Area teams to compete in VISAA invitational state basketball tourney

Some area teams have entered the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association invitational state boys and girls basketball tournament.

On the boys side, Benedictine is one of three teams entered in Division I. Life Christian and Steward are among 13 teams in Division II. Division III has 15 teams, including Banner Christian, Carmel, Church Hill Academy, Grace Christian, Richmond Christian and Veritas.

On the girls side, Saint Gertrude and Catholic are the only teams in Division I. Steward and Veritas are among seven teams in Division II. Division III has eight teams, including Carmel.

Pairings will be done by records, strength of schedule and trying to keep teams regional as much as possible, VISAA executive director Dick Kemper said.

The tournament will take place the week of Feb. 22. The finals will be played at Benedictine: Division I boys and girls tentatively scheduled on Feb. 26; Division II and III boys and girls tentatively scheduled on Feb. 27.