After long wait, Monacan in control in victory over No. 2 Manchester

Only one Dominion District football team had beaten Manchester in the past four seasons.
That distinction belonged to Monacan in 2017. It belongs to the Chiefs again in the 2020 season that is being played in 2021.
After waiting an additional five-plus months to get going because of the pandemic, Monacan came out in control from start to finish in a 27-6 victory on a cold, rainy February opener at Manchester.
The Lancers, coming off an 11-2 season, were ranked No. 2 in the preseason Times-Dispatch Top 10. The Chiefs, coming off an 8-3 season, were not ranked.
Underdogs? Perish the thought.
“Man, we didn’t care about that,” said Monacan senior receiver Kyjuan Pettus, who caught eight passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. “All of us wanted to ball.”
History suggests this wasn’t a hand-over-your-mouth surprise that it might seem. Monacan beat Manchester 42-35 in 2017 and lost 36-35 in 2016. The Lancers handled the Chiefs easily the past two seasons (62-9 and 34-12), but that was everybody’s fate in the district.
This Manchester squad doesn’t have many seniors. Monacan has a mix of seniors, especially in the offensive skill spots, and underclassmen.
“The kids didn’t believe we were underdogs,” said Monacan coach Jim Henderson, whose Chiefs teams are 3-5 against Manchester. “The kids thought we should win this football game. ... That’s kind of the mentality we’ve had at Monacan the last five or six years – we go out expecting to win every game."
The Chiefs moved the ball consistently with a mix of running back Keyshawn Jefferson and the passing combinations of quarterback Tyler Hensley and Pettus and fellow receivers Elijah McLeod and J.J. Allen; got continual push from the offensive line; had a defense that shut down Manchester except for one TD drive in the first quarter; and applied the backbreaker with a 94-yard TD drive in the third quarter.
Jefferson had 122 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns. Hensley, despite the rain, was 13 of 22 passing for 191 yards and two TDs.
A transfer who took over as the starting quarterback several games into last season, Hensley can sling it around and scramble. A 53-yard connection to Pettus set up Jefferson’s 2-yard TD run that put Monacan ahead 6-0.
“[Tyler has] really formed a bond with all of these receivers,” Henderson said. “It’s ridiculous how well a relationship a guy who just moved in 18 months ago can have with this receiving corps. He does a tremendous job of coming over and telling me what he sees.”
Monacan saw a long way to go after being backed up on its 6 early in the third quarter. The Chiefs worked their way down the field, using 18 plays before scoring on fourth and 15 from the 18 when Hensley found Pettus open behind two defenders.
“It’s my senior year,” Pettus said. “This is our last chance. They beat us last year. But this year is a little different. I wanted it a little more.”
Manchester was held to 80 yards rushing and 39 passing and had some untimely penalties. Running back Ramon Brown, a top recruit, battled cramps and had 51 yards on 16 carries.
“They whipped us in every phase, and that’s how we practiced this week,” Manchester coach Tom Hall said. “We’re going to find out what we’re made of. We’re not going to make any excuses. We’re going to find 11 guys who want to compete and go from there.
“[The Chiefs] did what they needed to do and they had their way with us. … I tip my hat to Jim and his staff and their program. … We really were unmotivated and going through the motions. There are going to be some kids who take this as a learning moment. That’s the two choices: They’re either going to learn and improve, or they’re going to have six games, and that’s going to be it.”
Monacan 13 0 7 7 -- 27
Manchester 6 0 0 0 -- 6
Mon – Jefferson 2 run (kick failed)
Mon – Jefferson 30 run (Walls kick)
Man – Brown 3 run (kick failed)
Mon – Pettus 18 pass from Hensley (Walls kick)
Mon – Pettus 22 pass from Hensley (Walls kick)
Rushing
Mon – Jefferson 24 carries, 122 yards, McLeod 5-21, Wells 3-15, Hensley 11-12; Man – Brown 16-51, Kelly 5-21, Shelton 12-9, Smith 1-0, Heck 2- minus-1
Passing
Mon – Hensley 13-22, 191 yards, 0 interceptions; Man – Shelton 3-12-39-0
Receiving
Mon – Pettus 8-124, McLeod 2-16, Allen 2-16, Wells 1-35; Man – Kelly 1-19, Johnson 1-13, Sturdifen 1-7
