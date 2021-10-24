Andre Greene Jr. puts on a show to lead St. Christopher's past Trinity Episcopal

"I trusted all my blocks -- Jacob Zollar, Mac Grant, everybody was blocking for me," Greene said of the play.

Of his leaping, one-handed interception and TD return, Greene shrugged off the highlight-reel sequence.

"We battle so hard in practice, we do stuff like that every day," he said with a grin.

Trinity (5-3) came into the game with the second-highest rating in the VISAA behind St. Chris (8-0), and the Titans came to play led by fiery quarterback Jack Toscano.

About 2,000 attendees packed the stands, lined the fences and sat in folding chairs at the edge of backyards to take in the meeting of two of the state's top independent school programs.

After a 7-yard TD grab by Saints tight end Joe Sullivan capped off the game's opening drive, the Titans responded with a pair of Toscano touchdown runs in quick succession. On the second, Toscano leapt over a pair of would-be tacklers and soared over the pylon. That sent the white-clad Trinity supporters into an uproar, as the student section flung a cloud of white chalk into the air.