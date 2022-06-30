Area players of the year in VISAA; plus area players on all-state teams in VHSL, VISAA

St. Christopher’s Carter Schmitt received VISAA all-state honors in Division I baseball after hitting .488.

VHSL

BASEBALL

Class 6

First team: Brayden Simpson, Cosby, At-large

Second team: Caleb Grizzard, Cosby, DH; Austin Riney, Manchester, OF; Callum Early, James River, 2B; Colin Hughes, Cosby, C

Player of the year: Brandy Cassedy, Colgan

Coach of the year: Mike Colangelo, Colgan

Class 5

First team: Jaden Kinsler, Glen Allen, pitcher; Jackson Beale, Douglas Freeman, pitcher; Chris Johnson, Glen Allen, 1B; Macho Santiago, Douglas Freeman, 3B; Eli Brooks, Glen Allen, OF

Second team: Ethan Brooks, Glen Allen, SS; Ryder Warren, Douglas Freeman, OF; Jonah Herbert, Douglas Freeman, DH

Player of the year: Clay Grady, Nansemond River

Coach of the year: Ray Moore, Douglas Freeman

Class 4

First team: Seth Keller, Hanover, pitcher; Levi Huesman, Hanover, pitcher; Cannon Peebles, Hanover, catcher; Owen Deshazo, Hanover, 2B; Seth Keller, Hanover, SS; Landon Scott, Atlee, OF; Jalen Greenidge, Monacan, OF; Charlie Rohr, Hanover, At-large

Second team: Aaron Maxie, Mechanicsville, 1B; Gunnar Stromberg, Atlee, 3B

Player of the year: Seth Keller, Hanover

Coach of the year: Tyler Kane, Hanover

Class 3

Second team: Jack Swynford, New Kent, OF

Player of the year: Ethan Gibson, Abingdon

Coach of the year: Randy Tomlin, Liberty Christian

SOFTBALL

Class 6

First team: Kam Brown, Cosby, P; Mia Woolfolk, Manchester, 1B; Blayne Talley, Cosby, OF

Player of the year: Katrina Swan, Madison

Coach of the year: Jim Adkins, Madison

Class 5

First team: Cassie Grizzard, Midlothian, P; Sydney Schaffer, Mills Godwin, C.

Second team: Angelina Branch, Clover Hill, P; Katelyn Hubley, Mills Godwin, P; Emma Fredenburg, Mills Godwin, 2B; Sydney Tyler, Douglas Freeman, 3B; Alyssa Thompson, Clover Hill, OF; Ellie Mulligan, Midlothian, OF; Riley Mathews, Deep Run, DP/Flex

Player of the year: Kayla Fekel, Stone Bridge

Coach of the year: Billy Rice, Stone Bridge

Class 4

First team: Julia Cuozzo, Hanover, pitcher; Jenna Currie, Hanover, catcher; Emma Slutzah, Hanover, OF

Second team: Reagan Hill, Hanover, OF

Player of the year: Julia Cuozzo, Hanover

Coach of the year: Tommy Evans, Hanover

Class 3

First team: Morgan Berg, New Kent, pitcher; McKenna Mueller, New Kent, OF; Norah Murray, New Kent, OF; Hannah Tober, New Kent, At-large

Second team: Jasmine Price, Goochland, DP/Flex

Player of the year: McKenna Mueller, New Kent

Coach of the year: Maria Bates, New Kent

BOYS SOCCER

Class 6

First team: Pierce Boerner, James River, forward; Ethan Nguyen, James River, midfield; Gabe Renes, James River, At-large

Second team: Rory O’Donnell, Cosby, defense; Jacoby Kolanko, James River, At-large

Player of the year: Bayron Banegas, Lewis

Coach of the year: Bo Amato, Langley

Class 5

First team: Barry Jones, Douglas Freeman, midfield; Logan Johnson, Deep Run, midfield; Sam Moran, Douglas Freeman, defense; David Bonjo, Deep Run, defense; Hayden Dewey, Deep Run, goalie

Second team: Michael Mancuso, Deep Run, forward; Carson Boyd, Mills Godwin, midfield; Nash Barbuto, Deep Run, defense; David Quintanilla, J.R. Tucker, At-large

