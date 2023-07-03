The roots to the development of the 2023 All-Metro tennis players of the year intersect at Hermitage Country Club, where Collegiate’s Elizabeth Mendoza and Douglas Freeman’s Dylan Chou regularly practice together.

It’s there that a group comprised of some of the area’s top players has honed its craft under the tutelage of local coach and former Virginia Tech player Mark Bernstine.

Both Mendoza, a junior who led the Cougars to the VISAA Division I title in the fall, and Chou, a sophomore who captured the Class 5 singles crown this spring, credit Bernstine and their peers at Hermitage CC with having an instrumental hand in their development.

And the practice partners themselves have helped one another reach an elite level that’s earned them recognition as the best of the Richmond metro area for this past high school tennis season.

‘A great experience’

A swimming duck — that was the calming in-match mantra for Mendoza’s state-title-winning Cougars this past fall.

Calm up top, but keep your feet going. That was the message from Collegiate coach Allyson Brand to the player that has for the past two seasons been voted team MVP by her peers.

“She has grown a lot not just as a player but as an individual, as a young woman,” said Brand, who started working with Mendoza when the latter joined the program as an eighth-grader.

At that time, Brand knew she had a player with sky-high potential on her hands. Mendoza picked up tennis at the early age of 3, finding immediate enjoyment in simply hitting the ball.

“I just stuck with it and kept enjoying hitting and the relationships with other people that I made,” Mendoza said.

Her father, Jose Mendoza, plays and knows the game well. He introduced Elizabeth to the sport. But what kept her engaged were the friendships she forged on the court.

Mendoza has been told she plays like former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka. Brand said her No. 1 player relies on powerful groundstrokes, particularly forehand winners, and a consistent backhand. A formidable first serve and effective kick serve puts pressure on opponents early in points. And Mendoza’s aggressive net game shines in both singles and doubles play.

In the fall, when private schools play girls tennis, Mendoza earned LIS MVP and first team all-state honors. She finished 19-1 in singles competition and 10-0 in doubles play alongside partner Emma Eldridge.

The past two VISAA and LIS championships sit atop Mendoza’s list of cherished memories. But perhaps more important than the accomplishments has been the camaraderie she’s found in simple things like team breakfasts.

“It’s a great experience with the team cheering you on and supporting you through everything,” she said. “It’s nice to come together at the end. Playing high school tennis, having that team environment is really nice.”

Mendoza added that Brand, in particular, has been key in guiding her mental approach to the game, a facet that helped take her game to another level.

“She’s meant a lot to my game, always trying to help me stay calm and keep me positive and fighting out there even if I’m down,” Mendoza said of her coach, as the two sat in Collegiate’s tennis building amid photos of past title-winning Cougars teams.

“She finds ways to motivate me, which really helped in tournaments.”

A swimming duck — calm up top, but keep your feet going.

‘Runs in the family’

Chou has played doubles with Princess Anne High No. 1 Harrison Lee for about the past six months.

So when Chou found himself pitted against Lee with the Class 5 singles championship on the line, he knew he was in for an arduous battle.

The good friends know one another’s games well. Their first set lasted longer than most of the full matches happening around them.

“I was just super excited and pumped at the end of the match,” said Chou, who prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

“Both sets of my grandparents were there, so it was super special for them to watch me play.”

The presence of his family at the greatest achievement of Chou’s playing career to date was particularly poignant because the sport is in his genes. Chou’s father, Jimmy Chou, played at Wake Forest.

“It kind of runs in the family, I think that’s why I started playing and I just fell in love with the sport,” said Chou, who also captured a doubles state title as a freshman alongside partner Daniel Lim.

Chou finished the season 23-2 in singles competition, including strong victories over Deep Run No. 1 Zach Fleishman and St. Christopher’s No. 1 Evan Fisher, both fellow first-team honorees. His doubles record with Lim was 13-6, and the pair finished as Region 5C runners-up.

Chou started playing around 8 years old, and gravitated toward the sport because he enjoyed the individuality and fed off his father’s love for tennis. Bernstine and David Reed at Hermitage CC, Trinity Episcopal coach Damian Sancilio, and Romain Ambert, the head tennis pro at Westwood Racket Club, have all had a major hand in Chou’s growth as a player.

He describes himself as an aggressive player who likes to use his serve and forehand to finish points, and has always loved watching film of American great and former world No. 1 Pete Sampras.

