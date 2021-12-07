Another big game puts King William's Demond Claiborne in VHSL record book

King William back Demond Claiborne has been on quite a run this season and especially during the playoffs, and last week he continued to stamp his name in the Virginia High School League record book.

Claiborne, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior who has committed to Wake Forest, ran for 313 yards in a 38-29 victory over Central of Woodstock in the Class 2 semifinals on Saturday. That was the fourth highest rushing total in a VHSL state playoff game.

Claiborne’s total came on 21 carries, an average of 14.9 yards. He scored four touchdowns on runs of 66, 65, 15 and 12 yards. Defensively, he twice chased down Central ball carriers and denied them touchdowns and also broke up several deep passes.

Russell Davis’ 384 rushing yards for Woodbridge against Lee-Davis in 1974 still stands as the best mark. Donielle Babb of Franklin is second with 378 yards (2004), followed by Jacquez Hairston of Magna Vista (352 yards, 2015).

Claiborne’s mark is just ahead of Tabb’s Terry Kirby (311 yards in 1987). Those are the only five who have surpassed 300 yards in a state semifinal or championship game since the inception of the playoffs in 1970, according to the VHSL record book.