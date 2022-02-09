 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All-Metro football banquet set for March 7

  • 0
20211212_SPO_VARINA

Varina cornerback Anthony Fisher (7) celebrates after Varina won the Class 4 state football championship on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The All-Metro football banquet will be held Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa in Short Pump.

The Touchdown Club of Richmond hosts the banquet, which honors The Richmond Times-Dispatch’s first-team and second-team All-Metro players.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased using the following link -- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-touchdown-club-58th-awards-dinner-tickets-244222836077?aff=ebdssbdestsearch -- or by going to www.eventbrite.com and searching for Touchdown Club of Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News