Most notable among the moments of adversity he’s faced was an injury to his left arm when he was 13 years old and an illness that kept him out of the game for nine months when he was 14. Chou quit tennis for a time, and lost much of his USTA ranking, forcing him to build back up from a lower level.

But he worked with Bernstine to transition from a two-handed to a one-handed backhand as he got back into the game and regained confidence.

“The perseverance and hard work he’s put in to get back into form and competing in national tournaments has helped him build good perspective,” said Chou’s mother, Samantha Chou.

“He also appreciated the game a lot more.”

Chou’s confidence continued to grow, and has since led him to a crowning sophomore season with a Douglas Freeman team that he values for a camaraderie difficult to find on the highly individual and pressurized USTA circuit.

“I just enjoy playing on the high school team. Playing tennis, it’s very individual, you don’t get to be on a team,” Chou said, adding that support from Mavericks coach Jeff Given has been key in boosting his in-match mindset.

“Being at Freeman, it’s great just having like 15-plus kids cheering you on when you’re playing.”

Meet the rest of the first teams

Girls

Martina Ribera

School: Maggie Walker Year: Sophomore

About: The Green Dragons’ No. 1 singles player led Maggie Walker to a 21-0 season and Class 3 state title. Ribera won 206 of the 233 games she played over 33 sets, finishing 20-1 individually in team competition. Her only losses came in the state team, singles and doubles title matches against Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer. The fulcrum of the Green Dragons’ title run, Ribera was dominant at the No. 1 spot all year, and in doubles competition alongside partner Ella Wiatt.

Paige Suter

Year: Freshman School: Douglas Freeman

About: The Region 5C singles champ went 18-4 and lost only to Ribera locally while posting impressive wins over multiple fellow All-Metro honorees. Playing at the No. 1 spot ahead of a loaded junior class, Suter led the Mavericks to their third consecutive Class 5 state championship. She also compiled an 11-2 doubles record alongside partner Caroline Frank.

Armelle Worrel

School: Midlothian Year: Senior

About: The incoming University of Virginia first-year and Scholar-Athlete finalist was voted the Trojans’ team MVP the past three seasons. Midlo’s No. 1 singles player concluded her high school career with a 71-17 singles and 45-15 doubles record. In 2023, she was a Region 5C singles finalist and doubles semifinalist. Worrel has been ranked as high as 95th in the USTA Mid-Atlantic region and 45th in the USTA girls under-18 rankings for Virginia.

Ella Wiatt

School: Maggie Walker Year: Freshman

About: The Green Dragons’ No. 2 singles player was instrumental in her squad’s unbeaten state-title run, which included a pair of impressive wins over Class 5 champ Freeman. Wiatt went 20-1, winning 208 out of 230 games over 34 sets, with her only defeat coming in the state final. Wiatt also reached the state doubles championship match alongside Ribera.

Meghan Moore

School: Cosby Year: Senior

About: The Chesterfield County Player of the Year went 16-6 in singles and 20-2 in doubles competition en route to Region 6A team, singles and doubles titles. Moore fell in the Class 6 singles semifinal to eventual state champ Simone Bergeron of James Madison, and she also reached the state doubles semifinal alongside partner Renee Kozlowski.

All-Metro girls tennis second team

Ellie Wood, Douglas Freeman, Jr.; Anne Douglas Council, Douglas Freeman, Jr.; Esha Kidambi, J.R. Tucker, Jr.; Lucy Ottley, Collegiate, Sr.; Madeleine Carithers, St. Catherine’s, Sr..

Boys

Evan Bernstine

School: Goochland Year: Senior

About: The Class 3 singles champ carried on a stellar legacy of success in the Bernstine line after brothers Chase and Ryan, who both went on to compete for Virginia Tech, and father Mark, a former Hokie himself and influential local coach with a hand in the development of some of the area’s top players. Evan went 17-0 in singles play this season, and finishes his high school career 49-0, including three state singles crowns and a doubles title.

Evan Fisher

School: St. Christopher’s Year: Senior

About: A team captain, Fisher spearheaded the Saints’ undefeated run to the VISAA Division I championship, the program’s fourth consecutive state title, all of which Fisher has contributed to. He went 5-3 in singles play and 6-1 in doubles competition alongside partner Brendon Engel. Fisher earned All-Prep League and first team All-State honors, and posted an impressive win over Trinity No. 1 Roman Sancilio.