Player of the year: Angel Garcia, Briar Woods

Coach of the year: Gabriel Ascunce, Briar Woods

Class 4

First team: Parker Sloan, Powhatan, forward

Second team: Fischer Daniel, Powhatan, forward; Colton Hiatt, Powhatan, midfield; Carter Hubley, Powhatan, At-large

Player of the year: Sam Vigilante, Western Albemarle

Coach of the year: Milo Oakland, Western Albemarle

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5

First team: Lauren Brokaw, Glen Allen, forward; Kiley Fitzgerald, Glen Allen, midfield; Julia Stevenson, Deep Run, defense

Second team: Sophie Stroud, Midlothian, midfield; Alexis Pierce, Deep Run, midfield; Abbie Lynch, Glen Allen, defense; Mackenzie Fitzgerald, Glen Allen, At-large; Rhys Caplinger, Glen Allen, goalie

Player of the year: Taylor Price, Briar Woods

Coach of the year: Caly Bruton, Briar Woods

Class 4

First team: Belle Skelton, Atlee, defense; Olivia Woodson, Monacan, At-large

Second team: Mackenzie Joly, Mechanicsville, forward; Kelsey Lee, Atlee, forward; Georgia Skelton, Atlee, midfield; Maddie Stubblefield, Mechanicsville, defense

Player of the year: Ava Marvin, Tuscarora

Coach of the year: Lauren Brewer, Broad Run

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 6

Second team: Cole Oprandi, Cosby, attack; Logan Cardwell, Cosby, midfield; Christian Fleming, Cosby, defense

Player of the year: Aidan Fairchild, Patriot

Coach of the year: Aaron Solomon, Madison

Class 5

First team: Ethan Slusher, Deep Run, attack; Matt McCabe, Douglas Freeman, attack; Wit Rader, Douglas Freeman, midfield; Logan Miller, Deep Run, defense; Bennett Blackmon, Douglas Freeman, SSDM

Second team: Dell Vidunas, Douglas Freeman, attack; Matthew Carter, Deep Run, attack; Joe Ressler, Deep Run, midfield; Wil Davis, Douglas Freeman, midfield; Phillip Seidenberg, Mills Godwin, midfield; Brennan Lane, Midlothian, defense; Bobby Paster, Deep Run, defense; Jed Johnson, Mills Godwin, defense; Nate Elkin, Douglas Freeman, LSM; Knox Berry, Midlothian, face off; Seth Holtz, Douglas Freeman, goalie

Player of the year: Benny Kasoff, Riverside

Coach of the year: Nicholas Worek, Riverside

Class 4

First team: Kevin Miller, Atlee, attack; Cam Ash, Atlee, attack; Jace Wheeler, Atlee, midfield; Garrett Bralley, Atlee, defense

Second team: Reed Taylor, Atlee, defense

Player of the year: Eli Wood, E.C. Glass

Coach of the year: Fielding Crawford, Atlee

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 6

First team: Karli Olsen, Cosby, defense

Second team: Ella Morici, Cosby, midfield; Liv Tuebo, Cosby, At-large

Player of the year: Callie Curtis, Battlefield

Coach of the year: Jenny Tran, Yorktown

Class 5

First team: Ella Bowen, Deep Run, attack; Lucy Larkin, Douglas Freeman, attack; Bridget Wilson, Douglas Freeman, midfield; Meg Pollard, Douglas Freeman, defense; Amanda Krug, Deep Run, defense; Reagan Underwood, Midlothian, At-large; Meg LaBorne, Deep Run, goalie

Second team: Claire Desouza, Douglas Freeman, attack; Caty Benton, Mills Godwin, attack; Elena Sorkin, Deep Run, midfield; Grace Moore, Douglas Freeman, midfield; Addi Schmidt, Mills Godwin, midfield; Alison Mackey, Douglas Freeman, defense; Nora DeShazo, Mills Godwin, defense; Maggie Jacoby, Douglas Freeman, At-large; Kendal Von Herbulis, Glen Allen, At-large

