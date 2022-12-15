Area girls basketball enjoying a wave of young talent

Last season, James River High’s Lanie Grant became the second freshman to be named The Times-Dispatch’s girls All-Metro player of the year.

She had plenty of company in the underclass ranks on the All-Metro teams.

Thomas Dale freshman guard Nylah Wilson was a first-team pick after averaging 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals and helping the Knights to Class 6 state semifinals.

Manchester sophomore forward-center Mia Woolfolk was a first-team selection after averaging 18.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Saint Gertrude junior guard Erin Woodson was a first-team pick, averaging 21.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.7 steals.

Among those on the second team: John Marshall junior forward Jaedyn Cook, L.C. Bird sophomore guard Trinity Dale, James River junior guard Arshae Jackson, Glen Allen junior guard Cierra McGinlay, and Highland Springs sophomore guard Ah’Kiyah Pye.

The third team included Hopewell freshman guard Erin Edmonds, Monacan sophomore guard Amirah Washington and Thomas Dale junior forward Tamyah Webb.

Among others making noise were Cosby freshman forward Seimone Newton; Glen Allen freshman Ava Johnson, a 6-1 center on a team with several freshman; Manchester freshman guard Rayne Wright; Hopewell junior guard Alexis Edmonds; and Sanai Green, who played on the varsity at private Steward as an eighth-grader. Eighth-graders aren’t eligible for the All-Metro team because they can’t play on the varsity at public schools.

With prevalence of underclassmen, is this wave part of a cycle for the area, or a trend toward higher-caliber talent at a younger age?

“I think it’s a combination of both,” longtime Highland Springs coach Franklin Harris said. “The younger ones are playing more [high-caliber] travel ball. … I also think it’s that cycle right now. … There is a whole lot more talent around here, but they’re starting at a younger age. When they get to high school, they’re ahead of the game. It used to be you didn’t hear about them until their sophomore and junior years. Now when they come in as freshmen, it’s OK, we’ve got players.”

James River coach Henry Schechter, who has coached at various levels for more than 30 years, said he sees more girls specializing in basketball and training throughout the year at a younger age, with “a drive to get a college scholarship.”

Steward coach Kara Bacile said with “the growth of AAU and skill development trainers, kids are able to have a lot more opportunities to play outside [of school] and develop more. With those opportunities come more and more kids just getting better and better younger and younger.

“With that said, we could have all those in the world and some of these kids are so special [that] we’re just lucky they’re all here at the same time.”

Grant and Green, Bacile said, “are going to be two of the very top in the United States for their class. You don’t get that in the same state very often, but definitely not in the same 804 area code.”

Grant, who has committed to North Carolina, is ranked 19th nationally in ESPNW’s Class of 2025. Green is listed among the top 25 prospects in the Class of 2026.

Schechter and Bacile start describing their standouts the same way: Players who are extremely hard-working and extremely driven but also are selfless, team players interested in the success of their teammates and team.

Grant received her first Division I scholarship offer the summer before her seventh-grade year. She averaged 22 points, 3 assists and 5 rebounds last season while joining Henrico’s Natasha Starkes (1997) as the only girls freshmen All-Metro players of the year (Starkes also was the co-player of the year as a junior in 1999).

The 5-foot-10 guard has “unbelievable” and “effortless” shooting range, Schechter said. Grant has had games with 35, 32 and 32 points already this season.

“She can play all five positions if we needed,” he said. “She can defend all five positions. We’ve played her off the ball a little more. She’ll play point guard, two guard, three guard. [Earlier this season] she played in the post for a little bit. She’s comfortable playing anywhere and will play anywhere, and she can score from anywhere.

“In terms of just pure shooting range, it’s just crazy. If you don’t guard her way deep, she’s going to make a shot. You come way out there, she’s going to dribble by you. It’s a tough predicament for most kids.”

Green, at 6-foot and growing, is a guard who has offers from Virginia Tech, UVa, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Kentucky, Florida State and Richmond, among others.

She averaged 20.1 points and 10.8 rebounds on the varsity last season. This season, she has put together one game with 30 points and 20 rebounds, another with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and another with 30 points.

“She’s really ahead of her time with her skill work and her vision and just her body maturity,” Bacile said. “She’s very powerful. She’s tall. … Her body control is very advanced for her age.

“We use her a lot in the interior mainly because her size and strength is so advanced, but she really is a guard. She put in a lot of work this summer on extending her 3-point range. She’s getting more and more consistent with that. She can handle it like a guard. She can defend on the perimeter against high-caliber guards. I think when it’s all said and done, she’s kind of the full package.”

Harris and Schechter and Bacile all say they’re seeing more talent in the pipeline.

“Any of us who pay attention … look down in the middle school and say, ‘Wow, have you seen that sixth-grader?’” Harris said. “They’re playing more basketball at a younger age, and their ability is starting to get ahead of the curve compared to the old days.”