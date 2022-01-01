All-Metro player of the year Demond Claiborne, a King William running back, is motivated by his mother's work ethic

King William senior running back Demond Claiborne lives by a motto:
"I'll never let my Mom outwork me."
The 2021 All-Metro player of the year's mother, Tomeka Claiborne, is a single parent with five sons, of which Demond is the second-oldest. She works three jobs, at a DoubleTree, Sheraton and JCPenney, to support her family.
"If she’s working three jobs, I’m going to do something that day to help me match up to the amount of hours she puts in," said Claiborne, who led the Cavaliers to a 13-1 mark and the Class 2 championship, the program's second state title and first since 2000.
"She works all day long. Most definitely my biggest hero. ... My mom basically did everything for me my entire life, me and my brothers. She was my backbone. I’ll go to war for that lady.”
A desire to convert stardom on the gridiron to an education and a means to help his mother provide for the family is one of the driving forces behind Claiborne's rising star. He didn't like football much when he was younger, at first averse to the physicality before realizing his potential early in high school and committing to the sport.
"I just use [his mother's] drive and her motivation to motivate me and keep me going," said Claiborne, who verbally committed to Wake Forest on July 19, Tomeka's birthday, before putting pen to paper on early signing day.
A track and field state champion in the 100-meter dash (in 10.67 seconds, a Class 2 record), Claiborne's professional comparison has to be New Orleans Saints' running back Alvin Kamara.
Claiborne said he models his game after Kamara, and similarities between the two abound in a graceful acceleration and elite elusiveness featuring an array of jukes, jump cuts, stiff arms and spin moves. Like Kamara, Claiborne makes it look easy on film, shooting through holes to outstrip defenders and gliding up the field with striking ease.
Claiborne played some receiver his freshman and junior seasons, and is a strong pass catcher out of the backfield as well. He had 105 yards and a touchdown through the air in the state title game.
Though speed and agility are his calling cards, Claiborne (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) has also overcome his childhood aversion to getting tackled. At least, he finishes runs with physicality. He still doesn't get tackled a whole lot.
“I feel I can do a lot of stuff out of the backfield while still being able to run the ball strong, fast, downhill, making moves like an Alvin Kamara-type back," he said.
Claiborne finished the 14-game season with 214 carries for 2,946 yards and 47 touchdowns. Add four receiving scores and a kickoff return TD, and 52 house calls for the season left him third on the VHSL single-season list behind Elijah Davis of Heritage and TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell. Davis had 59 touchdowns in 15 games, Henderson 53 in 14.
Upon hearing the final whistle sound in King William's 48-21 win over Graham High in the championship game, Claiborne dropped to his knees before rushing to embrace coaches and his closest friends.
Quarterback and fellow All-Metro first teamer Jayveon Robinson, senior lineman Chase Rosso, junior receiver and linebacker Emmett Shortt and junior athlete Dylan Parrish are Claiborne's closest friends on the team, supporters he said have meant a great deal to him.
Claiborne has been playing with Rosso and Robinson since their early years, when Claiborne played youth ball for the King William Raiders. After the title game, he also sought out running backs coach Maurice Newbill, a figure instrumental in Claiborne's development.
Claiborne was born and raised in a King William community that sent its Cavaliers off to the championship game in style. A police escort, whirring and honking fire trucks and ambulances and hundreds of local elementary, middle and high school students assembled at various locations in King William County, ringing cowbells and waving at the bus carrying the team.
“That honestly gave me chills, when I seen that I was like, ‘We can’t lose,’” said Claiborne, who loves the small community's close relationship with its football program and has already considered returning to coach the Cavaliers after his playing days.
"My whole entire life this has been my community. Great people that go to war for the football team. They love us. ... To be able to play here with the amount of love the community shows, donations they give us, just wanting to help with food and stuff, it’s honestly amazing. Words can’t explain how this community looks out."
Also a talented pianist, Claiborne is anxious about leaving that community and making the jump to ACC football at the first school he visited. The Demon Deacons program felt like home from the outset, said Claiborne, who also had offers from Virginia and West Virginia, among others. Wake went 10-3 and reached the ACC championship game this season.
"I’m ready to see what my future has in store," he said, looking out over the Cavaliers home field from the stands and nodding. "But with hard work and dedication, I feel like what I’ve done here, I’ll be able to also do at Wake Forest. That’s just an amazing opportunity."
