All-Metro player of the year Demond Claiborne, a King William running back, is motivated by his mother's work ethic

King William senior running back Demond Claiborne lives by a motto:

"I'll never let my Mom outwork me."

The 2021 All-Metro player of the year's mother, Tomeka Claiborne, is a single parent with five sons, of which Demond is the second-oldest. She works three jobs, at a DoubleTree, Sheraton and JCPenney, to support her family.

"If she’s working three jobs, I’m going to do something that day to help me match up to the amount of hours she puts in," said Claiborne, who led the Cavaliers to a 13-1 mark and the Class 2 championship, the program's second state title and first since 2000.

"She works all day long. Most definitely my biggest hero. ... My mom basically did everything for me my entire life, me and my brothers. She was my backbone. I’ll go to war for that lady.”