Player of the year: Bridget Wilson, Douglas Freeman

Coach of the year: Christina D’Angelo, Douglas Freeman

Class 4

First team: Jordan Krauss, Powhatan, attack; Maddie Tomaszewski, Atlee, defense

Second team: Olivia Ritter, Atlee, midfield

Player of the year: Ashlyn Hickey, Dominion

Coach of the year: Diane Traynor, Dominion

VISAA

BASEBALL

Division I

First team: Carter Schmitt, St. Christopher’s; Corey Adams, Benedictine; Sterling Austin, St. Christopher’s; Bradley Garner, St. Christopher’s; Jordan Olivera, Benedictine; Pearse Riendeau, Collegiate; Donovan Williams, Collegiate

Second team: Jacob Carnley, St. Christopher’s; Derrell Fletcher, Benedictine; Collin Kimball-McKavish, Collegiate; Hayden Rollison, Collegiate

Player of the year: Carter Schmitt, St. Christopher’s

Coach of the year: Tim Hummel, Cape Henry Collegiate

Division II

First team: Michael Lewis, Steward

Second team: Andrew Schmeer, Steward

Player of the year: Garrett Pancione, Highland

Coach of the year: Micah Higgins, Highland

Division III

First team: Ethan Bishop, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot

Second team: Wyatt Aldridge, New Community

Player of the year: Cody Christman, Walsingham Academy

Coach of the year: Ian Heisel, Walsingham Academy

SOFTBALL

Division I

First team: Ally Doherty, Trinity Episcopal; Alex Giesen, Trinity Episcopal; Olivia Golliday, Trinity Episcopal; Sophie Michael, Trinity Episcopal

Second team: Jordan Gross, Collegiate; Dresden Mattingly, St. Catherine’s; Audrey Munro, Saint Gertrude; Camille Santiago, Trinity Episcopal

Player of the year: Katie Kutz, Bishop O’Connell

Coach of the year: Suzy Willemssen, Bishop O’Connell

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I

First team: Talley Applewhite, St. Catherine’s; Dakota Bremberis, Trinity Episcopal; Ryan Lewis, Collegiate; Ally Placide, Trinity Episcopal; Keaton Rahman, Collegiate

Second team: Sisi Mileski, Trinity Episcopal; Mary Kate Richards, St. Catherine’s; Kate Smigelski, Collegiate

Player of the year: Jocelyn Lohmeyer, Trinity Christian

Division II

First team: Eleanor Martin, Veritas

Second team: Lillie Kate Dreux, Veritas

Player of the year: Lainey Mulkerin, Highland

BOYS LACROSSE

Division I

First team: Kent Goode, St. Christopher’s; James Beeghly, Collegiate, midfield; Conner Erienbach, Trinity Episcopal, face off; Eli Petty, Collegiate, long-stick midfield

Second team: Miles Harvey, St. Christopher’s; Davis Mack, St. Christopher’s; Bobby Marlatt, Collegiate; Jack McCoy, St. Christopher’s; Bo Stocks, St. Christopher’s

Player of the year: Kent Goode, St. Christopher’s

Coach of the year: Tim Dodds, St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes

Division II

First team: Will Elles, Steward

Player of the year: David Russell, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy

Coach of the year: Chris Pollock, North Cross

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division I

First team: Amani Kimball-McKavish, Collegiate; Porter Rhoades, St. Catherine’s

Second team: Kendall Boggs, Collegiate; Reynolds Hester, Collegiate; Kennedy Richardson, St. Catherine’s; Katie Smith, St. Catherine’s

Player of the year: Emmy Pascal, St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes

Coach of the year: Carrington King, STAB

Division II

First team: Harper Jones, Steward

Player of the year: Delaney Poindexter, Covenant

Coach of the year: Colleen Norair, Covenant

BOYS TENNIS

Division I

First team: Roman Sancilio, Trinity Episcopal; Tiberius Colina, Collegiate; Brendon Engel, St. Christopher’s; Gus Mitchell, Trinity Episcopal; Will Thompson, St. Christopher’s

Second team: Graham Bor, Collegiate; Reid Coleman, Collegiate; Evan Fisher, St. Christopher’s

Player of the year: Roman Sancilio, Trinity Episcopal

Coach of the year: Richard Peyton, St. Chris

Division II

First team: Ryan Monroe, Steward

Player of the year: Ryan Monroe, Steward