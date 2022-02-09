All-Metro football banquet set for March 7

The All-Metro football banquet will be held Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa in Short Pump.

The Touchdown Club of Richmond hosts the banquet, which honors The Richmond Times-Dispatch’s first-team and second-team All-Metro players.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased using the following link -- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-touchdown-club-58th-awards-dinner-tickets-244222836077?aff=ebdssbdestsearch -- or by going to www.eventbrite.com and searching for Touchdown Club of Richmond.