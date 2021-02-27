After long wait, Monacan in control in victory over No. 2 Manchester

The Chiefs moved the ball consistently with a mix of running back Keyshawn Jefferson and the passing combinations of quarterback Tyler Hensley and Pettus and fellow receivers Elijah McLeod and J.J. Allen; got continual push from the offensive line; had a defense that shut down Manchester except for one TD drive in the first quarter; and applied the backbreaker with a 94-yard TD drive in the third quarter.

Jefferson had 122 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns. Hensley, despite the rain, was 13 of 22 passing for 191 yards and two TDs.

A transfer who took over as the starting quarterback several games into last season, Hensley can sling it around and scramble. A 53-yard connection to Pettus set up Jefferson’s 2-yard TD run that put Monacan ahead 6-0.

“[Tyler has] really formed a bond with all of these receivers,” Henderson said. “It’s ridiculous how well a relationship a guy who just moved in 18 months ago can have with this receiving corps. He does a tremendous job of coming over and telling me what he sees.”

Monacan saw a long way to go after being backed up on its 6 early in the third quarter. The Chiefs worked their way down the field, using 18 plays before scoring on fourth and 15 from the 18 when Hensley found Pettus open behind two defenders.