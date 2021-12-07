Another big game puts King William's Demond Claiborne in VHSL record book

King William back Demond Claiborne has been on quite a run this season and especially during the playoffs, and last week he continued to stamp his name in the Virginia High School League record book.
Claiborne, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior who has committed to Wake Forest, ran for 313 yards in a 38-29 victory over Central of Woodstock in the Class 2 semifinals on Saturday. That was the fourth highest rushing total in a VHSL state playoff game.
Claiborne’s total came on 21 carries, an average of 14.9 yards. He scored four touchdowns on runs of 66, 65, 15 and 12 yards. Defensively, he twice chased down Central ball carriers and denied them touchdowns and also broke up several deep passes.
Russell Davis’ 384 rushing yards for Woodbridge against Lee-Davis in 1974 still stands as the best mark. Donielle Babb of Franklin is second with 378 yards (2004), followed by Jacquez Hairston of Magna Vista (352 yards, 2015).
Claiborne’s mark is just ahead of Tabb’s Terry Kirby (311 yards in 1987). Those are the only five who have surpassed 300 yards in a state semifinal or championship game since the inception of the playoffs in 1970, according to the VHSL record book.
The output continued a run of big games in the playoffs for Claiborne. In four postseason games, he has 65 carries for 1,114 yards and 18 TDs, two catches for 22 yards and a TD, and an 89-yard kickoff return for a TD.
In the region playoffs, he had 298 yards rushing and five TDs on nine carries against Greensville; 295 yards and five TDs on 18 carries against Poquoson; and 208 yards and four TDs on 17 carries against Nottoway.
For the season, Claiborne has 2,676 yards on 182 carries (14.7 average). He has six catches for 93 yards.
Claiborne has scored 48 touchdowns this season – 44 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return -- which ranks sixth on the VHSL single-season list. Heritage’s Elijah Davis tops the list with 59 (2017). Hopewell’s TreVeyon Henderson had 53 in 2019.
Claiborne needs one to tie Powell Valley’s Thomas Jones (49 in 1995) for fifth; two to tie William Campbell’s Cedric Peerman (50 in 2002) for fourth; and three to tie Monticello’s Takeem Hedgeman (51 in 2007) for third.
King William (12-1) plays Graham (13-0) for the state title Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium.
