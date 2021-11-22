And then there were five: Highland Springs, Hermitage, Varina, Patrick Henry and King William vie for region titles

Region 5C defensive player of the year Quanye Veney, a DB, receiver and kick returner, headlines a dominant Highland Springs defense that has allowed one touchdown in the past three weeks after demolishing No. 4 Douglas Freeman 36-0 in the semifinals. Linemen Miles Greene and Frank Coleman, end Rashaud Pernell, linebackers Latrell Sutton and Daquan Giles, and DBs Takye Heath and Braylon Johnson are all first team All-Region honorees on the loaded Springers defense. Sophomore quarterback Khristian Martin has a big arm of the other side of the ball, he spreads the ball around to a deep receiving corps and leans on rugged back Aziz Foster-Powell in the ground game. Center Terrell Jones is another first-teamer. Highland Springs lost early in the season to out-of-state powers Chambers (North Carolina) and Martinsburg (West Virginia), then 7-6 to Varina a few weeks ago.

Quarterback Jaylen "Toast" Burton's Hermitage (10-2) outfit put up 24 unanswered points to dispatch No. 2 Midlothian 28-14 in the semifinals. Running back Jeremiah Coney is the region's offensive player of the year after rumbling for 1,050 yards and 19 TDs. Andrew Lee is a first-teamer on the offensive and defensive lines. DB Christian Stubbs and linebacker Corey Bolden also earned first team honors. The Panthers dealt with COVID-induced delays to begin their season, and started 1-2 following losses to Varina (28-21) and Glen Allen (13-6). But Timothy Jean-Pierre's team has come a long way since then, as evidenced by their 42-7 demolition of that same Jaguars team in the first round of the playoffs. They opened the season with a 27-26, overtime win over 4B finalist Patrick Henry, so the ceiling has always been evident for this talented Hermitage side.