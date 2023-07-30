For more than 30 years, Sports Backers and the Richmond Times-Dispatch have worked together to recognize accomplished student-athletes in the Richmond area.

As the years have passed the program has evolved, and this year it has been redesigned into the Active Living Leadership (ALL) Stars program.

“We’re so excited to unveil the new ALL Stars Program format and start working with our student-athletes,” said Jacki Quinlan, Director for Youth Programs at Sports Backers.

Sports Backers hosted the first of five sessions Saturday to kick off the inaugural year of the ALL Stars program.

In the first session, participants were placed in “crews,” and these groups were assigned mentors. They also must complete a capstone project together.

“I’m excited to build connections and relationships with people like me,” Armstrong quarterback Anthony Allen Jr. said.

This program will be more hands-on with the participants as the sessions progress, including Active Living 101, Active Living Inequities, Making a Difference Through Advocacy and Life Beyond Sport — where they will learn to contribute and lead in the community.

“The students are being given the tools they need to take their passion for sport and active living and turn that into action, through their volunteerism and capstone projects, that will provide immediate benefit to our community,” Quinlan said.

Allen said he is excited for the sessions, as each provides something new for him to learn but also gives him the opportunity to be around the group.

“I feel like everyone will just get better because not only will we get to see each other and work together again, but the relationships will just continue to grow,” he said.

Of 140 nominations across the metro area, 20 seniors were selected by a committee to participate in the 10-month program.

“These students are top caliber, and to see what they’re already doing within their communities is inspiring. We can’t wait to elevate their work and set them up with the right tools to continue to positively impact the Richmond region,” Quinlan said.

While all the participants are student-athletes and share that connection, they are also forming deeper relationships by sharing different challenges they have overcome.

“It’s a very unique group of people,” Mills Godwin’s Julia Mann said. “It’s very nice sharing our experiences with each other and how we’ve overcome those challenges to still be the great athletes that we are today.”

Each student-athlete will receive $2,500 in scholarships with opportunities to earn more throughout the program.

However, in order to earn more scholarships, they will have to make time in their already busy schedules. That means participating in the sessions, volunteering and completing their capstone projects.

Another change from the previous Scholar-Athlete program is the mentorship that will be provided to the students by active leaders in the Richmond area. Some were also part of the former Scholar-Athlete program.

J.C. Poma, a former Scholar-Athlete, decided to become a mentor to help the participants find their identity within the community.

“I’m excited to be part of the student-athlete’s evolution of their senior year,” the executive director of Sports, Visitation, and Entertainment for Chesterfield County said. “I can help pass along skillsets.”

He is also excited for the participants to teach him about what it means to be a student-athlete in this day and age.

The participants will be featured monthly, telling their stories and how they are growing through ALL Stars.