Roman Sancilio

School: Trinity Episcopal Year: Sophomore

About: The 2022 All-Metro player of the year was the VISAA player of the year and Prep League MVP. Sancilio finished with a 13-2 singles record and 12-1 doubles mark alongside partner and older brother Damian Sancilio. His most notable wins include victories over fellow first-team honorees Evan Fisher (three times out of the four matches they played) and Matthew Faraci.

Matthew Faraci

School: Benedictine Year: Sophomore

About: The Cadets underclassman continued his ascension of the local ranks this season, finishing 9-1 in singles play including impressive victories over No. 1 singles opposition at St. Christopher’s, Collegiate, Bishop Ireton and a few top Division II programs. His only loss was to Trinity No. 1 Roman Sancilio, who happens to be Faraci’s training partner. Benedictine tennis did not have postseason play because it’s not a member of a conference.

Zach Fleishman

School: Deep Run Year: Jr.

About: The Wildcats No. 1 player led Deep Run to its third consecutive Class 5 title while going 22-2 in singles team matches. Fleishman also captured the state doubles title alongside partner Grant Kroodsma, and reached the Region 5C singles final, where he lost to Chou, whom Fleishman also beat during the regular season. He also posted an impressive win over last season’s player of the year, Roman Sancilio.

All-Metro boys tennis second team

Damian Sancilio, Trinity Episcopal, Sr.; Brendon Engel, St. Christopher’s, Sr.; Alex Percey, Maggie Walker, Jr.; Ryan Good, Glen Allen, Jr.; Eli Campbell, Mills Godwin, Soph.

Honorable mentions

Girls: Renee Kozlowski, Cosby; Caroline Frank, Douglas Freeman; Elli Michalopoulou, J.R. Tucker; Lindsay Paullin, St. Catherine’s; Rosalyn Kara, Deep Run; Jocelynn Ginsberg, Deep Run.

Boys: Rohan Kurup, Mills Godwin; Gus Mitchell, Trinity Episcopal; Daniel Lim, Douglas Freeman; Grant Kroodsma, Deep Run; Ethan Choe, Maggie Walker; George Simonton, Collegiate; Will Hart, Hanover; Joseph Braud, Cosby; Eric Ludwig, Atlee; Izaak Brown, Monacan.

Honorable mentions are based on region and state results and nominations sent in to the Times-Dispatch.

Previous All-Metro tennis players of the year

Girls

2020: No season

2018: Emme Levenson, Douglas Freeman

2017: Nina Sorkin, Deep Run

2016: Nina Sorkin, Deep Run

2015: Nina Sorkin, Deep Run

2014: Nina Sorkin, Deep Run

2013: Lauren Denuel, Cosby

2012: Lauren Denuel, Cosby

2011: Christine Abbott, Midlothian

2010: Nicole Parker, Mills Godwin

2009: Emily Hahn, Douglas Freeman

2008: Katie Blow, Mills Godwin

2007: Katie Blow, Mills Godwin

2006: Kristin Nimitz, Deep Run

2005: Lindsey Howard, Mills Godwin

2003: Lindsey Howard, Mills Godwin

2002: Lindsey Howard, Mills Godwin

2001: Lindsey Howard, Mills Godwin

2000: Kate Harrington, Mills Godwin

Note: Girls tennis moved from the fall to the spring after the 2003 season. There was no season in the 2004 calendar year.

Boys

2020: No season

2018: Scott Phillips, Collegiate

2017: Chase Bernstine, Goochland

2016: Chase Bernstine, Goochland

2015: Chase Bernstine, Goochland

2014: Shyam Venkatasubramanian, Henrico

2013: Brett Moorhead, Cosby

2012: Brady Straus, Collegiate

2011: Max Schnur, Collegiate

2010: Hunter Koontz, Deep Run

2009: Kyle Parker, Mills Godwin

2008: Kyle Parker, Mills Godwin

2007: Kyle Parker, Mills Godwin

2006: Kyle Parker, Mills Godwin

2005: Ryan Mostrom, Collegiate

2004: Randy Loden, Mills Godwin

2003: Ryan Mostrom, Collegiate

2002: Brent Wilkins, Mills Godwin

2001: Simon Sjogren, Midlothian

From the Archives: Arthur Ashe