Area indoor track teams keep adjusting to changes

Like every sport running during the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor track has been forced to change operations.

Richmond and Henrico schools sat out the season. Hanover schools continued with intra-county competitions. Dominion and Central district schools have hosted four meets with local schools — down from 10 in previous years, and without the larger weekend invitationals.

And, since the VHSL did not sanction meets this year, the times recorded at meets could not be used to qualify for the state tournament.

Midlothian’s girls team scores topped the first Dominion meets. Its boys finished first in the first meet, then came in second behind state favorite L.C. Bird for the next two.

The Class 5, Region B meet is scheduled for Feb. 16 at Atlee. With fewer schools competing, each school can have four entries per event. The top three finishers in each regional event advance to the state meet.

Stan Morgan has been coaching at Midlothian since 1987. But he said nothing could prepare him for the requirements of the pandemic.

He said the hardest part for both coaches and athletes was “being in the dark,” unsure if or when or how they would be able to condition or compete.