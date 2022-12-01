After missing state meet, Hanover's Alli Crytser qualifies for Nike Cross Nationals

Just two weeks after one of the biggest disappointments of her running career, Hanover’s Alli Crytser rebounded for one of her biggest breakthroughs.

The Hawks senior finished fifth in the girls championship 5K at the Nike Team Southeast Regional in Cary, N.C., on Saturday, qualifying the two-time All-Metro runner of the year for this weekend’s Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore.

It’ll be the first trip to cross country nationals for the recent Georgetown pledge.

“It’s pretty awesome. I’ve been wanting to do this for a pretty long time,” Crytser said. “I’m really glad I got to accomplish that, and honestly a lot of relief.”

It’s been a roller coaster couple of years for Crytser. She dealt with low iron in her blood throughout her junior year, limiting her races and her top-end results.

2022 appeared to be a return to form as her best times dipped below 18 minutes and she won her fourth region title in four years. But she developed a flu days before her final Class 4 state meet, where she would’ve been in the mix for her first cross country state title.

“I was way too sick to run, so I ended up having to miss that race,” Crytser said. “which was a big bummer, but it definitely fired me up to qualify for nationals.”

There are two large-scale national meets that runners work toward: the Nike Cross Nationals and the Champs National Cross Country Championships, previously sponsored by Foot Locker. Crytser targeted Nike’s regional in part because of the course near the campus of N.C. State, which is one of her favorites that she didn’t get to run at this season.

The race started out fast, much faster than she knew was tenable if she were to claim one of the top five individual qualifying spots. About 30 girls were ahead of her at the first mile mark, but she stuck to the game plan that has guided her to success for years.

“My racing motto: I don’t really race people, I just race myself every day. I think that’s the way you get your best results,” she said. “... I knew other girls would drop off because that’s how it always works at these races. … So it was just picking other girls off until I got to the finish.”

The winner of the race was able to maintain that torrid pace. Irene Riggs, of Morgantown, W.Va., clocked in at 16:02.01, the second fastest cross country 5K ever run by a high school girl. But the rest faded away, and Crytser finished in 17:40.80 and guaranteed her place in Portland.

Nationals are uncharted territory for Crytser, so she doesn’t have any specific goals in mind for the meet. But she’s grateful just for the chance to give it her all on the biggest stage, as well as the people that supported her to this point.

“My teammates really helped me through this season and last season when I was struggling,” Crytser said. “I’m really thankful for them.”

The girls championship race is set for 1:05 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. A live webcast will be available at NikeCrossNationals.com.