Area indoor track teams keep adjusting to changes

Like every sport running during the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor track has been forced to change operations.
Richmond and Henrico schools sat out the season. Hanover schools continued with intra-county competitions. Dominion and Central district schools have hosted four meets with local schools — down from 10 in previous years, and without the larger weekend invitationals.
And, since the VHSL did not sanction meets this year, the times recorded at meets could not be used to qualify for the state tournament.
Midlothian’s girls team scores topped the first Dominion meets. Its boys finished first in the first meet, then came in second behind state favorite L.C. Bird for the next two.
The Class 5, Region B meet is scheduled for Feb. 16 at Atlee. With fewer schools competing, each school can have four entries per event. The top three finishers in each regional event advance to the state meet.
Stan Morgan has been coaching at Midlothian since 1987. But he said nothing could prepare him for the requirements of the pandemic.
He said the hardest part for both coaches and athletes was “being in the dark,” unsure if or when or how they would be able to condition or compete.
“They want to compete, and they’re not,” Morgan said.
But, once Chesterfield County gave the go-ahead, Morgan said, “You cannot believe how many parents emailed coaches and said thank you. A lot of these kids are under so much stress. They just don’t have that social interaction and they’re sitting in front of a computer all day. It’s creating a lot of problems.”
Some athletes have been subsidizing school meets with unaffiliated AAU events in Virginia Beach, a trip Midlothian’s Caroline Bowe has made twice.
Bowe, a Virginia commit with a collection of middle-distance regional titles and a Class 5 1,000-meter state title, has continued to put up winning times for the Trojans, alongside sprinters Daisa Hardy and Madelyn Venable.
L.C. Bird’s boys reclaimed their spot as top dogs behind 2020 All-Metro athlete of the year Jayson Ward and distance runner Jacob Plummer, along with the depth to dominate relays. Henry Asare, a senior who previously attended Fork Union, also has proven to be a steady speedster for the team.
Prince George and Thomas Dale have been putting up good results in the Central District, including some fast times from Royals Lamont Victoria and Marianah Lipkins.
Jada Forman, the long jump Class 5 state champ, has continued to perform for Atlee. Mechanicsville’s Sierra Puleo and Grayson Clark have been setting personal bests, and Hanover’s Alli Cryster continues to develop as one of the state’s top middle-distance and two-mile runners.
Despite the challenges of running a season during a pandemic, Morgan said that kids have been thorough in maintaining precautions -- they’re all aware of how quickly an outbreak could shut down their season.
He says that their determination to keep running even had them convincing him not to cancel practice as temperatures dipped recently.
“Some of these kids are so driven. It was cold [one day recently], it was nasty, and I was going to call off practice, and they said, ‘Please, Coach, please don’t, let’s just go out for an hour,’” Morgan said. “… These kids want to run. That’s what they do.”