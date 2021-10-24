Andre Greene Jr. puts on a show to lead St. Christopher's past Trinity Episcopal

"You can't guard him," sang the black and red-clad St. Christopher's supporters.
The prophetic assertion rang out across the Saints' Knowles Field during the second quarter of a game against visiting Trinity Episcopal Saturday afternoon. The "he" in question, Andre Greene Jr., had just spun around a pair of oncoming Titans defenders and tip-toed along the sideline to set his offense up in the red zone.
It was one of many eye-popping plays Greene made beneath clear blue skies and falling autumn leaves in Henrico's West End, where St. Christopher's scored 45 unanswered points after an early Trinity surge to claim a 57-19 victory.
Greene proved pretty unguardable, finishing with six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown plus two acrobatic, one-handed interceptions, the first of which he returned 72 yards for the game's final score.
"We just performed as a team and got it done," Greene said after the game, surrounded by autograph-seeking children. "They came in disrespecting us, and we had some unsettled business that we had to take care of."
A lofted 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joshua Powell found Greene in stride running past a pair of defenders to put the Saints up 35-19 early in the third quarter.
"I trusted all my blocks -- Jacob Zollar, Mac Grant, everybody was blocking for me," Greene said of the play.
Of his leaping, one-handed interception and TD return, Greene shrugged off the highlight-reel sequence.
"We battle so hard in practice, we do stuff like that every day," he said with a grin.
Trinity (5-3) came into the game with the second-highest rating in the VISAA behind St. Chris (8-0), and the Titans came to play led by fiery quarterback Jack Toscano.
About 2,000 attendees packed the stands, lined the fences and sat in folding chairs at the edge of backyards to take in the meeting of two of the state's top independent school programs.
After a 7-yard TD grab by Saints tight end Joe Sullivan capped off the game's opening drive, the Titans responded with a pair of Toscano touchdown runs in quick succession. On the second, Toscano leapt over a pair of would-be tacklers and soared over the pylon. That sent the white-clad Trinity supporters into an uproar, as the student section flung a cloud of white chalk into the air.
A 68-yard catch and run to the end zone on a screen pass from Powell to Zollar and a 4-yard touchdown pass from Toscano to Brennan Ridley later, and Trinity held a 19-12 lead in a game that felt headed for constant back-and-forth action.
Then came a relentless tide of 45 unanswered St. Christopher's points, including three 1-yard touchdown runs, a forced fumble and recovery by Nikkos Kovanes, a blocked punt and safety by Jack Ireland and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Powell to Trent Hendrick (JMU recruit).
Saints coach Lance Clelland praised Trinity for the fast start.
"They're a good football team, they play hard, they've got some talented guys. So credit to them," Clelland said of coach Sam Mickens' Titans.
"But it's about how we play and how we respond, and these boys are understanding what true mental toughness is. They show it in the classroom, they show it on the field, and I'm very proud of them."
Elijah Rainer (9 tackles, sack, 2.5 TFLs) and Hunter Brooks (7 tackles) were bright spots defensively for Trinity. Hendrick (8 tackles, sack, 1.5 TFLs) and Harrison Wood (6 tackles, one for a loss) keyed the Saints' second-half shutout.
Four teams make the VISAA playoffs, and Trinity is still firmly in that picture, while St. Chris is comfortably in the driver's seat for the top seed and home field throughout.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Trinity Episcopal 12 7 0 0 - 19
St. Christopher's 14 14 22 7 - 57
StC - Sullivan 7 pass from Powell (Slokker kick)
TES - Toscano 18 run (kick failed)
TES - Toscano 7 run (pass failed)
StC - Zollar 68 pass from Powell (Slokker kick)
TES - Ridley 4 pass from Toscano (Toscano kick)
StC - Kovanes 1 run (Slokker kick)
StC - Kovanes 1 run (Slokker kick)
StC - Greene 50 pass from Powell (Slokker kick)
StC - Kovanes 1 run (Slokker kick)
StC - Ireland safety
StC - Hendrick 18 pass from Powell (kick failed)
StC - Greene 72 INT return (Slokker kick)
RUSHING
TES - Toscano 12-64, Thompson 5-13, Grant 4-13; StC - Kovanes 16-50, Powell 13-40, Hendrick 5-22, Seward 2-1, Porterfield 1--5.
PASSING
TES - Toscano 8-24-77-1-2; StC - Powell 12-20-247-4-2.
RECEIVING
TES - Ridley 3-32, Key 2-24, E. Rainer 2-14, Ferguson 1-7; StC - Greene 6-130, Zollar 2-80, Grant 2-12, Hendrick 1-18, Sullivan 1-7.
