R. Tucker with just 10 players on the field for their first offensive snap. The No. 10 jersey of Gabe Henderson, a junior wide receiver and safety who died last April in a boating accident on Lake Anna, was laid where Henderson would have lined up.
Deep Run will continue to wear Henderson’s No. 10 on the side of its helmets this season. They’ll retire his jersey, and plan to permanently mount a plaque commemorating Henderson at the stadium.
“We’re definitely going to do some beautiful things for him and honor a player that defined our program for us,” said fifth-year Wildcats coach Chad Hornik.
“We feel really good about doing that, we’re excited about the opportunity to do that for he and his family and everybody else that’s been involved.”
Hornik said there were a lot of emotions tied to his team’s first game back without Henderson. His Wildcats went into their first contest since a 36-18 playoff loss to Manchester in November 2019 hoping it might be a return to business as usual.
Then the weight of playing without their brother set in. Hornik said the game was “part of the healing process,” a process that his team will undergo every time they take the field this season.
“Gabe would want us to push forward and make the best out of the season, so I think that’s what the guys are prepared to do now,” Hornik said.
“Having this football season, thank God VHSL was able to pull it off so we could make it happen because I do think that’s also part of the healing process for my players and coaching staff.”
Deep Run, on the heels of an 11-1 season that proved one of the most successful in school history, edged past Tucker, which finished 2019 1-9, 7-0.
Hornik said he was very impressed with where first-year Tigers coach Phillip Sims has the Tucker program.
The Wildcats defense allowed just 19 yards of offense. But first team All-Metro quarterback and Army recruit Bo Kite and the offense struggled to execute Deep Run’s triple-option attack which generated nearly 4,500 yards of offense in 2019.
Hornik said Kite, who was close friends with Henderson, carried a heavy emotional weight to begin the season.
“It definitely played a role for Bo I think, the emotions were high for him,” Hornik said.
“Hopefully that game was what Bo needed to get through this.”
Hornik was also away from the team for more than a week leading up to the Tucker game, another factor he said made it difficult for his Wildcats to get comfortable.
Coming off what Hornik called one of the program’s worst performances under his leadership, he said Deep Run has turned in one of its best strings of practices this week in preparation for a high-profile matchup with Douglas Freeman (1-1).
“To say we just had our worst game and so far to have our best week of practice, I think that’s a good thing, it shows the character of the guys, it shows the character of the program,” Hornik said.
“So I’m super happy with where we are right now, because I feel like we’re moving in the right direction.”
Freeman has two games under its belt, beating Mills Godwin 48-0 and falling to Glen Allen 17-7. Senior quarterback Andrew Bland has experienced weapons around him in senior running backs Charlie Martin and Jackson Fellows and senior wideouts Seamus Moore and Luke Jennette.
Hornik, who coached at Freeman for eight years, said his group is “going to have [its] hands full” with Bland and the Mavericks’ arsenal.
The Wildcats averaged 38 points last season, and return most of their weapons.
Senior running backs Alva Rose and Corey Crump form a rugged backfield duo.
Senior slot receivers Miles Ellis (Virginia Tech) and Kyle Gensone pair with senior wide receivers Carter Foy and Ronique Capers to make up a deep and talented receiving corps.
Hornik feels good about where his defense is at, but hopes to see marked improvement from the offense in Week 2 of this abbreviated, six-game season in which a sense of urgency is paramount.
“I’m looking forward to seeing us get better myself, and I’m also looking forward to making this whole season come together,” Hornik said.
