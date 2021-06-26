Alex DiNardo's grand slam lifts Cosby, Taylor Norton to Class 6 softball title

Everyone knew it was gone off the bat except Alexandra DiNardo.

It was the bottom of the fifth in the Class 6 softball final Saturday at Cosby between the Titans and reigning champion South County (Fairfax). The sides traded runs in the first and had been stuck in a 1-1 deadlock as Cosby pitcher Taylor Norton and Stallions hurler Cara Martin matched zeroes much as they did in the 2019 final, a 1-0, 17-inning marathon won by South County.

But DiNardo, a junior, stepped to the plate with bases loaded and two down. She got a fastball up in the zone from Martin, and sent a towering shot over the left-field fence for a 5-1 lead. Cosby went on to win the rematch 6-3 and claim its first state softball title since 2012.

“I was just trying to help my team, get a run in. I wanted to do it all for the seniors,” a breathless and teary DiNardo said.

“Freshman year [2019], we did lose to this team. And I just wanted the seniors to be able to feel a great feeling of winning.”

Cosby has nine seniors on its roster, many of whom played in the 2019 final. Coach Ray Jeter called that group “our motor this year.” He knew DiNardo’s shot was gone off the bat.