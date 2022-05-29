After historic state title, Douglas Freeman girls lacrosse has met raised expectations head-on

It's 7 a.m. on a rainy Thursday morning at Douglas Freeman High, and the Mavericks girls lacrosse team, coming off an 18-5 region semifinal win over Mills Godwin the night before, is already hard at work fighting a season-long battle against what has become a familiar foe -- expectations.

Freeman in 2021 became the first public school from the Richmond area to win a state championship in girls lacrosse. In 2022, the weight of expectations stemming from a raised bar has been an opponent on the field as much as any opposition.

But the Mavericks (13-1) who will meet rival Deep Run (8-7) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Region 5C championship, have met the challenge with aplomb, said coach Christina D'Angelo.

“The state championship was such a special, magical team, they will never be forgotten," said D'Angelo, in her fifth year leading the program.

"But I think it’s so important for people to understand the team that comes after the state championship and how special and resilient those kids have to be because the microscope is on them. Everyone’s biggest hit is coming, everyone wants to beat the defending state champions. So they have had to handle this enormous amount of pressure and expectation from the community.”

Junior midfielder Grace Moore met D'Angelo at a summer lacrosse camp when Moore was between second and third grade. She lauded the chemistry of a group that's largely competed together for years, saying bonds off the field have been a foundational component of Freeman's success.

Consistent morning practices, "getting up, being on time together," has helped the group "grow together," Moore said.

And that unity has been key in taking every opponent's best shot head-on.

"You know everyone’s coming for you and wants to beat you," said Moore, who missed the win over Godwin, though D'Angelo said her group didn't skip a beat without one of its best playmakers.

"The pressure of staying at the high level we were at and to keep proving that, it’s a lot, but I think we’re managing it well.”

Freeman is 26-2 over the past two seasons and unbeaten against public school opposition, with both its losses coming against local VISAA powerhouse Collegiate. Mavericks senior attacker Lucy Larkin credited D'Angelo with nurturing a "positive atmosphere" at practice filled with music and laughter and sometimes guest-starring Snacks the golden retriever.

Freeman lost All-Metro player of the year Kerry Nease to graduation last year, she's now playing in the ACC at Duke. Larkin said her Mavericks have this season been out to prove last year's success was built on much more than just Nease and other since-graduated seniors.

“It felt like we were fighting for ourselves," Larkin said, looking around Freeman's gym at her teammates Thursday morning as the squad practiced inside to avoid the rain.

"Some people thought our team was just one person. So we’re trying to prove to ourselves and prove to other people that we’re not just one person, we’re a whole team.”

Larkin has played with some of her teammates since sixth grade at Tuckahoe Middle. Her favorite moment from the season thus far was a lopsided win in which Freeman emptied its bench and multiple contributors who don't normally see a lot of playing time scored.

"Our whole team was just so excited for them," she said, adding that frequent team dinners and hangouts away from competition have further strengthened chemistry among an already tight-knit group.

Larkin scored four goals in the semifinal win over Godwin. Dynamic junior midfielder Ella Davis led the way with seven goals, and fellow junior mid Bridget Wilson scored six. Defensively, D'Angelo and Moore praised the play of sophomore Maggie Jacoby, junior Meg Pollard and junior keeper Zara Issak, leaders of a defensive unit that has collectively been "like a wall," Moore said.

Wilson joined D'Angelo's club team, Yellow Jackets South, when Wilson was in fifth grade, in the club's first year of competition. She said the foundation of Freeman's success lies in D'Angelo and her staff's ability to connect with her players on a human level, independent of the game.

"She always has my back and the team’s back," Wilson said, gesturing to her coach as D'Angelo directed drills Thursday morning.

"She takes the time out of her day to know each player, to figure out how they play and on a deeper level than just being their coach.”

Freeman's coaching staff includes former James Madison player Carter Toohers and former VCU player Molly Barcikowski. D'Angelo said continuity of coaching philosophy has been a boon in the development of her group. Over time, a humanistic approach has forged the strongest of player-coach bonds.

"Just knowing them as humans helps, not just lacrosse players — their families, the whole child," she said.

"Knowing and immersing myself in the Freeman community has helped a lot."

Wilson said her Mavericks still feel the expectations associated with last season's state title run. But as the season has worn on, they've grown more and more comfortable managing them.

"Everyone wants us, everyone wants to beat us, the defending state champions," she said.

"We definitely lost some key factors last year with the seniors, they were a big part of our team. But this season we learned, cushioned their loss and built a different, better team.”

Wilson said she'll try and get in some practice over the Memorial Day weekend, even if it's just to pass with herself off a wall for 10 minutes. Multiple players, and D'Angelo, described Freeman's brand of "high-risk, high-reward" lacrosse as fast-paced with lots of ball movement. So staying sharp on weekends away is a must in order to keep up with the tempo.

And the expectations. Those take some keeping up with as well.

D'Angelo has given this year's team more time off than any in her career because she felt like it was important for them to get away from lacrosse and "be teenagers."

"I’d never won a state championship, so I grew as a coach having to manage their expectations, mental health and happiness," D'Angelo said, looking around at her team as they stretched at the end of practice, a strong note of pride in her voice.

“This has been such a special group of kids to encore a state championship and show up and get it done.”